MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7008627 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 17, 14:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33829322007.04.16 02:48balanceDeposit1 000.00
33829912007.04.16 02:58buy0.10usdchf1.21311.21111.21612007.04.17 02:281.21480.000.000.9013.99
33829922007.04.16 02:58sell stop0.20usdchf1.21111.21311.20812007.04.17 02:291.2147cancelled
33829952007.04.16 02:58sell0.10gbpusd1.98831.99031.98532007.04.16 11:321.99030.000.000.00-20.00
33829962007.04.16 11:32buy0.20gbpusd1.99031.98831.99332007.04.16 12:281.99330.000.000.0060.00
33830072007.04.16 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.35691.35491.35992007.04.16 08:061.35490.000.000.00-20.00
33830092007.04.16 08:06sell0.20eurusd1.35491.35691.35192007.04.17 02:281.35300.000.000.9938.00
33847982007.04.16 08:06buy stop0.40eurusd1.35691.35491.35992007.04.17 02:291.3530cancelled
33860762007.04.16 11:32sell stop0.40gbpusd1.98831.99031.98532007.04.16 12:281.9933cancelled
33868802007.04.16 12:28buy0.10gbpusd1.99371.99171.99672007.04.16 14:001.99170.000.000.00-20.00
33868852007.04.16 14:00sell0.20gbpusd1.99171.99371.98872007.04.16 16:001.99370.000.000.00-40.00
33873322007.04.16 16:00buy0.40gbpusd1.99371.99171.99672007.04.16 16:031.99170.000.000.00-80.00
33882612007.04.16 16:03sell0.80gbpusd1.99171.99371.98872007.04.17 00:531.98870.000.00-0.25240.00
33883232007.04.16 16:03buy stop1.60gbpusd1.99371.99171.99672007.04.17 00:531.9886cancelled
33921372007.04.17 00:53sell0.10gbpusd1.98821.99021.98522007.04.17 03:201.99020.000.000.00-20.00
33921382007.04.17 03:20buy0.20gbpusd1.99021.98821.99322007.04.17 11:261.99320.000.000.0060.00
33928132007.04.17 02:29buy0.10usdchf1.21511.21311.21812007.04.17 05:181.21310.000.000.00-16.49
33928272007.04.17 02:31sell0.10eurusd1.35291.35491.34992007.04.17 08:351.35490.000.000.00-20.00
33928282007.04.17 08:35buy0.20eurusd1.35491.35291.35792007.04.17 10:331.35290.000.000.00-40.00
33942602007.04.17 10:33sell0.40eurusd1.35291.35491.34992007.04.17 11:091.35490.000.000.00-80.00
33951312007.04.17 11:09buy0.80eurusd1.35491.35291.35792007.04.17 12:281.35290.000.000.00-160.00
33953942007.04.17 12:28sell1.60eurusd1.35291.35491.34992007.04.17 13:501.35490.000.000.00-320.00
33968332007.04.17 12:28buy stop3.20eurusd1.35491.35291.35792007.04.17 13:501.3549deleted [no money]
  0.00 0.00 1.64 -424.50
Closed P/L: -422.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33979602007.04.17 13:50sell0.10eurusd1.35461.35661.3516 1.35470.000.000.00-1.00
33928142007.04.17 05:18sell0.20usdchf1.21311.21511.2101 1.21100.000.000.0034.68
  0.00 0.00 0.00 33.68
 Floating P/L: 33.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
33979612007.04.17 13:50buy stop0.20eurusd1.35661.35461.3596 1.3547
33929902007.04.17 03:20sell stop0.40gbpusd1.98821.99021.9852 2.0024
33934662007.04.17 05:19buy stop0.40usdchf1.21511.21311.2181 1.2110
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -422.86 Floating P/L: 33.68 Margin: 83.87
Balance: 577.14 Equity: 610.82 Free Margin: 493.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 413.63 Gross Loss: 836.49 Total Net Profit: -422.86
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -24.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 422.86 Maximal Drawdown (%): 596.49 (50.82%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%)
Largest profit trade: 239.75 loss trade: -320.00
Average profit trade: 82.73 loss trade: -69.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (293.63) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-176.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 293.63 (3) consecutive loss (count): -480.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3