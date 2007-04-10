MTReport - 4.0

https://www.metatrader5.com


Net profit 566.68Initial deposit 5000.00
Gross profit 1528.70Interest earned 24.22
Gross loss 986.24Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 45Percentage profitable 55.6%
Total number of pips 62Average pips per trade 1.4
 
Number of winning trades 25Number of losing trades 20
Average winning trade 61.15Average losing trade 49.31
Average winning pips 6.9Average losing pips 5.5
 
Return (18.0 days) 11.3%Maximum drawdown 5.9%

TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PricePipsProfitBalanceDd
307362752007.04.09 01:17sell 0.10usdcad1.15071.16871.14722007.04.10 03:291.15061 0.87 5000.52
307753432007.04.09 13:36sell 0.20usdcad1.15251.15071.14522007.04.10 03:291.150718 31.29 5031.11
308620342007.04.10 03:29sell 0.10usdcad1.15021.16821.14672007.04.10 10:401.148517 14.80 5045.91
308915652007.04.10 07:00sell 0.20usdcad1.15201.14851.14302007.04.10 10:401.148535 60.95 5106.86
309212552007.04.10 10:40sell 0.10usdcad1.14781.14481.13932007.04.11 12:441.144830 26.21 5132.72
311189732007.04.11 13:00sell 0.10usdcad1.14351.13931.13382007.04.11 22:021.139342 36.86 5168.53
312131912007.04.12 01:33sell 0.10usdcad1.13971.13731.13182007.04.12 14:041.137324 21.10 5189.63
313340422007.04.12 14:27sell 0.11usdcad1.13621.13441.12892007.04.13 11:111.134418 17.45 5206.69
315532802007.04.13 13:42buy 0.11usdcad1.13631.13831.14382007.04.13 15:201.138320 19.33 5226.02
317151112007.04.16 09:28buy 0.88usdcad1.13361.12621.13712007.04.17 08:111.1334-2 -15.53 5212.47
317533252007.04.16 14:40buy 1.76usdcad1.13171.12611.13522007.04.17 08:111.133316 248.48 5464.91
316035302007.04.13 16:22buy 0.11usdcad1.13901.12621.14252007.04.17 08:121.1331-59 -57.28 5408.13
316132512007.04.13 17:50buy 0.22usdcad1.13721.12621.14072007.04.17 08:121.1332-40 -77.66 5331.47
316988992007.04.16 07:46buy 0.44usdcad1.13541.12621.13892007.04.17 08:121.1331-23 -89.31 5243.15
318536982007.04.17 10:04sell 0.11usdcad1.13171.12901.12352007.04.18 05:431.129027 26.31 5269.07
320401502007.04.18 09:32sell 0.44usdcad1.13211.14131.12862007.04.18 09:591.131110 38.90 5307.97
319960222007.04.18 05:43sell 0.11usdcad1.12851.14131.12502007.04.18 10:001.1311-26 -25.29 5282.68
320063392007.04.18 06:50sell 0.22usdcad1.13031.14131.12682007.04.18 10:001.1310-7 -13.62 5269.06
320539912007.04.18 11:30sell 0.11usdcad1.13001.14281.12652007.04.18 12:271.1319-19 -18.46 5250.60
320601362007.04.18 11:55sell 0.22usdcad1.13181.14281.12832007.04.18 12:271.13180 0.00 5250.60
320676092007.04.18 12:17sell 0.44usdcad1.13361.14281.13012007.04.18 12:271.132016 62.19 5312.79
320797432007.04.18 13:00sell 0.11usdcad1.12991.12771.12222007.04.18 14:221.127722 21.46 5334.25
321065512007.04.18 17:32sell 0.11usdcad1.12751.14031.12402007.04.19 09:521.12705 4.88 5337.97
321567272007.04.19 02:38sell 0.24usdcad1.12931.12701.12152007.04.19 09:521.127023 48.98 5386.95
322482692007.04.19 11:00sell 0.12usdcad1.12471.13801.12172007.04.20 02:551.1288-41 -43.59 5342.94
322642172007.04.19 12:52sell 0.24usdcad1.12651.13751.12302007.04.20 02:551.1286-21 -44.66 5297.44
322851512007.04.19 14:42sell 0.48usdcad1.12831.13751.12482007.04.20 02:551.1287-4 -17.01 5278.75
323098242007.04.19 19:45sell 0.96usdcad1.13011.13751.12662007.04.20 02:551.128813 110.56 5385.95
323531522007.04.20 03:40sell 0.12usdcad1.12741.14021.12392007.04.20 12:311.126113 13.85 5399.80
323824332007.04.20 08:22sell 0.24usdcad1.12921.12601.12052007.04.20 12:311.126032 68.21 5468.01
324104072007.04.20 12:31sell 0.12usdcad1.12461.12271.11722007.04.20 19:171.122719 20.31 5488.32
324799762007.04.23 04:32buy 0.12usdcad1.12401.11121.12752007.04.24 13:011.1218-22 -23.53 5465.06
325026892007.04.23 07:41buy 0.24usdcad1.12221.11121.12572007.04.24 13:011.1217-5 -10.70 5454.90
326646392007.04.24 09:53buy 0.48usdcad1.12041.11121.12392007.04.24 13:011.121511 47.08 5501.98
328560622007.04.25 15:15buy 1.92usdcad1.11551.10991.11902007.04.26 09:311.117015 257.83 5772.77
328336672007.04.25 12:48buy 0.48usdcad1.11921.11001.12272007.04.26 09:331.1172-20 -85.93 5690.08*
328450702007.04.25 14:05buy 0.96usdcad1.11731.10991.12082007.04.26 09:331.1171-2 -17.19 5679.37*
327237422007.04.24 17:14buy 0.12usdcad1.12291.11011.12642007.04.26 09:341.1170-59 -63.38 5617.07*
327725012007.04.25 02:50buy 0.24usdcad1.12111.11011.12462007.04.26 09:341.1171-40 -85.94 5532.75*
329765362007.04.26 09:34buy 0.13usdcad1.11761.12041.12592007.04.26 11:581.120428 32.49 5565.24*
331262202007.04.27 10:05buy 0.52usdcad1.11771.10851.12122007.04.27 15:051.1156-21 -97.88 5467.36*
331496422007.04.27 12:32buy 1.04usdcad1.11591.10851.11942007.04.27 15:051.1155-4 -37.29 5430.07*
331542262007.04.27 12:49buy 2.08usdcad1.11401.10841.11752007.04.27 15:051.115616 298.31 5728.38
330555672007.04.26 19:33buy 0.13usdcad1.12141.10861.12492007.04.27 15:061.1155-59 -68.76 5659.91
331144632007.04.27 08:02buy 0.26usdcad1.11951.10851.12302007.04.27 15:061.1155-40 -93.23 5566.68