MTReport - 4.0
https://www.metatrader5.com
|Net profit
|566.68
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Gross profit
|1528.70
|Interest earned
|24.22
|Gross loss
|986.24
|Commission paid
|0.00
|Total number of trades
|45
|Percentage profitable
|55.6
|%
|Total number of pips
|62
|Average pips per trade
|1.4
|Number of winning trades
|25
|Number of losing trades
|20
|Average winning trade
|61.15
|Average losing trade
|49.31
|Average winning pips
|6.9
|Average losing pips
|5.5
|Return (18.0 days)
|11.3
|%
|Maximum drawdown
|5.9
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Pips
|Profit
|Balance
|Dd
|30736275
|2007.04.09 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1507
|1.1687
|1.1472
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1506
|1
|0.87
|5000.52
|30775343
|2007.04.09 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1507
|1.1452
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1507
|18
|31.29
|5031.11
|30862034
|2007.04.10 03:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1502
|1.1682
|1.1467
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|17
|14.80
|5045.91
|30891565
|2007.04.10 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1520
|1.1485
|1.1430
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|35
|60.95
|5106.86
|30921255
|2007.04.10 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1478
|1.1448
|1.1393
|2007.04.11 12:44
|1.1448
|30
|26.21
|5132.72
|31118973
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1435
|1.1393
|1.1338
|2007.04.11 22:02
|1.1393
|42
|36.86
|5168.53
|31213191
|2007.04.12 01:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1397
|1.1373
|1.1318
|2007.04.12 14:04
|1.1373
|24
|21.10
|5189.63
|31334042
|2007.04.12 14:27
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1362
|1.1344
|1.1289
|2007.04.13 11:11
|1.1344
|18
|17.45
|5206.69
|31553280
|2007.04.13 13:42
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1363
|1.1383
|1.1438
|2007.04.13 15:20
|1.1383
|20
|19.33
|5226.02
|31715111
|2007.04.16 09:28
|buy
|0.88
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1262
|1.1371
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1334
|-2
|-15.53
|5212.47
|31753325
|2007.04.16 14:40
|buy
|1.76
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1261
|1.1352
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1333
|16
|248.48
|5464.91
|31603530
|2007.04.13 16:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1390
|1.1262
|1.1425
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|-59
|-57.28
|5408.13
|31613251
|2007.04.13 17:50
|buy
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1262
|1.1407
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1332
|-40
|-77.66
|5331.47
|31698899
|2007.04.16 07:46
|buy
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1354
|1.1262
|1.1389
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|-23
|-89.31
|5243.15
|31853698
|2007.04.17 10:04
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1290
|1.1235
|2007.04.18 05:43
|1.1290
|27
|26.31
|5269.07
|32040150
|2007.04.18 09:32
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1321
|1.1413
|1.1286
|2007.04.18 09:59
|1.1311
|10
|38.90
|5307.97
|31996022
|2007.04.18 05:43
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1285
|1.1413
|1.1250
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1311
|-26
|-25.29
|5282.68
|32006339
|2007.04.18 06:50
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1303
|1.1413
|1.1268
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1310
|-7
|-13.62
|5269.06
|32053991
|2007.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1300
|1.1428
|1.1265
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1319
|-19
|-18.46
|5250.60
|32060136
|2007.04.18 11:55
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1318
|1.1428
|1.1283
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1318
|0
|0.00
|5250.60
|32067609
|2007.04.18 12:17
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1428
|1.1301
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1320
|16
|62.19
|5312.79
|32079743
|2007.04.18 13:00
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1299
|1.1277
|1.1222
|2007.04.18 14:22
|1.1277
|22
|21.46
|5334.25
|32106551
|2007.04.18 17:32
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1275
|1.1403
|1.1240
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|5
|4.88
|5337.97
|32156727
|2007.04.19 02:38
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1293
|1.1270
|1.1215
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|23
|48.98
|5386.95
|32248269
|2007.04.19 11:00
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1247
|1.1380
|1.1217
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|-41
|-43.59
|5342.94
|32264217
|2007.04.19 12:52
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1265
|1.1375
|1.1230
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1286
|-21
|-44.66
|5297.44
|32285151
|2007.04.19 14:42
|sell
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1283
|1.1375
|1.1248
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1287
|-4
|-17.01
|5278.75
|32309824
|2007.04.19 19:45
|sell
|0.96
|usdcad
|1.1301
|1.1375
|1.1266
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|13
|110.56
|5385.95
|32353152
|2007.04.20 03:40
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1274
|1.1402
|1.1239
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1261
|13
|13.85
|5399.80
|32382433
|2007.04.20 08:22
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1292
|1.1260
|1.1205
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1260
|32
|68.21
|5468.01
|32410407
|2007.04.20 12:31
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1246
|1.1227
|1.1172
|2007.04.20 19:17
|1.1227
|19
|20.31
|5488.32
|32479976
|2007.04.23 04:32
|buy
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1240
|1.1112
|1.1275
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1218
|-22
|-23.53
|5465.06
|32502689
|2007.04.23 07:41
|buy
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1222
|1.1112
|1.1257
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1217
|-5
|-10.70
|5454.90
|32664639
|2007.04.24 09:53
|buy
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1204
|1.1112
|1.1239
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1215
|11
|47.08
|5501.98
|32856062
|2007.04.25 15:15
|buy
|1.92
|usdcad
|1.1155
|1.1099
|1.1190
|2007.04.26 09:31
|1.1170
|15
|257.83
|5772.77
|32833667
|2007.04.25 12:48
|buy
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1192
|1.1100
|1.1227
|2007.04.26 09:33
|1.1172
|-20
|-85.93
|5690.08
|*
|32845070
|2007.04.25 14:05
|buy
|0.96
|usdcad
|1.1173
|1.1099
|1.1208
|2007.04.26 09:33
|1.1171
|-2
|-17.19
|5679.37
|*
|32723742
|2007.04.24 17:14
|buy
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1101
|1.1264
|2007.04.26 09:34
|1.1170
|-59
|-63.38
|5617.07
|*
|32772501
|2007.04.25 02:50
|buy
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1211
|1.1101
|1.1246
|2007.04.26 09:34
|1.1171
|-40
|-85.94
|5532.75
|*
|32976536
|2007.04.26 09:34
|buy
|0.13
|usdcad
|1.1176
|1.1204
|1.1259
|2007.04.26 11:58
|1.1204
|28
|32.49
|5565.24
|*
|33126220
|2007.04.27 10:05
|buy
|0.52
|usdcad
|1.1177
|1.1085
|1.1212
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1156
|-21
|-97.88
|5467.36
|*
|33149642
|2007.04.27 12:32
|buy
|1.04
|usdcad
|1.1159
|1.1085
|1.1194
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1155
|-4
|-37.29
|5430.07
|*
|33154226
|2007.04.27 12:49
|buy
|2.08
|usdcad
|1.1140
|1.1084
|1.1175
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1156
|16
|298.31
|5728.38
|33055567
|2007.04.26 19:33
|buy
|0.13
|usdcad
|1.1214
|1.1086
|1.1249
|2007.04.27 15:06
|1.1155
|-59
|-68.76
|5659.91
|33114463
|2007.04.27 08:02
|buy
|0.26
|usdcad
|1.1195
|1.1085
|1.1230
|2007.04.27 15:06
|1.1155
|-40
|-93.23
|5566.68