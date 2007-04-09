Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 32874 Name: Mark Gresin Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15123982007.04.09 21:13balanceDeposit25 000.00
15362682007.04.11 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.34181.35461.33832007.04.11 20:001.34300.000.000.00-12.00
15376692007.04.11 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.34201.35481.33852007.04.11 20:001.34290.000.000.00-9.00
15385912007.04.11 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.34371.35471.34022007.04.11 20:001.34260.000.000.0022.00
15386242007.04.11 16:57sell0.20eurusd1.34381.35481.34032007.04.11 20:001.34270.000.000.0022.00
15397512007.04.11 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.34331.33051.34682007.04.11 23:591.34330.000.000.000.00
15433812007.04.11 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3435251.34561.35112007.04.12 03:421.34560.000.000.0020.75
15479862007.04.12 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.34381.34571.35122007.04.12 03:421.34570.000.000.0019.00
15488142007.04.12 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.34651.33371.35002007.04.12 13:161.34600.000.000.00-5.00
15498382007.04.12 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:161.34610.000.000.00-9.00
15499702007.04.12 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.34741.33461.35092007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.00-13.00
15503842007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34561.33461.34912007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.008.00
15503922007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.0016.00
15504062007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34471.33371.34822007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.0028.00
15509692007.04.12 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.34681.33401.35032007.04.12 16:391.35030.000.000.0035.00
15511402007.04.12 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.34661.34911.35462007.04.12 16:391.35000.000.000.0034.00
15521932007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.35011.33731.35362007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-14.00
15522042007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.34991.33711.35342007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-12.00
15526842007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34831.33731.35182007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.008.00
15526982007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34811.33711.35162007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.0012.00
15568372007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33731.35362007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15568412007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33711.35342007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15569002007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33731.35182007.04.13 02:231.34910.000.000.006.50
15569012007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33711.35162007.04.13 02:231.34920.000.000.008.50
15620762007.04.13 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.35111.35291.35842007.04.13 12:151.35290.000.000.0018.00
15620992007.04.13 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.35141.33861.35492007.04.13 12:151.35300.000.000.0016.00
15644402007.04.13 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.35241.33961.35592007.04.13 12:151.35290.000.000.005.00
15664092007.04.13 12:45buy0.10eurusd1.35441.34161.35792007.04.13 17:411.35080.000.000.00-36.00
15664572007.04.13 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.35411.34131.35762007.04.13 17:411.35080.000.000.00-33.00
15664742007.04.13 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.35421.34141.35772007.04.13 17:411.35100.000.000.00-32.00
15678812007.04.13 16:39buy0.20eurusd1.35261.34161.35612007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.00-30.00
15679142007.04.13 16:40buy0.20eurusd1.35241.34141.35592007.04.13 17:401.35100.000.000.00-28.00
15682692007.04.13 16:58buy0.40eurusd1.35081.34161.35432007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.0012.00
15685382007.04.13 17:10buy0.20eurusd1.35061.33961.35412007.04.13 17:401.35100.000.000.008.00
15687252007.04.13 17:18buy0.80eurusd1.34901.34161.35252007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.00168.00
15690812007.04.13 17:41sell0.10eurusd1.35071.36351.34722007.04.13 23:591.35290.000.000.00-22.00
15690822007.04.13 17:41sell0.10eurusd1.35071.36351.34722007.04.13 23:591.35290.000.000.00-22.00
15692242007.04.13 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.35161.36441.34812007.04.13 23:591.35290.000.000.00-13.00
15695552007.04.13 19:40sell0.20eurusd1.35251.36351.34902007.04.13 23:591.35290.000.000.00-8.00
15696152007.04.13 19:49sell0.20eurusd1.35341.36441.34992007.04.13 23:591.35290.000.000.0010.00
15734602007.04.13 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3529321.36351.34722007.04.16 08:211.35540.000.000.00-24.68
15734612007.04.13 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3529321.36351.34722007.04.16 08:211.35530.000.000.00-23.68
15734732007.04.13 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3529321.36441.34812007.04.16 08:211.35520.000.000.00-22.68
15734962007.04.13 23:59sell0.20eurusd1.3529321.36351.34902007.04.16 08:211.35510.000.000.00-43.36
15735072007.04.13 23:59sell0.20eurusd1.3529321.36441.34992007.04.16 08:211.35500.000.000.00-41.36
15776262007.04.16 00:33sell0.20eurusd1.35721.35501.34952007.04.16 08:211.35500.000.000.0044.00
15805072007.04.16 13:45sell0.10eurusd1.35521.36801.35172007.04.16 23:591.35310.000.000.0021.00
15860992007.04.16 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3531321.36801.35172007.04.17 09:331.35330.000.000.00-1.68
15902892007.04.17 00:00sell0.10eurusd1.35301.36581.34952007.04.17 09:331.35310.000.000.00-1.00
15904362007.04.17 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.35271.36551.34922007.04.17 09:331.35320.000.000.00-5.00
15911382007.04.17 07:35sell0.20eurusd1.35451.36551.35102007.04.17 09:331.35300.000.000.0030.00
15917382007.04.17 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.35371.36651.35022007.04.17 17:211.35680.000.000.00-31.00
15924402007.04.17 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.35331.36611.34982007.04.17 17:201.35670.000.000.00-34.00
15929552007.04.17 13:56sell0.20eurusd1.35511.36611.35162007.04.17 17:201.35660.000.000.00-30.00
15932912007.04.17 14:42sell0.20eurusd1.35691.36791.35342007.04.17 17:201.35670.000.000.004.00
15932942007.04.17 14:42sell0.40eurusd1.35691.36611.35342007.04.17 17:201.35670.000.000.008.00
15934062007.04.17 14:47sell0.40eurusd1.35881.36801.35532007.04.17 17:201.35650.000.000.0092.00
15947322007.04.17 19:32sell0.10eurusd1.35631.36911.35282007.04.17 23:591.35760.000.000.00-13.00
15951822007.04.17 22:30sell0.10eurusd1.35631.36911.35282007.04.17 23:591.35760.000.000.00-13.00
15988902007.04.17 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3576321.36911.35282007.04.18 11:061.36060.000.000.00-29.68
15989212007.04.17 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3576321.36911.35282007.04.18 11:051.36060.000.000.00-29.68
16032652007.04.18 02:36sell0.20eurusd1.35811.36911.35462007.04.18 11:051.36070.000.000.00-52.00
16034542007.04.18 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.35871.36061.36612007.04.18 11:051.36060.000.000.0019.00
16038092007.04.18 07:37sell0.20eurusd1.35931.37051.35602007.04.18 11:051.36080.000.000.00-30.00
16042472007.04.18 09:10sell0.40eurusd1.35991.36911.35642007.04.18 11:051.36090.000.000.00-40.00
16049452007.04.18 10:58sell0.40eurusd1.36111.37031.35762007.04.18 11:051.36080.000.000.0012.00
16051662007.04.18 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.36091.34811.36442007.04.18 15:381.35900.000.000.00-19.00
16056952007.04.18 13:55buy0.20eurusd1.35911.34811.36262007.04.18 15:381.35890.000.000.00-4.00
16058732007.04.18 14:05buy0.40eurusd1.35731.34811.36082007.04.18 15:381.35900.000.000.0068.00
16064432007.04.18 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.35771.37051.35422007.04.18 15:381.35920.000.000.00-15.00
16064472007.04.18 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.35781.37061.35432007.04.18 15:371.35940.000.000.00-16.00
16066982007.04.18 15:38sell0.10eurusd1.35901.37181.35552007.04.18 23:591.36130.000.000.00-23.00
16086202007.04.18 22:31sell0.20eurusd1.36081.37181.35732007.04.18 23:591.36130.000.000.00-10.00
16086782007.04.18 22:45buy0.10eurusd1.36101.34821.36452007.04.18 23:591.36110.000.000.001.00
16087782007.04.18 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.36101.34821.36452007.04.18 23:591.36110.000.000.001.00
16121862007.04.18 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3613961.35891.35342007.04.19 04:581.35890.000.000.0024.96
16122822007.04.18 23:59sell0.20eurusd1.3613961.35891.35342007.04.19 04:581.35890.000.000.0049.92
16122942007.04.18 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3613251.34821.36452007.04.19 05:001.35860.000.000.00-27.25
16123022007.04.18 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3613251.34821.36452007.04.19 05:001.35860.000.000.00-27.25
16169022007.04.19 03:46buy0.20eurusd1.35921.34821.36272007.04.19 04:581.35870.000.000.00-10.00
16172152007.04.19 05:01sell0.10eurusd1.35861.37141.35512007.04.19 06:311.35950.000.000.00-9.00
16172162007.04.19 05:01sell0.10eurusd1.35861.37141.35512007.04.19 06:311.35940.000.000.00-8.00
16174132007.04.19 05:42sell0.20eurusd1.36041.37141.35692007.04.19 06:311.35940.000.000.0020.00
16174162007.04.19 05:43sell0.20eurusd1.36041.37141.35692007.04.19 06:301.35930.000.000.0022.00
16178092007.04.19 07:30sell0.10eurusd1.35891.37171.35542007.04.19 09:021.35750.000.000.0014.00
16179462007.04.19 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.35931.35731.35182007.04.19 09:021.35730.000.000.0020.00
16185362007.04.19 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.35661.36941.35312007.04.19 09:021.35730.000.000.00-7.00
16186362007.04.19 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.35741.37021.35392007.04.19 14:501.35940.000.000.00-20.00
16193112007.04.19 10:55sell0.20eurusd1.35921.37021.35572007.04.19 14:501.35960.000.000.00-8.00
16205782007.04.19 14:37sell0.40eurusd1.36101.37021.35752007.04.19 14:501.35960.000.000.0056.00
16219952007.04.19 19:16buy0.10eurusd1.36071.34791.36422007.04.19 23:591.36170.000.000.0010.00
16259402007.04.19 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3617751.34791.36422007.04.20 17:481.36030.000.000.00-14.75
16301842007.04.20 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.36281.35001.36632007.04.20 17:471.36040.000.000.00-24.00
16302402007.04.20 01:00buy0.10eurusd1.36231.34951.36582007.04.20 17:471.36040.000.000.00-19.00
16314462007.04.20 09:41buy0.20eurusd1.36101.35001.36452007.04.20 17:461.36030.000.000.00-14.00
16317342007.04.20 10:44buy0.20eurusd1.36051.34951.36402007.04.20 17:461.36040.000.000.00-2.00
16327132007.04.20 15:36buy0.40eurusd1.35931.34991.36262007.04.20 17:461.36030.000.000.0040.00
16327232007.04.20 15:39buy0.20eurusd1.35891.34791.36242007.04.20 17:451.36020.000.000.0026.00
16328002007.04.20 16:02buy0.40eurusd1.35871.34951.36222007.04.20 17:451.36020.000.000.0060.00
16333852007.04.20 20:45sell0.10eurusd1.35981.37261.35632007.04.20 23:591.35920.000.000.006.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 93.08
Closed P/L: 93.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16369662007.04.20 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3592321.37261.3563 1.35920.000.000.000.32
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.32
 Floating P/L: 0.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 93.08 Floating P/L: 0.32 Margin: 135.92
Balance: 25 093.08 Equity: 25 093.40 Free Margin: 24 957.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 134.13 Gross Loss: 1 041.05 Total Net Profit: 93.08
Profit Factor: 1.09 Expected Payoff: 0.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 79.55 Maximal Drawdown (%): 480.80 (1.89%) Relative Drawdown ($): 1.89% (480.80)
 
Total Trades: 99 Short Positions (won %): 51 (35.29%) Long Positions (won %): 48 (58.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 46 (46.46%) Loss trades (% of total): 53 (53.54%)
Largest profit trade: 168.00 loss trade: -52.00
Average profit trade: 24.66 loss trade: -19.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (250.50) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-224.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 250.50 (10) consecutive loss (count): -224.00 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4