Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
319814522007.04.18 02:35balanceDeposit1 000.00
319924882007.04.18 05:05buy0.02eurusd1.35901.34101.36252007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.362.60
320641532007.04.18 12:05buy0.04eurusd1.35721.36031.36582007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.7312.40
321540332007.04.19 02:20sell0.02eurusd1.35871.37671.35522007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.002.80
321673912007.04.19 03:45sell0.04eurusd1.36051.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.0012.80
  0.00 0.00 -1.09 30.60
Closed P/L: 29.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
323866902007.04.20 08:39sell0.02eurusd1.36081.37881.3573 1.35990.000.000.111.80
  0.00 0.00 0.11 1.80
 Floating P/L: 1.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.51 Floating P/L: 1.91 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 1 029.51 Equity: 1 031.42 Free Margin: 1 021.42