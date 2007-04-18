Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31981452
|2007.04.18 02:35
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|31992488
|2007.04.18 05:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3410
|1.3625
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|2.60
|32064153
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3603
|1.3658
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|12.40
|32154033
|2007.04.19 02:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3767
|1.3552
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|32167391
|2007.04.19 03:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|30.60
|Closed P/L:
|29.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32386690
|2007.04.20 08:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3788
|1.3573
|
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.80
|
|Floating P/L:
|1.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.51
|Floating P/L:
|1.91
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|1 029.51
|Equity:
|1 031.42
|Free Margin:
|1 021.42