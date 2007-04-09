Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1428229 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307330252007.04.09 00:32balanceDeposit3 000.00
307401512007.04.09 03:00sell0.06eurusdm1.33611.35411.33262007.04.10 15:571.34380.000.000.03-4.62
308309592007.04.10 00:59sell0.12eurusdm1.33791.35411.33442007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-6.96
308438352007.04.10 01:52sell0.24eurusdm1.33991.35431.33642007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-8.88
308523312007.04.10 02:32sell0.48eurusdm1.34181.35441.33832007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-9.12
309411572007.04.10 12:47sell0.96eurusdm1.34371.35451.34022007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.000.96
309652102007.04.10 15:06sell1.92eurusdm1.34551.35451.34202007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.0036.48
310412062007.04.11 04:03sell0.06eurusdm1.34181.35981.33832007.04.12 16:021.34780.000.000.10-3.60
311376052007.04.11 14:57sell0.12eurusdm1.34371.35991.34022007.04.12 16:021.34770.000.000.19-4.80
312160722007.04.12 01:43sell0.24eurusdm1.34601.36041.34252007.04.12 16:021.34780.000.000.00-4.32
313224432007.04.12 13:46sell0.48eurusdm1.34791.36051.34442007.04.12 16:011.34770.000.000.000.96
313373702007.04.12 14:40sell0.96eurusdm1.34981.36061.34632007.04.12 16:011.34780.000.000.0019.20
314311422007.04.13 01:35buy0.06eurusdm1.35201.35421.35972007.04.13 14:021.35420.000.000.001.32
316777692007.04.16 04:30sell0.06eurusdm1.35521.37321.35172007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.03-0.60
318825582007.04.17 12:43sell0.12eurusdm1.35701.37321.35352007.04.17 16:201.35620.000.000.000.96
318869672007.04.17 12:47sell0.24eurusdm1.35881.37321.35532007.04.17 16:191.35630.000.000.006.00
319730272007.04.18 01:15buy0.06eurusdm1.35911.34111.36262007.04.18 22:161.36040.000.00-0.110.78
320643762007.04.18 12:05buy0.12eurusdm1.35721.36031.36582007.04.18 22:161.36030.000.00-0.223.72
321491502007.04.19 01:13sell0.06eurusdm1.35941.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.001.26
322486572007.04.19 11:01sell0.06eurusdm1.35901.37701.35552007.04.20 12:561.35970.000.000.03-0.42
322609422007.04.19 12:37sell0.12eurusdm1.36081.37701.35732007.04.20 12:561.35980.000.000.061.20
323209932007.04.19 22:08sell0.24eurusdm1.36261.36071.35522007.04.20 12:561.35980.000.000.006.72
324654712007.04.23 01:33sell0.06eurusdm1.35901.35701.35152007.04.23 08:401.35700.000.000.001.20
325106572007.04.23 08:40sell0.06eurusdm1.35691.37491.35342007.04.25 12:421.36280.000.000.06-3.54
326800032007.04.24 11:38sell0.12eurusdm1.35871.37491.35522007.04.25 12:421.36280.000.000.06-4.92
326956572007.04.24 14:01sell0.24eurusdm1.36051.37491.35702007.04.25 12:411.36260.000.000.13-5.04
327027522007.04.24 14:22sell0.48eurusdm1.36231.37491.35882007.04.25 12:411.36240.000.000.26-0.48
327415422007.04.24 20:45sell0.96eurusdm1.36411.37491.36062007.04.25 12:411.36230.000.000.5217.28
329213462007.04.26 02:37buy0.06eurusdm1.36511.34711.36862007.04.27 08:381.36170.000.00-0.04-2.04
329708832007.04.26 09:19buy0.12eurusdm1.36331.34711.36682007.04.27 08:381.36170.000.00-0.07-1.92
329761192007.04.26 09:34buy0.24eurusdm1.36151.34711.36502007.04.27 08:371.36180.000.00-0.150.72
329965732007.04.26 11:33buy0.48eurusdm1.35961.34701.36312007.04.27 08:371.36180.000.00-0.2910.56
331245532007.04.27 09:47buy0.06eurusdm1.36181.36671.37222007.04.27 12:311.36670.000.000.002.94
  0.00 0.00 0.59 51.00
Closed P/L: 51.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 51.59 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 051.59 Equity: 3 051.59 Free Margin: 3 051.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 112.07 Gross Loss: 60.48 Total Net Profit: 51.59
Profit Factor: 1.85 Expected Payoff: 1.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 29.55 (0.97%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.97% (29.55)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 24 (45.83%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (53.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (46.88%)
Largest profit trade: 36.48 loss trade: -9.12
Average profit trade: 6.59 loss trade: -4.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (13.41) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-29.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 37.44 (2) consecutive loss (count): -29.55 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3