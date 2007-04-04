FXDD

Account: 59077 Name: Be A Light Foundation (Phoenix Fund)_Ian Smith Currency: USD 2007 April 23, 02:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20624528662007.04.04 16:47balanceWire Dep 4/3 - AL1 065.00
20624528682007.04.04 16:47balanceSpring Bonus - AL26.62
20624617712007.04.05 20:55buy0.10usdchf1.21461.21061.21862007.04.06 15:301.21860.000.000.8332.82
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624707742007.04.10 03:29buy0.10usdchf1.22611.22211.23012007.04.10 05:001.22210.000.000.00-32.73
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624745392007.04.10 11:04sell0.10usdchf1.22101.22501.21702007.04.10 15:171.21700.000.000.0032.87
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624775192007.04.10 19:35sell0.10usdchf1.21601.22001.21202007.04.11 10:441.22000.000.00-1.11-32.79
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624776832007.04.10 20:17buy0.10gbpusd1.97211.96371.97632007.04.11 05:011.97630.000.00-0.2542.00
 20061120FirstTrade[complete]
20624823092007.04.11 14:32buy0.10gbpusd1.97731.96891.98152007.04.13 04:231.98150.000.00-0.8542.00
 20061120FirstTrade[complete]
20624832592007.04.11 17:02buy0.10usdchf1.22111.21711.22512007.04.12 16:341.21710.000.002.06-32.87
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624927812007.04.12 19:31sell0.10usdchf1.21801.22201.21402007.04.13 09:151.21400.000.00-1.1132.95
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625001022007.04.13 15:45sell0.10usdchf1.20891.21291.20492007.04.13 17:401.21290.000.000.00-32.98
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625041912007.04.13 21:19buy0.10usdchf1.21421.21021.21822007.04.17 13:491.21020.000.001.43-33.05
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625106002007.04.16 17:45buy0.10gbpusd1.99031.98191.99452007.04.17 11:301.99450.000.00-0.1542.00
 20061120FirstTrade[complete]
20625188602007.04.17 18:20sell0.10usdchf1.20971.20731.20572007.04.18 09:531.20570.000.00-0.9933.18
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625252772007.04.18 15:16sell0.10usdchf1.20621.21021.20222007.04.19 06:391.20220.000.00-2.8433.27
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625309552007.04.19 06:41buy0.10usdchf1.20201.19801.20602007.04.19 19:171.20600.000.000.0033.17
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625382322007.04.19 22:39buy0.10usdchf1.20511.20621.20912007.04.20 14:401.20620.000.000.789.12
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
  0.00 0.00 -2.20 168.96
Closed P/L: 166.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20625379382007.04.19 20:01sell0.10gbpusd2.00262.01101.9984 2.00400.000.00-0.18-14.00
 20061120FirstTrade
  0.00 0.00 -0.18 -14.00
 Floating P/L: -14.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 091.62 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 166.76 Floating P/L: -14.18 Margin: 100.13
Balance: 1 258.38 Equity: 1 244.20 Free Margin: 1 144.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 328.80 Gross Loss: 162.04 Total Net Profit: 166.76
Profit Factor: 2.03 Expected Payoff: 11.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 64.71 (5.54%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 41.85 loss trade: -33.90
Average profit trade: 32.88 loss trade: -32.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (105.69) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-64.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 105.69 (4) consecutive loss (count): -64.71 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1