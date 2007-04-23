FXLite LLC

Account: 555606 Name: 10.3_DS_RMI Currency: USD 2007 April 23, 22:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82449552007.04.23 09:48sell0.10gbpusd1.99812.00561.99412007.04.23 11:161.99930.000.000.00-12.00
82452142007.04.23 09:50sell0.20gbpusd1.99862.00571.99462007.04.23 11:161.99940.000.000.00-16.00
82452212007.04.23 09:50sell0.40gbpusd1.99902.00571.99502007.04.23 11:151.99950.000.000.00-20.00
82459552007.04.23 10:26sell0.80gbpusd1.99952.00581.99552007.04.23 11:151.99960.000.000.00-8.00
82459972007.04.23 10:27sell1.60gbpusd2.00012.00601.99612007.04.23 11:151.99940.000.000.00112.00
82374852007.04.23 01:58buy0.40gbpusd2.00491.99822.00892007.04.23 09:481.99820.000.000.00-268.00
82376812007.04.23 02:17buy0.80gbpusd2.00441.99812.00842007.04.23 09:481.99820.000.000.00-496.00
82377402007.04.23 02:25buy1.60gbpusd2.00391.99802.00792007.04.23 09:481.99830.000.000.00-896.00
82373782007.04.23 01:40buy0.20gbpusd2.00541.99832.00942007.04.23 09:481.99830.000.000.00-142.00
82372892007.04.23 01:29buy0.10gbpusd2.00591.99842.00992007.04.23 09:481.99840.000.000.00-75.00
82393872007.04.23 04:34sell0.10eurusd1.35911.36661.35512007.04.23 09:471.35790.000.000.0012.00
82397682007.04.23 05:11sell0.20eurusd1.35961.36671.35562007.04.23 09:471.35770.000.000.0038.00
82322232007.04.20 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.35931.36681.35532007.04.23 04:341.35930.000.000.460.00
82326992007.04.20 17:23sell0.20eurusd1.35991.36701.35592007.04.23 04:331.35920.000.000.9214.00
82341382007.04.20 18:46sell0.40eurusd1.36041.36711.35642007.04.23 04:311.35930.000.001.8344.00
82342962007.04.20 19:00buy0.10gbpusd2.00491.99742.00892007.04.23 01:292.00550.000.00-0.156.00
82345892007.04.20 19:35buy0.20gbpusd2.00441.99732.00842007.04.23 01:292.00550.000.00-0.3022.00
82347532007.04.20 19:54buy0.40gbpusd2.00391.99722.00792007.04.23 01:272.00550.000.00-0.6064.00
82286342007.04.20 14:00buy0.10gbpusd2.00361.99612.00762007.04.20 15:592.00240.000.000.00-12.00
82288202007.04.20 14:12buy0.20gbpusd2.00311.99602.00712007.04.20 15:592.00260.000.000.00-10.00
82302392007.04.20 15:54buy0.40gbpusd2.00261.99592.00662007.04.20 15:582.00250.000.000.00-4.00
82302792007.04.20 15:55buy0.80gbpusd2.00261.99632.00662007.04.20 15:582.00260.000.000.000.00
82304572007.04.20 15:55buy1.60gbpusd2.00211.99622.00612007.04.20 15:582.00260.000.000.0080.00
82273832007.04.20 12:11sell0.20eurusd1.36081.36791.35682007.04.20 15:531.36040.000.000.008.00
82271332007.04.20 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.36031.36781.35632007.04.20 15:531.36030.000.000.000.00
82273842007.04.20 12:11sell0.40eurusd1.36081.36751.35682007.04.20 15:521.36050.000.000.0012.00
82298812007.04.20 15:32sell0.80eurusd1.36131.36761.35732007.04.20 15:521.36060.000.000.0056.00
82226622007.04.20 09:11buy0.10gbpusd2.00501.99752.00902007.04.20 10:532.00410.000.000.00-9.00
82249702007.04.20 10:41buy0.20gbpusd2.00451.99742.00852007.04.20 10:532.00410.000.000.00-8.00
82250922007.04.20 10:42buy0.40gbpusd2.00401.99732.00802007.04.20 10:532.00420.000.000.008.00
82251652007.04.20 10:42buy0.80gbpusd2.00351.99722.00752007.04.20 10:532.00420.000.000.0056.00
82219002007.04.20 08:32buy0.10gbpusd2.00311.99562.00712007.04.20 09:112.00440.000.000.0013.00
82220652007.04.20 08:59buy0.20gbpusd2.00261.99552.00662007.04.20 09:112.00450.000.000.0038.00
82211012007.04.20 07:01buy0.10gbpusd2.00381.99632.00782007.04.20 08:282.00270.000.000.00-11.00
82212022007.04.20 07:10buy0.20gbpusd2.00321.99612.00722007.04.20 08:282.00280.000.000.00-8.00
82216932007.04.20 08:05buy0.40gbpusd2.00271.99602.00672007.04.20 08:282.00290.000.000.008.00
82217562007.04.20 08:11buy0.80gbpusd2.00221.99592.00622007.04.20 08:282.00300.000.000.0064.00
82170612007.04.20 01:31buy0.10gbpusd2.00421.99672.00822007.04.20 03:562.00370.000.000.00-5.00
82172592007.04.20 01:57buy0.20gbpusd2.00371.99662.00772007.04.20 03:562.00350.000.000.00-4.00
82173882007.04.20 02:13buy0.40gbpusd2.00321.99652.00722007.04.20 03:562.00360.000.000.0016.00
82173892007.04.20 02:13buy0.80gbpusd2.00321.99692.00722007.04.20 03:562.00370.000.000.0040.00
82159172007.04.20 00:00buy0.10gbpusd2.00361.99612.00762007.04.20 01:262.00360.000.000.000.00
82162392007.04.20 00:14buy0.20gbpusd2.00301.99592.00702007.04.20 01:252.00370.000.000.0014.00
82163502007.04.20 00:31buy0.40gbpusd2.00251.99582.00652007.04.20 01:222.00360.000.000.0044.00
82145922007.04.19 20:16buy0.10eurusd1.36061.35311.36462007.04.20 01:051.36190.000.00-0.6713.00
82147212007.04.19 20:37buy0.20eurusd1.36011.35301.36412007.04.20 01:051.36200.000.00-1.3438.00
82092272007.04.19 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.35851.36601.35452007.04.19 17:381.36000.000.000.00-15.00
82096262007.04.19 17:02sell0.20eurusd1.35901.36611.35502007.04.19 17:381.35990.000.000.00-18.00
82098772007.04.19 17:05sell0.40eurusd1.35951.36621.35552007.04.19 17:381.36000.000.000.00-20.00
82108052007.04.19 17:27sell0.80eurusd1.35991.36621.35592007.04.19 17:381.35990.000.000.000.00
82109562007.04.19 17:30sell1.60eurusd1.36041.36631.35642007.04.19 17:371.35980.000.000.0096.00
82038432007.04.19 14:30sell0.10eurusd1.35901.36651.35502007.04.19 15:491.36040.000.000.00-14.00
82047382007.04.19 15:06sell0.20eurusd1.35951.36661.35552007.04.19 15:491.36040.000.000.00-18.00
82048572007.04.19 15:08sell0.40eurusd1.35991.36661.35592007.04.19 15:491.36050.000.000.00-24.00
82059262007.04.19 15:36sell0.80eurusd1.36041.36671.35642007.04.19 15:491.36050.000.000.00-8.00
82060572007.04.19 15:37sell1.60eurusd1.36091.36681.35692007.04.19 15:481.36030.000.000.0096.00
81969502007.04.19 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.35841.36591.35442007.04.19 13:451.35930.000.000.00-9.00
81987062007.04.19 11:43sell0.20eurusd1.35891.36601.35492007.04.19 13:451.35920.000.000.00-6.00
81989582007.04.19 11:58sell0.40eurusd1.35941.36611.35542007.04.19 13:451.35930.000.000.004.00
81995682007.04.19 12:16sell0.80eurusd1.35991.36621.35592007.04.19 13:451.35920.000.000.0056.00
81942222007.04.19 09:46sell0.10eurusd1.35621.36371.35222007.04.19 10:061.35740.000.000.00-12.00
81946382007.04.19 09:58sell0.20eurusd1.35671.36381.35272007.04.19 10:061.35750.000.000.00-16.00
81948922007.04.19 10:02sell0.40eurusd1.35721.36391.35322007.04.19 10:061.35760.000.000.00-16.00
81949662007.04.19 10:02sell0.80eurusd1.35771.36401.35372007.04.19 10:061.35770.000.000.000.00
81951402007.04.19 10:03sell1.60eurusd1.35811.36401.35412007.04.19 10:061.35750.000.000.0096.00
81860042007.04.19 05:00sell0.10eurusd1.35941.36691.35542007.04.19 07:321.35960.000.000.00-2.00
81882622007.04.19 06:38sell0.20eurusd1.35991.36701.35592007.04.19 07:311.35950.000.000.008.00
81886392007.04.19 06:42sell0.40eurusd1.36041.36711.35642007.04.19 07:301.35940.000.000.0040.00
81478292007.04.17 20:53balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.15 -966.00
Closed P/L: -965.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82585982007.04.23 20:10buy0.10eurusd1.35771.35021.3617 1.35720.000.000.00-5.00
82590812007.04.23 21:21buy0.20eurusd1.35711.35001.3611 1.35720.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.00
 Floating P/L: -3.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -965.85 Floating P/L: -3.00 Margin: 203.59
Balance: 4 034.15 Equity: 4 031.15 Free Margin: 3 827.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 216.15 Gross Loss: 2 182.00 Total Net Profit: -965.85
Profit Factor: 0.56 Expected Payoff: -14.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 021.85 Maximal Drawdown: 1 877.00 (32.06%) Relative Drawdown: 32.06% (1 877.00)
 
Total Trades: 68 Short Positions (won %): 36 (52.78%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (54.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 31 (45.59%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -896.00
Average profit trade: 32.87 loss trade: -70.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (202.16) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 877.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 202.16 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 877.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3