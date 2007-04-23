|Account: 555606
|Name: 10.3_DS_RMI
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 23, 22:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8244955
|2007.04.23 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9981
|2.0056
|1.9941
|2007.04.23 11:16
|1.9993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8245214
|2007.04.23 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9986
|2.0057
|1.9946
|2007.04.23 11:16
|1.9994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|8245221
|2007.04.23 09:50
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9990
|2.0057
|1.9950
|2007.04.23 11:15
|1.9995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|8245955
|2007.04.23 10:26
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9995
|2.0058
|1.9955
|2007.04.23 11:15
|1.9996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|8245997
|2007.04.23 10:27
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|2.0001
|2.0060
|1.9961
|2007.04.23 11:15
|1.9994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|8237485
|2007.04.23 01:58
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0049
|1.9982
|2.0089
|2007.04.23 09:48
|1.9982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-268.00
|8237681
|2007.04.23 02:17
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0044
|1.9981
|2.0084
|2007.04.23 09:48
|1.9982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-496.00
|8237740
|2007.04.23 02:25
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|2.0039
|1.9980
|2.0079
|2007.04.23 09:48
|1.9983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-896.00
|8237378
|2007.04.23 01:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0054
|1.9983
|2.0094
|2007.04.23 09:48
|1.9983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.00
|8237289
|2007.04.23 01:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0059
|1.9984
|2.0099
|2007.04.23 09:48
|1.9984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|8239387
|2007.04.23 04:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3666
|1.3551
|2007.04.23 09:47
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|8239768
|2007.04.23 05:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3596
|1.3667
|1.3556
|2007.04.23 09:47
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|8232223
|2007.04.20 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3668
|1.3553
|2007.04.23 04:34
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|0.00
|8232699
|2007.04.20 17:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3670
|1.3559
|2007.04.23 04:33
|1.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|14.00
|8234138
|2007.04.20 18:46
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3671
|1.3564
|2007.04.23 04:31
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|44.00
|8234296
|2007.04.20 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0049
|1.9974
|2.0089
|2007.04.23 01:29
|2.0055
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|6.00
|8234589
|2007.04.20 19:35
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0044
|1.9973
|2.0084
|2007.04.23 01:29
|2.0055
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|22.00
|8234753
|2007.04.20 19:54
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0039
|1.9972
|2.0079
|2007.04.23 01:27
|2.0055
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|64.00
|8228634
|2007.04.20 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0036
|1.9961
|2.0076
|2007.04.20 15:59
|2.0024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8228820
|2007.04.20 14:12
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0031
|1.9960
|2.0071
|2007.04.20 15:59
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|8230239
|2007.04.20 15:54
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0026
|1.9959
|2.0066
|2007.04.20 15:58
|2.0025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|8230279
|2007.04.20 15:55
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0026
|1.9963
|2.0066
|2007.04.20 15:58
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8230457
|2007.04.20 15:55
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|2.0021
|1.9962
|2.0061
|2007.04.20 15:58
|2.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|8227383
|2007.04.20 12:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3679
|1.3568
|2007.04.20 15:53
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8227133
|2007.04.20 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3603
|1.3678
|1.3563
|2007.04.20 15:53
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8227384
|2007.04.20 12:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3675
|1.3568
|2007.04.20 15:52
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|8229881
|2007.04.20 15:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3676
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 15:52
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|8222662
|2007.04.20 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0050
|1.9975
|2.0090
|2007.04.20 10:53
|2.0041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|8224970
|2007.04.20 10:41
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0045
|1.9974
|2.0085
|2007.04.20 10:53
|2.0041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|8225092
|2007.04.20 10:42
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0040
|1.9973
|2.0080
|2007.04.20 10:53
|2.0042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8225165
|2007.04.20 10:42
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0035
|1.9972
|2.0075
|2007.04.20 10:53
|2.0042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|8221900
|2007.04.20 08:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0031
|1.9956
|2.0071
|2007.04.20 09:11
|2.0044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|8222065
|2007.04.20 08:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0026
|1.9955
|2.0066
|2007.04.20 09:11
|2.0045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|8221101
|2007.04.20 07:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0038
|1.9963
|2.0078
|2007.04.20 08:28
|2.0027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|8221202
|2007.04.20 07:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0032
|1.9961
|2.0072
|2007.04.20 08:28
|2.0028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|8221693
|2007.04.20 08:05
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0027
|1.9960
|2.0067
|2007.04.20 08:28
|2.0029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8221756
|2007.04.20 08:11
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0022
|1.9959
|2.0062
|2007.04.20 08:28
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|8217061
|2007.04.20 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0042
|1.9967
|2.0082
|2007.04.20 03:56
|2.0037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|8217259
|2007.04.20 01:57
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0037
|1.9966
|2.0077
|2007.04.20 03:56
|2.0035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|8217388
|2007.04.20 02:13
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0032
|1.9965
|2.0072
|2007.04.20 03:56
|2.0036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8217389
|2007.04.20 02:13
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0032
|1.9969
|2.0072
|2007.04.20 03:56
|2.0037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|8215917
|2007.04.20 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0036
|1.9961
|2.0076
|2007.04.20 01:26
|2.0036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8216239
|2007.04.20 00:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0030
|1.9959
|2.0070
|2007.04.20 01:25
|2.0037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8216350
|2007.04.20 00:31
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0025
|1.9958
|2.0065
|2007.04.20 01:22
|2.0036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|8214592
|2007.04.19 20:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3531
|1.3646
|2007.04.20 01:05
|1.3619
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|13.00
|8214721
|2007.04.19 20:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3530
|1.3641
|2007.04.20 01:05
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|38.00
|8209227
|2007.04.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3660
|1.3545
|2007.04.19 17:38
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|8209626
|2007.04.19 17:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3661
|1.3550
|2007.04.19 17:38
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|8209877
|2007.04.19 17:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3662
|1.3555
|2007.04.19 17:38
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|8210805
|2007.04.19 17:27
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3662
|1.3559
|2007.04.19 17:38
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8210956
|2007.04.19 17:30
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3663
|1.3564
|2007.04.19 17:37
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|8203843
|2007.04.19 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3665
|1.3550
|2007.04.19 15:49
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8204738
|2007.04.19 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3666
|1.3555
|2007.04.19 15:49
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|8204857
|2007.04.19 15:08
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3666
|1.3559
|2007.04.19 15:49
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8205926
|2007.04.19 15:36
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3667
|1.3564
|2007.04.19 15:49
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|8206057
|2007.04.19 15:37
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3609
|1.3668
|1.3569
|2007.04.19 15:48
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|8196950
|2007.04.19 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3584
|1.3659
|1.3544
|2007.04.19 13:45
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|8198706
|2007.04.19 11:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3589
|1.3660
|1.3549
|2007.04.19 13:45
|1.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|8198958
|2007.04.19 11:58
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3661
|1.3554
|2007.04.19 13:45
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8199568
|2007.04.19 12:16
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3662
|1.3559
|2007.04.19 13:45
|1.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|8194222
|2007.04.19 09:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3637
|1.3522
|2007.04.19 10:06
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8194638
|2007.04.19 09:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3638
|1.3527
|2007.04.19 10:06
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|8194892
|2007.04.19 10:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3639
|1.3532
|2007.04.19 10:06
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|8194966
|2007.04.19 10:02
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3640
|1.3537
|2007.04.19 10:06
|1.3577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8195140
|2007.04.19 10:03
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3640
|1.3541
|2007.04.19 10:06
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|8186004
|2007.04.19 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3669
|1.3554
|2007.04.19 07:32
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|8188262
|2007.04.19 06:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3670
|1.3559
|2007.04.19 07:31
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8188639
|2007.04.19 06:42
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3671
|1.3564
|2007.04.19 07:30
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|8147829
|2007.04.17 20:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-966.00
|Closed P/L:
|-965.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8258598
|2007.04.23 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3502
|1.3617
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|8259081
|2007.04.23 21:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3500
|1.3611
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-965.85
|Floating P/L:
|-3.00
|Margin:
|203.59
|Balance:
|4 034.15
|Equity:
|4 031.15
|Free Margin:
|3 827.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 216.15
|Gross Loss:
|2 182.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-965.85
|Profit Factor:
|0.56
|Expected Payoff:
|-14.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 021.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 877.00 (32.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|32.06% (1 877.00)
|Total Trades:
|68
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (52.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (56.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (54.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|31 (45.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-896.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.87
|loss trade:
|-70.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (202.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 877.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|202.16 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 877.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3