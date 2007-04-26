FXLite LLC

Account: 559995 Name: 10.3_DS_RMI(2) Currency: USD 2007 April 26, 20:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83295372007.04.26 13:02sell1.00eurusd1.36010.00001.35912007.04.26 14:331.36060.000.000.00-50.00
83299212007.04.26 13:07sell2.00eurusd1.36080.00001.35982007.04.26 14:321.36050.000.000.0060.00
83290052007.04.26 12:58sell1.00eurusd1.36130.00001.36032007.04.26 13:021.36030.000.000.00100.00
83281812007.04.26 12:37sell1.00eurusd1.36100.00001.36002007.04.26 12:581.36140.000.000.00-40.00
83288162007.04.26 12:51sell2.00eurusd1.36170.00001.36072007.04.26 12:571.36140.000.000.0060.00
83275492007.04.26 12:33sell1.00eurusd1.36220.00001.36122007.04.26 12:371.36120.000.000.00100.00
83260922007.04.26 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.36340.00001.36242007.04.26 12:331.36240.000.000.00100.00
83245442007.04.26 10:50sell1.00eurusd1.36330.00001.36232007.04.26 12:011.36370.000.000.00-40.00
83247152007.04.26 10:58sell2.00eurusd1.36400.00001.36302007.04.26 12:011.36370.000.000.0060.00
83233022007.04.26 10:11sell1.00eurusd1.36440.00001.36342007.04.26 10:501.36340.000.000.00100.00
83141432007.04.25 22:28sell1.00eurusd1.36430.00001.36332007.04.26 05:421.36480.000.0013.26-50.00
83191992007.04.26 05:37sell2.00eurusd1.36500.00001.36402007.04.26 05:421.36470.000.000.0060.00
82855762007.04.24 23:05balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 13.26 460.00
Closed P/L: 473.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 473.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 473.26 Equity: 3 473.26 Free Margin: 3 473.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 640.00 Gross Loss: 166.74 Total Net Profit: 473.26
Profit Factor: 3.84 Expected Payoff: 39.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 50.00 (1.42%) Relative Drawdown: 1.42% (50.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -41.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (260.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-50.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 260.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -50.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1