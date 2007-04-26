|Account: 559995
|Name: 10.3_DS_RMI(2)
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 26, 20:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8329537
|2007.04.26 13:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3601
|0.0000
|1.3591
|2007.04.26 14:33
|1.3606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|8329921
|2007.04.26 13:07
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3608
|0.0000
|1.3598
|2007.04.26 14:32
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8329005
|2007.04.26 12:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3613
|0.0000
|1.3603
|2007.04.26 13:02
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|8328181
|2007.04.26 12:37
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3600
|2007.04.26 12:58
|1.3614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|8328816
|2007.04.26 12:51
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3617
|0.0000
|1.3607
|2007.04.26 12:57
|1.3614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8327549
|2007.04.26 12:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3612
|2007.04.26 12:37
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|8326092
|2007.04.26 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3634
|0.0000
|1.3624
|2007.04.26 12:33
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|8324544
|2007.04.26 10:50
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3633
|0.0000
|1.3623
|2007.04.26 12:01
|1.3637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|8324715
|2007.04.26 10:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3640
|0.0000
|1.3630
|2007.04.26 12:01
|1.3637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8323302
|2007.04.26 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3644
|0.0000
|1.3634
|2007.04.26 10:50
|1.3634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|8314143
|2007.04.25 22:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3643
|0.0000
|1.3633
|2007.04.26 05:42
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|13.26
|-50.00
|8319199
|2007.04.26 05:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3650
|0.0000
|1.3640
|2007.04.26 05:42
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8285576
|2007.04.24 23:05
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.26
|460.00
|Closed P/L:
|473.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|473.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 473.26
|Equity:
|3 473.26
|Free Margin:
|3 473.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|640.00
|Gross Loss:
|166.74
|Total Net Profit:
|473.26
|Profit Factor:
|3.84
|Expected Payoff:
|39.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|50.00 (1.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.42% (50.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-41.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (260.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-50.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|260.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-50.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1