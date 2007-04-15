Velocity4x

Account: 9011123 Name: RB-26 Currency: USD 2007 April 27, 19:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21630972007.04.15 22:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
21741342007.04.16 22:33buy0.04eurusd1.35281.33841.35632007.04.17 12:301.35550.000.000.0010.80
21659642007.04.16 05:45buy0.02eurusd1.35461.33841.35812007.04.17 12:301.35540.000.00-0.141.60
21652422007.04.16 03:34buy0.01eurusd1.35641.33841.35992007.04.17 12:301.35560.000.00-0.07-0.80
21872822007.04.17 19:39buy0.01eurusd1.35721.35921.36472007.04.18 07:211.35920.000.00-0.072.00
21965102007.04.18 12:05buy0.02eurusd1.35761.36081.36632007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.436.40
21920432007.04.18 07:21buy0.01eurusd1.35941.34141.36292007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.221.40
22057832007.04.19 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.35971.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.002.40
22195992007.04.19 22:08sell0.04eurusd1.36261.37701.35912007.04.20 12:551.36010.000.000.0010.00
22142312007.04.19 12:37sell0.02eurusd1.36081.37701.35732007.04.20 12:551.36000.000.000.111.60
22127762007.04.19 11:01sell0.01eurusd1.35901.37701.35552007.04.20 12:551.35980.000.000.05-0.80
22279712007.04.20 13:36sell0.01eurusd1.35921.35701.35152007.04.23 08:401.35700.000.000.052.20
22653672007.04.25 14:12sell0.32eurusd1.36590.00001.36242007.04.25 16:551.36400.000.000.0060.80
22560762007.04.24 20:32sell0.16eurusd1.36400.00001.36052007.04.25 16:561.36390.000.000.851.60
22529112007.04.24 14:21sell0.08eurusd1.36220.00001.35872007.04.25 16:561.36380.000.000.42-12.80
22521282007.04.24 14:00sell0.04eurusd1.36040.00001.35692007.04.25 16:561.36390.000.000.21-14.00
22502652007.04.24 11:38sell0.02eurusd1.35860.00001.35512007.04.25 16:561.36380.000.000.11-10.40
22352782007.04.23 08:40sell0.01eurusd1.35680.00001.35332007.04.25 16:561.36390.000.000.10-7.10
22678532007.04.25 19:01sell0.01eurusd1.36380.00001.36032007.04.26 10:021.36030.000.000.163.50
22913862007.04.27 12:30sell0.08eurusd1.36670.00001.36322007.04.27 15:051.36440.000.000.0018.40
22908072007.04.27 12:05sell0.04eurusd1.36470.00001.36122007.04.27 15:051.36420.000.000.002.00
22892702007.04.27 10:11sell0.02eurusd1.36280.00001.35932007.04.27 15:051.36410.000.000.00-2.60
22752252007.04.26 10:10sell0.01eurusd1.36100.00001.35752007.04.27 15:051.36400.000.000.05-3.00
  0.00 0.00 1.18 73.20
Closed P/L: 74.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22979582007.04.27 16:45sell0.01eurusd1.36200.00001.3585 1.36470.000.000.00-2.70
22990652007.04.27 18:42sell0.02eurusd1.36390.00001.3604 1.36470.000.000.00-1.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.30
 Floating P/L: -4.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 74.38 Floating P/L: -4.30 Margin: 40.90
Balance: 5 074.38 Equity: 5 070.08 Free Margin: 5 029.18