Velocity4x
|Account: 9011123
|Name: RB-26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 27, 19:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2163097
|2007.04.15 22:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2174134
|2007.04.16 22:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3384
|1.3563
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|2165964
|2007.04.16 05:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3384
|1.3581
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|1.60
|2165242
|2007.04.16 03:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3384
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.80
|2187282
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3592
|1.3647
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.00
|2196510
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|6.40
|2192043
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3414
|1.3629
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|1.40
|2205783
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2219599
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3770
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2214231
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3770
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.60
|2212776
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3770
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.80
|2227971
|2007.04.20 13:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3570
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:40
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.20
|2265367
|2007.04.25 14:12
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3659
|0.0000
|1.3624
|2007.04.25 16:55
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.80
|2256076
|2007.04.24 20:32
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3640
|0.0000
|1.3605
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|1.60
|2252911
|2007.04.24 14:21
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|1.3587
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-12.80
|2252128
|2007.04.24 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3604
|0.0000
|1.3569
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-14.00
|2250265
|2007.04.24 11:38
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3586
|0.0000
|1.3551
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-10.40
|2235278
|2007.04.23 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3568
|0.0000
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 16:56
|1.3639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-7.10
|2267853
|2007.04.25 19:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3638
|0.0000
|1.3603
|2007.04.26 10:02
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|3.50
|2291386
|2007.04.27 12:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3667
|0.0000
|1.3632
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.40
|2290807
|2007.04.27 12:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3647
|0.0000
|1.3612
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2289270
|2007.04.27 10:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3628
|0.0000
|1.3593
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|2275225
|2007.04.26 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3575
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-3.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|73.20
|Closed P/L:
|74.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2297958
|2007.04.27 16:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3620
|0.0000
|1.3585
|
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|2299065
|2007.04.27 18:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3639
|0.0000
|1.3604
|
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-4.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|74.38
|Floating P/L:
|-4.30
|Margin:
|40.90
|Balance:
|5 074.38
|Equity:
|5 070.08
|Free Margin:
|5 029.18