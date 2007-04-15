Velocity4x

Account: 9011123 Name: RB-26 Currency: USD 2007 April 20, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21630972007.04.15 22:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
21741342007.04.16 22:33buy0.04eurusd1.35281.33841.35632007.04.17 12:301.35550.000.000.0010.80
21659642007.04.16 05:45buy0.02eurusd1.35461.33841.35812007.04.17 12:301.35540.000.00-0.141.60
21652422007.04.16 03:34buy0.01eurusd1.35641.33841.35992007.04.17 12:301.35560.000.00-0.07-0.80
21872822007.04.17 19:39buy0.01eurusd1.35721.35921.36472007.04.18 07:211.35920.000.00-0.072.00
21965102007.04.18 12:05buy0.02eurusd1.35761.36081.36632007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.436.40
21920432007.04.18 07:21buy0.01eurusd1.35941.34141.36292007.04.19 00:171.36080.000.00-0.221.40
22057832007.04.19 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.35971.35731.35182007.04.19 07:021.35730.000.000.002.40
22195992007.04.19 22:08sell0.04eurusd1.36261.37701.35912007.04.20 12:551.36010.000.000.0010.00
22142312007.04.19 12:37sell0.02eurusd1.36081.37701.35732007.04.20 12:551.36000.000.000.111.60
22127762007.04.19 11:01sell0.01eurusd1.35901.37701.35552007.04.20 12:551.35980.000.000.05-0.80
  0.00 0.00 -0.77 34.60
Closed P/L: 33.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22279712007.04.20 13:36sell0.01eurusd1.35921.37721.3557 1.35990.000.000.05-0.70
  0.00 0.00 0.05 -0.70
 Floating P/L: -0.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 33.83 Floating P/L: -0.65 Margin: 13.59
Balance: 5 033.83 Equity: 5 033.18 Free Margin: 5 019.59