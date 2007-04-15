Velocity4x
|Account: 9011123
|Name: RB-26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 20, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2163097
|2007.04.15 22:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2174134
|2007.04.16 22:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3384
|1.3563
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|2165964
|2007.04.16 05:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3384
|1.3581
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|1.60
|2165242
|2007.04.16 03:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3384
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 12:30
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.80
|2187282
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3592
|1.3647
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.00
|2196510
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|6.40
|2192043
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3414
|1.3629
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|1.40
|2205783
|2007.04.19 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2219599
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3770
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2214231
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3770
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.60
|2212776
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3770
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 12:55
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|34.60
|Closed P/L:
|33.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2227971
|2007.04.20 13:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3772
|1.3557
|
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.70
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|33.83
|Floating P/L:
|-0.65
|Margin:
|13.59
|Balance:
|5 033.83
|Equity:
|5 033.18
|Free Margin:
|5 019.59