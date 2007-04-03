Interbank FX, LLC
5.70 full auto GPB/USD
week 14
live
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15340819
|2007.04.03 15:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9776
|1.9776
|1.9666
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.60
|15340815
|2007.04.03 15:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9776
|1.9856
|1.9688
|2007.04.05 11:00
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.28
|15340822
|2007.04.03 15:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9776
|1.9715
|1.9644
|2007.04.06 12:43
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.92
|15290629
|2007.04.01 23:15
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9683
|1.9744
|1.9815
|2007.04.03 07:14
|1.9815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|15290627
|2007.04.01 23:15
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9683
|1.9683
|1.9793
|2007.04.02 13:12
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|15290622
|2007.04.01 23:15
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9683
|1.9603
|1.9771
|2007.04.02 11:51
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|39.60
|Closed P/L:
|39.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15418163
|2007.04.06 18:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9650
|1.9730
|1.9562
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|15418164
|2007.04.06 18:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9650
|1.9730
|1.9540
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|15418165
|2007.04.06 18:15
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9650
|1.9730
|1.9518
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|Floating P/L:
|-0.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39.63
|Floating P/L:
|-0.18
|Margin:
|9.00
|Balance:
|1 162.06
|Equity:
|1 161.88
|Free Margin:
|1 152.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|39.63
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|39.63
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|6.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.61
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (39.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|39.63 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0