Interbank FX, LLC

5.70 full auto GPB/USD

week 14

live


Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153408192007.04.03 15:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.97761.97761.96662007.04.06 12:301.96660.000.000.016.60
153408152007.04.03 15:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.97761.98561.96882007.04.05 11:001.96880.000.000.015.28
153408222007.04.03 15:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.97761.97151.96442007.04.06 12:431.96440.000.000.017.92
152906292007.04.01 23:15buy0.06gbpusdm1.96831.97441.98152007.04.03 07:141.98150.000.000.007.92
152906272007.04.01 23:15buy0.06gbpusdm1.96831.96831.97932007.04.02 13:121.97930.000.000.006.60
152906222007.04.01 23:15buy0.06gbpusdm1.96831.96031.97712007.04.02 11:511.97710.000.000.005.28
  0.00 0.00 0.03 39.60
Closed P/L: 39.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
154181632007.04.06 18:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.96501.97301.9562 1.96510.000.000.00-0.06
154181642007.04.06 18:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.96501.97301.9540 1.96510.000.000.00-0.06
154181652007.04.06 18:15sell0.06gbpusdm1.96501.97301.9518 1.96510.000.000.00-0.06
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.18
 Floating P/L: -0.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39.63 Floating P/L: -0.18 Margin: 9.00
Balance: 1 162.06 Equity: 1 161.88 Free Margin: 1 152.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 39.63 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 39.63
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 7.93 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.61 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (39.63) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 39.63 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0