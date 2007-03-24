Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414305 Name: bill95 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291321952007.03.24 00:47balanceDeposit5 000.00
291394982007.03.25 23:00sell0.10usdchf1.22081.23081.21762007.03.26 14:011.21760.000.000.0026.28
 30061142Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
291395032007.03.25 23:00sell0.10usdchf1.22081.22081.21682007.03.26 14:021.21680.000.000.0032.87
 30061143Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
291395112007.03.25 23:00sell0.10usdchf1.22081.21891.21602007.03.26 14:071.21600.000.000.0039.47
 30061144Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
291395892007.03.25 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.32691.31891.33012007.03.26 14:001.33010.000.000.0032.00
 30061122Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
291396302007.03.25 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.32691.31891.33092007.03.26 14:001.33090.000.000.0040.00
 30061123Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
291396412007.03.25 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.32691.32881.33172007.03.26 14:011.33170.000.000.0048.00
 30061124Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
291555972007.03.26 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95931.94631.97132007.03.26 14:211.97130.000.000.00120.00
 30061132Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
291556062007.03.26 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95931.96851.97432007.03.26 14:591.96850.000.000.0092.00
 30061133Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
291556102007.03.26 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95931.96851.97732007.03.26 14:591.96850.000.000.0092.00
 30061134Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
292311232007.03.26 23:06sell0.28usdjpy118.17118.57117.772007.03.27 14:32117.770.000.000.0095.10
 201010Primary Order[tp]
292311312007.03.26 23:06sell0.01usdjpy118.17118.57117.772007.03.27 14:32117.770.000.000.003.40
 301010Primary Order[tp]
292532312007.03.27 05:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96891.98191.95692007.03.30 07:531.95690.000.000.15120.00
 30061132Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
292532422007.03.27 05:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96891.95791.95392007.03.30 13:051.95790.000.000.15110.00
 30061133Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
292532462007.03.27 05:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96891.95781.95092007.03.30 13:051.95780.000.000.15111.00
 30061134Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
292601842007.03.27 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.33301.34101.32982007.03.30 12:391.32980.000.002.7032.00
 30061122Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
292601962007.03.27 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.33301.33301.32902007.03.30 14:071.32900.000.002.7040.00
 30061123Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
292602062007.03.27 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.33301.33111.32822007.03.30 14:591.33110.000.002.7019.00
 30061124Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
292602172007.03.27 07:00buy0.10usdjpy117.96117.16118.362007.03.27 11:26118.360.000.000.0033.80
 30061152Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
292602312007.03.27 07:00buy0.10usdjpy117.96117.96118.462007.03.27 14:02117.960.000.000.000.00
 30061153Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
292602412007.03.27 07:00buy0.10usdjpy117.96117.96118.562007.03.27 14:02117.960.000.000.000.00
 30061154Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
292758042007.03.27 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.21431.20431.21752007.03.28 19:281.21750.000.000.8926.28
 30061142Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
292758212007.03.27 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.21431.21431.21832007.03.29 09:261.21430.000.003.560.00
 30061143Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
292758332007.03.27 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.21431.21431.21912007.03.29 09:261.21430.000.003.560.00
 30061144Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
293165652007.03.27 15:04sell0.10gbpusd1.96611.97411.95732007.03.30 07:531.95730.000.000.1588.00
 20061122Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
293165692007.03.27 15:04sell0.10gbpusd1.96611.96611.95512007.03.30 08:021.95510.000.000.15110.00
 20061123Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
293165702007.03.27 15:04sell0.10gbpusd1.96611.96001.95292007.03.30 11:481.96000.000.000.1561.00
 20061124Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
293343912007.03.27 20:12buy0.10usdjpy117.84117.04118.242007.03.28 12:30117.040.000.001.35-68.35
 30061152Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
293343932007.03.27 20:12buy0.10usdjpy117.84117.04118.342007.03.28 12:30117.040.000.001.35-68.35
 30061153Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
293343952007.03.27 20:12buy0.10usdjpy117.84117.04118.442007.03.28 12:30117.040.000.001.35-68.35
 30061154Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
295720462007.03.29 11:00sell0.10usdjpy117.45118.25117.052007.03.30 12:38118.250.000.00-1.43-67.65
 30061152Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
295720502007.03.29 11:00sell0.10usdjpy117.45118.25116.952007.03.30 12:38118.250.000.00-1.43-67.65
 30061153Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
295720642007.03.29 11:00sell0.10usdjpy117.45118.25116.852007.03.30 12:38118.250.000.00-1.43-67.65
 30061154Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
295899262007.03.29 13:00sell0.10gbpjpy231.10232.30229.702007.03.29 14:39231.500.000.000.00-33.91
 30061173Mode3_SecondTrade
295899452007.03.29 13:00sell0.10gbpjpy231.10232.30229.422007.03.29 14:39231.500.000.000.00-33.91
 30061174Mode3_ThirdTrade
297104682007.03.30 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.22031.23031.21712007.03.30 15:171.21710.000.000.0026.30
 30061142Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
297104712007.03.30 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.22031.23031.21632007.03.30 15:171.21630.000.000.0032.89
 30061143Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
297104762007.03.30 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.22031.21831.21552007.03.30 15:211.21550.000.000.0039.49
 30061144Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
  0.00 0.00 16.77 995.06
Closed P/L: 1 011.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
295899202007.03.29 13:00sell0.10gbpjpy231.10232.30229.98 231.910.000.00-2.65-68.72
 30061172Mode3_FirstTrade
  0.00 0.00 -2.65 -68.72
 Floating P/L: -71.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 011.83 Floating P/L: -71.37 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 6 011.83 Equity: 5 940.46 Free Margin: 5 840.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 487.89 Gross Loss: 476.06 Total Net Profit: 1 011.83
Profit Factor: 3.13 Expected Payoff: 27.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 234.53 (4.15%) Relative Drawdown: 4.15% (234.53)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 22 (77.27%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (78.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (21.62%)
Largest profit trade: 120.15 loss trade: -69.08
Average profit trade: 51.31 loss trade: -59.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (654.92) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-207.24)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 654.92 (14) consecutive loss (count): -207.24 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 3