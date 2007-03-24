|Account: 1414305
|Name: bill95
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132195
|2007.03.24 00:47
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|29139498
|2007.03.25 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2308
|1.2176
|2007.03.26 14:01
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.28
|30061142
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29139503
|2007.03.25 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2208
|1.2168
|2007.03.26 14:02
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.87
|30061143
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|29139511
|2007.03.25 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2189
|1.2160
|2007.03.26 14:07
|1.2160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.47
|30061144
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
|29139589
|2007.03.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3269
|1.3189
|1.3301
|2007.03.26 14:00
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|30061122
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29139630
|2007.03.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3269
|1.3189
|1.3309
|2007.03.26 14:00
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|30061123
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|29139641
|2007.03.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3269
|1.3288
|1.3317
|2007.03.26 14:01
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|30061124
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
|29155597
|2007.03.26 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9463
|1.9713
|2007.03.26 14:21
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|30061132
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29155606
|2007.03.26 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9685
|1.9743
|2007.03.26 14:59
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|30061133
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29155610
|2007.03.26 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9685
|1.9773
|2007.03.26 14:59
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|30061134
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29231123
|2007.03.26 23:06
|sell
|0.28
|usdjpy
|118.17
|118.57
|117.77
|2007.03.27 14:32
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.10
|201010
|Primary Order[tp]
|29231131
|2007.03.26 23:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.17
|118.57
|117.77
|2007.03.27 14:32
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|301010
|Primary Order[tp]
|29253231
|2007.03.27 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9819
|1.9569
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|120.00
|30061132
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29253242
|2007.03.27 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9579
|1.9539
|2007.03.30 13:05
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|110.00
|30061133
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29253246
|2007.03.27 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9578
|1.9509
|2007.03.30 13:05
|1.9578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|111.00
|30061134
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29260184
|2007.03.27 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3410
|1.3298
|2007.03.30 12:39
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|32.00
|30061122
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29260196
|2007.03.27 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3330
|1.3290
|2007.03.30 14:07
|1.3290
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|40.00
|30061123
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|29260206
|2007.03.27 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3311
|1.3282
|2007.03.30 14:59
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|19.00
|30061124
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29260217
|2007.03.27 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.96
|117.16
|118.36
|2007.03.27 11:26
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.80
|30061152
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29260231
|2007.03.27 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.96
|117.96
|118.46
|2007.03.27 14:02
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30061153
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29260241
|2007.03.27 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.96
|117.96
|118.56
|2007.03.27 14:02
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30061154
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29275804
|2007.03.27 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.2043
|1.2175
|2007.03.28 19:28
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|26.28
|30061142
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29275821
|2007.03.27 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.2143
|1.2183
|2007.03.29 09:26
|1.2143
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|0.00
|30061143
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29275833
|2007.03.27 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.2143
|1.2191
|2007.03.29 09:26
|1.2143
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|0.00
|30061144
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29316565
|2007.03.27 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9741
|1.9573
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|88.00
|20061122
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29316569
|2007.03.27 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9661
|1.9551
|2007.03.30 08:02
|1.9551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|110.00
|20061123
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|29316570
|2007.03.27 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9600
|1.9529
|2007.03.30 11:48
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|61.00
|20061124
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29334391
|2007.03.27 20:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.84
|117.04
|118.24
|2007.03.28 12:30
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-68.35
|30061152
|Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
|29334393
|2007.03.27 20:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.84
|117.04
|118.34
|2007.03.28 12:30
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-68.35
|30061153
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29334395
|2007.03.27 20:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.84
|117.04
|118.44
|2007.03.28 12:30
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-68.35
|30061154
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29572046
|2007.03.29 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|118.25
|117.05
|2007.03.30 12:38
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-67.65
|30061152
|Mode3_FirstTrade[sl]
|29572050
|2007.03.29 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|118.25
|116.95
|2007.03.30 12:38
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-67.65
|30061153
|Mode3_SecondTrade[sl]
|29572064
|2007.03.29 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|118.25
|116.85
|2007.03.30 12:38
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-67.65
|30061154
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[sl]
|29589926
|2007.03.29 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.10
|232.30
|229.70
|2007.03.29 14:39
|231.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.91
|30061173
|Mode3_SecondTrade
|29589945
|2007.03.29 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.10
|232.30
|229.42
|2007.03.29 14:39
|231.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.91
|30061174
|Mode3_ThirdTrade
|29710468
|2007.03.30 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2303
|1.2171
|2007.03.30 15:17
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.30
|30061142
|Mode3_FirstTrade[tp]
|29710471
|2007.03.30 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2303
|1.2163
|2007.03.30 15:17
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.89
|30061143
|Mode3_SecondTrade[tp]
|29710476
|2007.03.30 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2183
|1.2155
|2007.03.30 15:21
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.49
|30061144
|Mode3_ThirdTrade[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|16.77
|995.06
|Closed P/L:
|1 011.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29589920
|2007.03.29 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.10
|232.30
|229.98
|231.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|-68.72
|30061172
|Mode3_FirstTrade
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|-68.72
|Floating P/L:
|-71.37
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 011.83
|Floating P/L:
|-71.37
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|6 011.83
|Equity:
|5 940.46
|Free Margin:
|5 840.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 487.89
|Gross Loss:
|476.06
|Total Net Profit:
|1 011.83
|Profit Factor:
|3.13
|Expected Payoff:
|27.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|234.53 (4.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.15% (234.53)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (77.27%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (78.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (21.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.15
|loss trade:
|-69.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|51.31
|loss trade:
|-59.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (654.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-207.24)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|654.92 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-207.24 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|3