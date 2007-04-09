Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 32874 Name: Mark Gresin Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15123982007.04.09 21:13balanceDeposit25 000.00
15362682007.04.11 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.34181.35461.33832007.04.11 20:001.34300.000.000.00-12.00
15376692007.04.11 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.34201.35481.33852007.04.11 20:001.34290.000.000.00-9.00
15385912007.04.11 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.34371.35471.34022007.04.11 20:001.34260.000.000.0022.00
15386242007.04.11 16:57sell0.20eurusd1.34381.35481.34032007.04.11 20:001.34270.000.000.0022.00
15397512007.04.11 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.34331.33051.34682007.04.11 23:591.34330.000.000.000.00
15433812007.04.11 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3435251.34561.35112007.04.12 03:421.34560.000.000.0020.75
15479862007.04.12 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.34381.34571.35122007.04.12 03:421.34570.000.000.0019.00
15488142007.04.12 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.34651.33371.35002007.04.12 13:161.34600.000.000.00-5.00
15498382007.04.12 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:161.34610.000.000.00-9.00
15499702007.04.12 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.34741.33461.35092007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.00-13.00
15503842007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34561.33461.34912007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.008.00
15503922007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.0016.00
15504062007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34471.33371.34822007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.0028.00
15509692007.04.12 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.34681.33401.35032007.04.12 16:391.35030.000.000.0035.00
15511402007.04.12 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.34661.34911.35462007.04.12 16:391.35000.000.000.0034.00
15521932007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.35011.33731.35362007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-14.00
15522042007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.34991.33711.35342007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-12.00
15526842007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34831.33731.35182007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.008.00
15526982007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34811.33711.35162007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.0012.00
15568372007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33731.35362007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15568412007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33711.35342007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15569002007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33731.35182007.04.13 02:231.34910.000.000.006.50
15569012007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33711.35162007.04.13 02:231.34920.000.000.008.50
15620762007.04.13 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.35111.35291.35842007.04.13 12:151.35290.000.000.0018.00
15620992007.04.13 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.35141.33861.35492007.04.13 12:151.35300.000.000.0016.00
15644402007.04.13 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.35241.33961.35592007.04.13 12:151.35290.000.000.005.00
15664092007.04.13 12:45buy0.10eurusd1.35441.34161.35792007.04.13 17:411.35080.000.000.00-36.00
15664572007.04.13 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.35411.34131.35762007.04.13 17:411.35080.000.000.00-33.00
15664742007.04.13 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.35421.34141.35772007.04.13 17:411.35100.000.000.00-32.00
15678812007.04.13 16:39buy0.20eurusd1.35261.34161.35612007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.00-30.00
15679142007.04.13 16:40buy0.20eurusd1.35241.34141.35592007.04.13 17:401.35100.000.000.00-28.00
15682692007.04.13 16:58buy0.40eurusd1.35081.34161.35432007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.0012.00
15685382007.04.13 17:10buy0.20eurusd1.35061.33961.35412007.04.13 17:401.35100.000.000.008.00
15687252007.04.13 17:18buy0.80eurusd1.34901.34161.35252007.04.13 17:401.35110.000.000.00168.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 242.25
Closed P/L: 242.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15690812007.04.13 17:41sell0.10eurusd1.35071.36351.3472 1.35360.000.000.00-29.00
15690822007.04.13 17:41sell0.10eurusd1.35071.36351.3472 1.35360.000.000.00-29.00
15692242007.04.13 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.35161.36441.3481 1.35360.000.000.00-20.00
15695552007.04.13 19:40sell0.20eurusd1.35251.36351.3490 1.35360.000.000.00-22.00
15696152007.04.13 19:49sell0.20eurusd1.35341.36441.3499 1.35360.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -104.00
 Floating P/L: -104.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 242.25 Floating P/L: -104.00 Margin: 946.48
Balance: 25 242.25 Equity: 25 138.25 Free Margin: 24 191.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 475.25 Gross Loss: 233.00 Total Net Profit: 242.25
Profit Factor: 2.04 Expected Payoff: 7.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 159.00 (0.63%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.63% (159.00)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (64.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (35.29%)
Largest profit trade: 168.00 loss trade: -36.00
Average profit trade: 21.60 loss trade: -19.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (270.50) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-159.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 270.50 (12) consecutive loss (count): -159.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3