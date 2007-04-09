|Account: 32874
|Name: Mark Gresin
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 22:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1512398
|2007.04.09 21:13
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|1536268
|2007.04.11 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3546
|1.3383
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1537669
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3548
|1.3385
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|1538591
|2007.04.11 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3547
|1.3402
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1538624
|2007.04.11 16:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3548
|1.3403
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1539751
|2007.04.11 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3305
|1.3468
|2007.04.11 23:59
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1543381
|2007.04.11 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.343525
|1.3456
|1.3511
|2007.04.12 03:42
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.75
|1547986
|2007.04.12 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3457
|1.3512
|2007.04.12 03:42
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|1548814
|2007.04.12 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3337
|1.3500
|2007.04.12 13:16
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|1549838
|2007.04.12 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3342
|1.3505
|2007.04.12 13:16
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|1549970
|2007.04.12 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3346
|1.3509
|2007.04.12 13:15
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|1550384
|2007.04.12 10:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3456
|1.3346
|1.3491
|2007.04.12 13:15
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1550392
|2007.04.12 10:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3342
|1.3487
|2007.04.12 13:15
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1550406
|2007.04.12 10:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3337
|1.3482
|2007.04.12 13:15
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1550969
|2007.04.12 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3340
|1.3503
|2007.04.12 16:39
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|1551140
|2007.04.12 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3466
|1.3491
|1.3546
|2007.04.12 16:39
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|1552193
|2007.04.12 16:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3373
|1.3536
|2007.04.12 23:59
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1552204
|2007.04.12 16:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3371
|1.3534
|2007.04.12 23:59
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1552684
|2007.04.12 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3373
|1.3518
|2007.04.12 23:59
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1552698
|2007.04.12 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3371
|1.3516
|2007.04.12 23:59
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1556837
|2007.04.12 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.348775
|1.3373
|1.3536
|2007.04.13 02:24
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|1556841
|2007.04.12 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.348775
|1.3371
|1.3534
|2007.04.13 02:24
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|1556900
|2007.04.12 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.348775
|1.3373
|1.3518
|2007.04.13 02:23
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|1556901
|2007.04.12 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.348775
|1.3371
|1.3516
|2007.04.13 02:23
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|1562076
|2007.04.13 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3529
|1.3584
|2007.04.13 12:15
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1562099
|2007.04.13 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3386
|1.3549
|2007.04.13 12:15
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1564440
|2007.04.13 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3396
|1.3559
|2007.04.13 12:15
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1566409
|2007.04.13 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3416
|1.3579
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|1566457
|2007.04.13 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3413
|1.3576
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|1566474
|2007.04.13 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3414
|1.3577
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|1567881
|2007.04.13 16:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3416
|1.3561
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1567914
|2007.04.13 16:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3414
|1.3559
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|1568269
|2007.04.13 16:58
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3508
|1.3416
|1.3543
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1568538
|2007.04.13 17:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3396
|1.3541
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1568725
|2007.04.13 17:18
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3416
|1.3525
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|242.25
|Closed P/L:
|242.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1569081
|2007.04.13 17:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3635
|1.3472
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|1569082
|2007.04.13 17:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3635
|1.3472
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|1569224
|2007.04.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3644
|1.3481
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1569555
|2007.04.13 19:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3635
|1.3490
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|1569615
|2007.04.13 19:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3644
|1.3499
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.00
|Floating P/L:
|-104.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|242.25
|Floating P/L:
|-104.00
|Margin:
|946.48
|Balance:
|25 242.25
|Equity:
|25 138.25
|Free Margin:
|24 191.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|475.25
|Gross Loss:
|233.00
|Total Net Profit:
|242.25
|Profit Factor:
|2.04
|Expected Payoff:
|7.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|159.00 (0.63%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.63% (159.00)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (64.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (35.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|168.00
|loss trade:
|-36.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.60
|loss trade:
|-19.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (270.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-159.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|270.50 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-159.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3