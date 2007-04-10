Velocity4x

Account: 9010767 Name: acman Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21067332007.04.10 06:19balanceDeposit50 000.00
21079892007.04.10 08:15sell0.50eurusd1.34081.35881.33732007.04.10 19:001.34270.000.000.00-95.00
21080982007.04.10 08:30sell0.50eurusd1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.00-100.00
21103272007.04.10 11:55sell1.00eurusd1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 18:561.34270.000.000.00-30.00
21104092007.04.10 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.34261.35881.33912007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.000.00
21114952007.04.10 13:01buy0.50eurusd1.34351.32551.34702007.04.10 18:551.34230.000.000.00-60.00
21129022007.04.10 14:37sell2.00eurusd1.34431.35871.34082007.04.10 18:551.34260.000.000.00340.00
21159112007.04.10 21:10buy0.50eurusd1.34391.32591.34742007.04.11 16:081.34330.000.000.00-30.00
21163052007.04.10 23:00sell0.50eurusd1.34291.36091.33942007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-25.00
21167932007.04.11 00:29buy1.00eurusd1.34211.32591.34562007.04.11 16:081.34310.000.000.00100.00
21179472007.04.11 02:00sell0.50eurusd1.34221.36021.33872007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-60.00
21254782007.04.11 14:57sell1.00eurusd1.34401.35501.34052007.04.11 16:071.34330.000.000.0070.00
21289402007.04.11 22:45buy0.50eurusd1.34401.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00130.00
21294052007.04.12 00:00buy0.50eurusd1.34391.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00135.00
21341782007.04.12 07:00buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00-15.00
21348682007.04.12 07:42buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 11:131.34590.000.000.00-50.00
21349232007.04.12 07:43buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 11:131.34600.000.000.00-50.00
21362052007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 11:121.34590.000.000.0070.00
21362692007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34511.33411.34862007.04.12 11:121.34600.000.000.0090.00
21379322007.04.12 11:45buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:021.34610.000.000.00-45.00
21387462007.04.12 12:52buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:021.34620.000.000.00100.00
21390732007.04.12 13:03sell0.50eurusd1.34621.35901.34272007.04.12 14:481.34870.000.000.00-125.00
21399202007.04.12 13:46sell1.00eurusd1.34801.35901.34452007.04.12 14:481.34880.000.000.00-80.00
21412422007.04.12 14:30buy0.50eurusd1.34861.33581.35212007.04.12 14:471.34850.000.000.00-5.00
21414622007.04.12 14:39sell2.00eurusd1.34991.35911.34642007.04.12 14:471.34860.000.000.00260.00
21418952007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34881.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67127.50
21418992007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34891.35131.35682007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67122.40
21479492007.04.13 01:45buy0.51eurusd1.35111.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.00132.60
21484912007.04.13 03:00buy0.51eurusd1.35191.33911.35542007.04.13 11:541.35380.000.000.0096.90
21511142007.04.13 08:00buy0.51eurusd1.35231.33951.35582007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.0071.40
21535302007.04.13 11:55buy0.51eurusd1.35411.34131.35762007.04.13 15:221.35050.000.000.00-183.60
21552012007.04.13 14:00buy0.51eurusd1.35491.34211.35842007.04.13 15:221.35060.000.000.00-219.30
21560712007.04.13 14:38buy1.02eurusd1.35311.34211.35662007.04.13 15:211.35070.000.000.00-244.80
21563222007.04.13 14:40buy1.02eurusd1.35231.34131.35582007.04.13 15:211.35060.000.000.00-173.40
21572142007.04.13 14:57buy2.04eurusd1.35131.34211.35482007.04.13 15:211.35080.000.000.00-102.00
21577722007.04.13 15:13buy2.04eurusd1.35051.34131.35402007.04.13 15:211.35070.000.000.0040.80
21581272007.04.13 15:18buy4.08eurusd1.34941.34201.35292007.04.13 15:211.35060.000.000.00489.60
21583672007.04.13 15:18buy4.08eurusd1.34871.34131.35222007.04.13 15:211.35050.000.000.00734.40
  0.00 0.00 -7.34 1 417.50
Closed P/L: 1 410.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21587482007.04.13 15:22sell0.51eurusd1.35061.36341.3471 1.35320.000.000.00-132.60
21592202007.04.13 15:30sell0.51eurusd1.35031.36311.3468 1.35320.000.000.00-147.90
21597472007.04.13 16:00sell0.51eurusd1.35161.36441.3481 1.35320.000.000.00-81.60
21598072007.04.13 16:10sell1.02eurusd1.35211.36311.3486 1.35320.000.000.00-112.20
21605112007.04.13 17:40sell1.02eurusd1.35241.36341.3489 1.35320.000.000.00-81.60
21607172007.04.13 17:49sell1.02eurusd1.35341.36441.3499 1.35320.000.000.0020.40
21608592007.04.13 17:49sell2.04eurusd1.35391.36311.3504 1.35320.000.000.00142.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -392.70
 Floating P/L: -392.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 410.16 Floating P/L: -392.70 Margin: 8 967.79
Balance: 51 410.16 Equity: 51 017.46 Free Margin: 42 049.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 103.26 Gross Loss: 1 693.10 Total Net Profit: 1 410.16
Profit Factor: 1.83 Expected Payoff: 38.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 923.10 (1.76%) Relative Drawdown: 1.76% (923.10)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 11 (36.36%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (53.85%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (48.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (51.35%)
Largest profit trade: 734.40 loss trade: -244.80
Average profit trade: 172.40 loss trade: -89.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 808.26) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-923.10)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 808.26 (8) consecutive loss (count): -923.10 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2