Velocity4x

Account: 9010767 Name: acman Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 05:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21067332007.04.10 06:19balanceDeposit50 000.00
21079892007.04.10 08:15sell0.50eurusd1.34081.35881.33732007.04.10 19:001.34270.000.000.00-95.00
21080982007.04.10 08:30sell0.50eurusd1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.00-100.00
21103272007.04.10 11:55sell1.00eurusd1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 18:561.34270.000.000.00-30.00
21104092007.04.10 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.34261.35881.33912007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.000.00
21114952007.04.10 13:01buy0.50eurusd1.34351.32551.34702007.04.10 18:551.34230.000.000.00-60.00
21129022007.04.10 14:37sell2.00eurusd1.34431.35871.34082007.04.10 18:551.34260.000.000.00340.00
21159112007.04.10 21:10buy0.50eurusd1.34391.32591.34742007.04.11 16:081.34330.000.000.00-30.00
21163052007.04.10 23:00sell0.50eurusd1.34291.36091.33942007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-25.00
21167932007.04.11 00:29buy1.00eurusd1.34211.32591.34562007.04.11 16:081.34310.000.000.00100.00
21179472007.04.11 02:00sell0.50eurusd1.34221.36021.33872007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-60.00
21254782007.04.11 14:57sell1.00eurusd1.34401.35501.34052007.04.11 16:071.34330.000.000.0070.00
21289402007.04.11 22:45buy0.50eurusd1.34401.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00130.00
21294052007.04.12 00:00buy0.50eurusd1.34391.34661.35212007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00135.00
21341782007.04.12 07:00buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 07:421.34660.000.000.00-15.00
21348682007.04.12 07:42buy0.50eurusd1.34691.33411.35042007.04.12 11:131.34590.000.000.00-50.00
21349232007.04.12 07:43buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 11:131.34600.000.000.00-50.00
21362052007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 11:121.34590.000.000.0070.00
21362692007.04.12 08:49buy1.00eurusd1.34511.33411.34862007.04.12 11:121.34600.000.000.0090.00
21379322007.04.12 11:45buy0.50eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:021.34610.000.000.00-45.00
21387462007.04.12 12:52buy1.00eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:021.34620.000.000.00100.00
21390732007.04.12 13:03sell0.50eurusd1.34621.35901.34272007.04.12 14:481.34870.000.000.00-125.00
21399202007.04.12 13:46sell1.00eurusd1.34801.35901.34452007.04.12 14:481.34880.000.000.00-80.00
21412422007.04.12 14:30buy0.50eurusd1.34861.33581.35212007.04.12 14:471.34850.000.000.00-5.00
21414622007.04.12 14:39sell2.00eurusd1.34991.35911.34642007.04.12 14:471.34860.000.000.00260.00
21418952007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34881.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67127.50
21418992007.04.12 14:48buy0.51eurusd1.34891.35131.35682007.04.13 01:431.35130.000.00-3.67122.40
  0.00 0.00 -7.34 774.90
Closed P/L: 767.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21479492007.04.13 01:45buy0.51eurusd1.35111.33831.3546 1.35110.000.000.000.00
21484912007.04.13 03:00buy0.51eurusd1.35191.33911.3554 1.35110.000.000.00-40.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -40.80
 Floating P/L: -40.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 767.56 Floating P/L: -40.80 Margin: 1 378.53
Balance: 50 767.56 Equity: 50 726.76 Free Margin: 49 348.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 537.56 Gross Loss: 770.00 Total Net Profit: 767.56
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 29.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 285.00 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (285.00)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 11 (36.36%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (53.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (46.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (53.85%)
Largest profit trade: 340.00 loss trade: -125.00
Average profit trade: 128.13 loss trade: -55.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (265.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-225.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 340.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -225.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2