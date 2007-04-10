Velocity4x

Account: 9010767 Name: acman Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 17:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21067332007.04.10 06:19balanceDeposit50 000.00
21079892007.04.10 08:15sell0.50eurusd1.34081.35881.33732007.04.10 19:001.34270.000.000.00-95.00
21080982007.04.10 08:30sell0.50eurusd1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.00-100.00
21103272007.04.10 11:55sell1.00eurusd1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 18:561.34270.000.000.00-30.00
21104092007.04.10 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.34261.35881.33912007.04.10 18:561.34260.000.000.000.00
21114952007.04.10 13:01buy0.50eurusd1.34351.32551.34702007.04.10 18:551.34230.000.000.00-60.00
21129022007.04.10 14:37sell2.00eurusd1.34431.35871.34082007.04.10 18:551.34260.000.000.00340.00
21159112007.04.10 21:10buy0.50eurusd1.34391.32591.34742007.04.11 16:081.34330.000.000.00-30.00
21163052007.04.10 23:00sell0.50eurusd1.34291.36091.33942007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-25.00
21167932007.04.11 00:29buy1.00eurusd1.34211.32591.34562007.04.11 16:081.34310.000.000.00100.00
21179472007.04.11 02:00sell0.50eurusd1.34221.36021.33872007.04.11 16:081.34340.000.000.00-60.00
21254782007.04.11 14:57sell1.00eurusd1.34401.35501.34052007.04.11 16:071.34330.000.000.0070.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 110.00
Closed P/L: 110.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 110.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 110.00 Equity: 50 110.00 Free Margin: 50 110.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 510.00 Gross Loss: 400.00 Total Net Profit: 110.00
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 10.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 285.00 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (285.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%)
Largest profit trade: 340.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 127.50 loss trade: -57.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (340.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-225.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 340.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -225.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2