|Account: 9010767
|Name: acman
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 11, 17:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2106733
|2007.04.10 06:19
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2107989
|2007.04.10 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3408
|1.3588
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 19:00
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|2108098
|2007.04.10 08:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3586
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|2110327
|2007.04.10 11:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3586
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|2110409
|2007.04.10 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3588
|1.3391
|2007.04.10 18:56
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2111495
|2007.04.10 13:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3255
|1.3470
|2007.04.10 18:55
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|2112902
|2007.04.10 14:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3587
|1.3408
|2007.04.10 18:55
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|2115911
|2007.04.10 21:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3259
|1.3474
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|2116305
|2007.04.10 23:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3609
|1.3394
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|2116793
|2007.04.11 00:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3259
|1.3456
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2117947
|2007.04.11 02:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3602
|1.3387
|2007.04.11 16:08
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|2125478
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3550
|1.3405
|2007.04.11 16:07
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|Closed P/L:
|110.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|110.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 110.00
|Equity:
|50 110.00
|Free Margin:
|50 110.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|510.00
|Gross Loss:
|400.00
|Total Net Profit:
|110.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|10.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|285.00 (0.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.57% (285.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|340.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|127.50
|loss trade:
|-57.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (340.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-225.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|340.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-225.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2