|Account: 1404429
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29787607
|2007.03.30 15:28
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3750
|1.3352
|2007.03.30 19:22
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29781697
|2007.03.30 15:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.2961
|1.3388
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|29780625
|2007.03.30 15:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3750
|1.3330
|2007.03.30 19:20
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|29776641
|2007.03.30 15:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3749
|1.3307
|2007.03.30 19:21
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|29776264
|2007.03.30 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.2933
|1.3360
|2007.03.30 15:22
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|29720594
|2007.03.30 10:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.2942
|1.3329
|2007.03.30 15:14
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|29707310
|2007.03.30 08:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3748
|1.3284
|2007.03.30 19:20
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|29648293
|2007.03.30 00:07
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3323
|1.2943
|1.3350
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|29615647
|2007.03.29 16:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.2945
|1.3372
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.60
|29595936
|2007.03.29 13:48
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3753
|1.3311
|2007.03.30 08:28
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.20
|29583797
|2007.03.29 12:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.2938
|1.3345
|2007.03.29 16:12
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|29583616
|2007.03.29 12:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3753
|1.3289
|2007.03.30 08:28
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.30
|29570749
|2007.03.29 10:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3766
|1.3324
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|29564403
|2007.03.29 08:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.2942
|1.3369
|2007.03.29 16:12
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|29490057
|2007.03.28 19:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.2952
|1.3339
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|10.80
|29482859
|2007.03.28 18:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3764
|1.3300
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.50
|29461774
|2007.03.28 15:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.2953
|1.3360
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|1.60
|29424908
|2007.03.28 12:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3355
|1.3771
|1.3329
|2007.03.28 18:26
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|29417718
|2007.03.28 11:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.2954
|1.3381
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-1.20
|29398855
|2007.03.28 08:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.2945
|1.3352
|2007.03.28 11:43
|1.3352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|29390666
|2007.03.28 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.3770
|1.3306
|2007.03.28 18:26
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|29309499
|2007.03.27 14:21
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3711
|1.3335
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|41.60
|29268666
|2007.03.27 08:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3349
|1.2949
|1.3376
|2007.03.28 11:43
|1.3352
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.30
|29205961
|2007.03.26 14:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.3710
|1.3312
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|3.20
|29198791
|2007.03.26 14:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.2920
|1.3347
|2007.03.27 08:07
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|29198560
|2007.03.26 14:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3710
|1.3290
|2007.03.28 07:35
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-7.60
|29195256
|2007.03.26 13:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3289
|1.2889
|1.3316
|2007.03.26 14:01
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|29192948
|2007.03.26 13:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3283
|1.3699
|1.3257
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-10.20
|29165967
|2007.03.26 07:07
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3259
|1.2959
|1.3286
|2007.03.26 13:46
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|29137371
|2007.03.25 22:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3260
|1.3698
|1.3234
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-7.60
|29137067
|2007.03.25 22:47
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.2960
|1.3307
|2007.03.26 13:46
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|29098806
|2007.03.23 14:17
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.2961
|1.3328
|2007.03.26 13:47
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-12.00
|29098575
|2007.03.23 14:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3740
|1.3276
|2007.03.25 22:47
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.60
|29080496
|2007.03.23 12:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3745
|1.3303
|2007.03.23 14:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|29055332
|2007.03.23 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3744
|1.3280
|2007.03.23 14:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|28985250
|2007.03.22 17:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3322
|1.2962
|1.3349
|2007.03.26 13:46
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-14.40
|28975604
|2007.03.22 16:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3772
|1.3308
|2007.03.23 09:14
|1.3308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.60
|28971108
|2007.03.22 16:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.2963
|1.3370
|2007.03.26 13:47
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-11.40
|28928717
|2007.03.22 11:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3800
|1.3336
|2007.03.22 16:42
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|28928709
|2007.03.22 11:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.2964
|1.3391
|2007.03.26 13:46
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-7.80
|28645658
|2007.03.20 12:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3713
|1.3271
|2007.03.20 18:40
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|28623827
|2007.03.20 10:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3274
|1.3712
|1.3248
|2007.03.20 18:40
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|28597829
|2007.03.20 06:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3717
|1.3275
|2007.03.20 10:10
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|28582012
|2007.03.20 02:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3716
|1.3252
|2007.03.20 10:12
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|28572331
|2007.03.20 01:38
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.2913
|1.3320
|2007.03.20 18:40
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|28552898
|2007.03.19 23:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.2914
|1.3341
|2007.03.20 18:40
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|28495228
|2007.03.19 14:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3723
|1.3281
|2007.03.20 02:46
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|5.20
|28450222
|2007.03.19 10:09
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3285
|1.2925
|1.3312
|2007.03.19 23:19
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|10.80
|28450095
|2007.03.19 10:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3722
|1.3258
|2007.03.20 02:47
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.40
|28430222
|2007.03.19 08:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3729
|1.3287
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|28420897
|2007.03.19 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3728
|1.3264
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|28322820
|2007.03.16 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.2927
|1.3334
|2007.03.19 23:19
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|1.20
|28259212
|2007.03.16 09:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.2929
|1.3356
|2007.03.19 23:19
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-1.70
|28247804
|2007.03.16 08:24
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3645
|1.3291
|2007.03.19 07:07
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|83.20
|28211148
|2007.03.16 01:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.2900
|1.3327
|2007.03.16 09:26
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|28205216
|2007.03.16 01:12
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3644
|1.3268
|2007.03.19 07:09
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|4.80
|28188398
|2007.03.15 23:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3274
|1.2874
|1.3301
|2007.03.16 01:58
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|28188207
|2007.03.15 23:23
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3643
|1.3245
|2007.03.19 07:08
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-16.00
|28149865
|2007.03.15 14:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3243
|1.3637
|1.3217
|2007.03.19 07:08
|1.3290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-18.80
|28136562
|2007.03.15 13:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.2839
|1.3266
|2007.03.15 23:21
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.70
|28131837
|2007.03.15 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.2832
|1.3239
|2007.03.15 13:21
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|28126550
|2007.03.15 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.2834
|1.3261
|2007.03.15 13:21
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|28119569
|2007.03.15 11:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3636
|1.3194
|2007.03.19 07:08
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-14.20
|28106655
|2007.03.15 09:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3197
|1.3635
|1.3171
|2007.03.19 07:07
|1.3292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-9.50
|28105603
|2007.03.15 09:08
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.2821
|1.3228
|2007.03.15 12:32
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|27892913
|2007.03.14 14:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3226
|1.3620
|1.3200
|2007.03.15 09:08
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|10.40
|27891863
|2007.03.14 14:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3222
|1.2822
|1.3249
|2007.03.15 12:32
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.60
|27877627
|2007.03.14 14:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3619
|1.3177
|2007.03.15 09:17
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|0.60
|27825596
|2007.03.14 11:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3618
|1.3154
|2007.03.15 09:08
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-2.00
|27780262
|2007.03.14 06:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.3624
|1.3182
|2007.03.14 11:19
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|27712254
|2007.03.13 23:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3623
|1.3159
|2007.03.14 11:19
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|27684457
|2007.03.13 19:48
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.2813
|1.3220
|2007.03.14 14:37
|1.3219
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|5.20
|27665129
|2007.03.13 17:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3214
|1.2814
|1.3241
|2007.03.14 14:37
|1.3219
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.50
|27665105
|2007.03.13 17:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3651
|1.3187
|2007.03.13 23:48
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.60
|27664533
|2007.03.13 17:13
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|252.10
|Closed P/L:
|256.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29789739
|2007.03.30 15:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3392
|1.2992
|1.3419
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.50
|29802720
|2007.03.30 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.2991
|1.3398
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-2.80
|29845759
|2007.03.30 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3790
|1.3326
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-7.00
|Floating P/L:
|-7.13
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|256.72
|Floating P/L:
|-7.13
|Margin:
|15.00
|Balance:
|3 256.72
|Equity:
|3 249.59
|Free Margin:
|3 234.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|408.27
|Gross Loss:
|151.55
|Total Net Profit:
|256.72
|Profit Factor:
|2.69
|Expected Payoff:
|3.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|57.19 (1.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.83% (57.19)
|Total Trades:
|74
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (76.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|54 (72.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (27.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|86.40
|loss trade:
|-18.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.56
|loss trade:
|-7.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (105.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-57.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|105.67 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-57.19 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2