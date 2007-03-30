Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1404429 Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
297876072007.03.30 15:28sell0.08eurusd1.33781.37501.33522007.03.30 19:221.33530.000.000.0020.00
297816972007.03.30 15:22buy0.01eurusd1.33611.29611.33882007.03.30 15:291.33880.000.000.002.70
297806252007.03.30 15:21sell0.04eurusd1.33561.37501.33302007.03.30 19:201.33530.000.000.001.20
297766412007.03.30 15:16sell0.02eurusd1.33331.37491.33072007.03.30 19:211.33530.000.000.00-4.00
297762642007.03.30 15:15buy0.01eurusd1.33331.29331.33602007.03.30 15:221.33600.000.000.002.70
297205942007.03.30 10:52buy0.04eurusd1.33021.29421.33292007.03.30 15:141.33290.000.000.0010.80
297073102007.03.30 08:28sell0.01eurusd1.33101.37481.32842007.03.30 19:201.33530.000.000.00-4.30
296482932007.03.30 00:07buy0.02eurusd1.33231.29431.33502007.03.30 15:151.33300.000.000.001.40
296156472007.03.29 16:12buy0.01eurusd1.33451.29451.33722007.03.30 15:151.33290.000.00-0.06-1.60
295959362007.03.29 13:48sell0.02eurusd1.33371.37531.33112007.03.30 08:281.33110.000.000.115.20
295837972007.03.29 12:37buy0.02eurusd1.33181.29381.33452007.03.29 16:121.33450.000.000.005.40
295836162007.03.29 12:37sell0.01eurusd1.33151.37531.32892007.03.30 08:281.33120.000.000.050.30
295707492007.03.29 10:41sell0.02eurusd1.33501.37661.33242007.03.29 12:361.33240.000.000.005.20
295644032007.03.29 08:54buy0.01eurusd1.33421.29421.33692007.03.29 16:121.33450.000.000.000.30
294900572007.03.28 19:31buy0.04eurusd1.33121.29521.33392007.03.29 08:531.33390.000.00-0.7310.80
294828592007.03.28 18:27sell0.01eurusd1.33261.37641.33002007.03.29 12:361.33210.000.000.160.50
294617742007.03.28 15:36buy0.02eurusd1.33331.29531.33602007.03.29 08:531.33410.000.00-0.361.60
294249082007.03.28 12:30sell0.02eurusd1.33551.37711.33292007.03.28 18:261.33290.000.000.005.20
294177182007.03.28 11:44buy0.01eurusd1.33541.29541.33812007.03.29 08:531.33420.000.00-0.18-1.20
293988552007.03.28 08:37buy0.02eurusd1.33251.29451.33522007.03.28 11:431.33520.000.000.005.40
293906662007.03.28 07:35sell0.01eurusd1.33321.37701.33062007.03.28 18:261.33290.000.000.000.30
293094992007.03.27 14:21sell0.16eurusd1.33611.37111.33352007.03.28 07:341.33350.000.000.8641.60
292686662007.03.27 08:07buy0.01eurusd1.33491.29491.33762007.03.28 11:431.33520.000.00-0.060.30
292059612007.03.26 14:20sell0.08eurusd1.33381.37101.33122007.03.28 07:341.33340.000.000.863.20
291987912007.03.26 14:02buy0.01eurusd1.33201.29201.33472007.03.27 08:071.33470.000.00-0.062.70
291985602007.03.26 14:02sell0.04eurusd1.33161.37101.32902007.03.28 07:351.33350.000.000.44-7.60
291952562007.03.26 13:47buy0.01eurusd1.32891.28891.33162007.03.26 14:011.33160.000.000.002.70
291929482007.03.26 13:31sell0.02eurusd1.32831.36991.32572007.03.28 07:341.33340.000.000.22-10.20
291659672007.03.26 07:07buy0.32eurusd1.32591.29591.32862007.03.26 13:461.32860.000.000.0086.40
291373712007.03.25 22:49sell0.01eurusd1.32601.36981.32342007.03.28 07:341.33360.000.000.10-7.60
291370672007.03.25 22:47buy0.16eurusd1.32801.29601.33072007.03.26 13:461.32860.000.000.009.60
290988062007.03.23 14:17buy0.08eurusd1.33011.29611.33282007.03.26 13:471.32860.000.00-0.48-12.00
290985752007.03.23 14:17sell0.01eurusd1.33021.37401.32762007.03.25 22:471.32760.000.000.052.60
290804962007.03.23 12:22sell0.02eurusd1.33291.37451.33032007.03.23 14:171.33030.000.000.005.20
290553322007.03.23 09:15sell0.01eurusd1.33061.37441.32802007.03.23 14:171.33030.000.000.000.30
289852502007.03.22 17:15buy0.04eurusd1.33221.29621.33492007.03.26 13:461.32860.000.00-0.48-14.40
289756042007.03.22 16:42sell0.01eurusd1.33341.37721.33082007.03.23 09:141.33080.000.000.052.60
289711082007.03.22 16:32buy0.02eurusd1.33431.29631.33702007.03.26 13:471.32860.000.00-0.24-11.40
289287172007.03.22 11:27sell0.01eurusd1.33621.38001.33362007.03.22 16:421.33360.000.000.002.60
289287092007.03.22 11:27buy0.01eurusd1.33641.29641.33912007.03.26 13:461.32860.000.00-0.12-7.80
286456582007.03.20 12:45sell0.02eurusd1.32971.37131.32712007.03.20 18:401.33150.000.000.00-3.60
286238272007.03.20 10:12sell0.01eurusd1.32741.37121.32482007.03.20 18:401.33150.000.000.00-4.10
285978292007.03.20 06:19sell0.02eurusd1.33011.37171.32752007.03.20 10:101.32750.000.000.005.20
285820122007.03.20 02:47sell0.01eurusd1.32781.37161.32522007.03.20 10:121.32740.000.000.000.40
285723312007.03.20 01:38buy0.02eurusd1.32931.29131.33202007.03.20 18:401.33130.000.000.004.00
285528982007.03.19 23:19buy0.01eurusd1.33141.29141.33412007.03.20 18:401.33130.000.000.00-0.10
284952282007.03.19 14:21sell0.02eurusd1.33071.37231.32812007.03.20 02:461.32810.000.000.125.20
284502222007.03.19 10:09buy0.04eurusd1.32851.29251.33122007.03.19 23:191.33120.000.00-0.2610.80
284500952007.03.19 10:09sell0.01eurusd1.32841.37221.32582007.03.20 02:471.32800.000.000.060.40
284302222007.03.19 08:07sell0.02eurusd1.33131.37291.32872007.03.19 10:091.32870.000.000.005.20
284208972007.03.19 07:10sell0.01eurusd1.32901.37281.32642007.03.19 10:091.32870.000.000.000.30
283228202007.03.16 15:45buy0.02eurusd1.33071.29271.33342007.03.19 23:191.33130.000.00-0.261.20
282592122007.03.16 09:26buy0.01eurusd1.33291.29291.33562007.03.19 23:191.33120.000.00-0.14-1.70
282478042007.03.16 08:24sell0.32eurusd1.33171.36451.32912007.03.19 07:071.32910.000.001.8983.20
282111482007.03.16 01:59buy0.01eurusd1.33001.29001.33272007.03.16 09:261.33270.000.000.002.70
282052162007.03.16 01:12sell0.16eurusd1.32941.36441.32682007.03.19 07:091.32910.000.000.944.80
281883982007.03.15 23:23buy0.01eurusd1.32741.28741.33012007.03.16 01:581.33010.000.000.002.70
281882072007.03.15 23:23sell0.08eurusd1.32711.36431.32452007.03.19 07:081.32910.000.000.47-16.00
281498652007.03.15 14:52sell0.04eurusd1.32431.36371.32172007.03.19 07:081.32900.000.000.48-18.80
281365622007.03.15 13:21buy0.01eurusd1.32391.28391.32662007.03.15 23:211.32660.000.00-0.072.70
281318372007.03.15 13:00buy0.02eurusd1.32121.28321.32392007.03.15 13:211.32390.000.000.005.40
281265502007.03.15 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.32341.28341.32612007.03.15 13:211.32380.000.000.000.40
281195692007.03.15 11:41sell0.02eurusd1.32201.36361.31942007.03.19 07:081.32910.000.000.24-14.20
281066552007.03.15 09:17sell0.01eurusd1.31971.36351.31712007.03.19 07:071.32920.000.000.12-9.50
281056032007.03.15 09:08buy0.02eurusd1.32011.28211.32282007.03.15 12:321.32280.000.000.005.40
278929132007.03.14 14:39sell0.04eurusd1.32261.36201.32002007.03.15 09:081.32000.000.000.7110.40
278918632007.03.14 14:37buy0.01eurusd1.32221.28221.32492007.03.15 12:321.32280.000.00-0.200.60
278776272007.03.14 14:03sell0.02eurusd1.32031.36191.31772007.03.15 09:171.32000.000.000.350.60
278255962007.03.14 11:19sell0.01eurusd1.31801.36181.31542007.03.15 09:081.32000.000.000.18-2.00
277802622007.03.14 06:54sell0.02eurusd1.32081.36241.31822007.03.14 11:191.31820.000.000.005.20
277122542007.03.13 23:48sell0.01eurusd1.31851.36231.31592007.03.14 11:191.31820.000.000.000.30
276844572007.03.13 19:48buy0.02eurusd1.31931.28131.32202007.03.14 14:371.32190.000.00-0.135.20
276651292007.03.13 17:19buy0.01eurusd1.32141.28141.32412007.03.14 14:371.32190.000.00-0.070.50
276651052007.03.13 17:19sell0.01eurusd1.32131.36511.31872007.03.13 23:481.31870.000.000.062.60
276645332007.03.13 17:13balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 4.62 252.10
Closed P/L: 256.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
297897392007.03.30 15:29buy0.01eurusd1.33921.29921.3419 1.33570.000.00-0.06-3.50
298027202007.03.30 15:55buy0.02eurusd1.33711.29911.3398 1.33570.000.00-0.12-2.80
298457592007.03.30 19:22sell0.01eurusd1.33521.37901.3326 1.33590.000.000.05-0.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.13 -7.00
 Floating P/L: -7.13
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 256.72 Floating P/L: -7.13 Margin: 15.00
Balance: 3 256.72 Equity: 3 249.59 Free Margin: 3 234.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 408.27 Gross Loss: 151.55 Total Net Profit: 256.72
Profit Factor: 2.69 Expected Payoff: 3.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 57.19 (1.83%) Relative Drawdown: 1.83% (57.19)
 
Total Trades: 74 Short Positions (won %): 40 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 54 (72.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (27.03%)
Largest profit trade: 86.40 loss trade: -18.32
Average profit trade: 7.56 loss trade: -7.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (105.67) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-57.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 105.67 (9) consecutive loss (count): -57.19 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2