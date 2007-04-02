|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 4, 14:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8740284
|2007.04.02 03:13
|buy
|1.30
|chfjpy
|97.09
|95.28
|97.37
|2007.04.03 08:22
|97.18
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|99.06
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8740877
|2007.04.02 03:43
|buy
|2.60
|chfjpy
|96.91
|95.28
|97.19
|2007.04.03 08:21
|97.19
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|616.27
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8767347
|2007.04.03 08:22
|buy
|1.40
|chfjpy
|97.21
|95.40
|97.49
|2007.04.03 11:51
|97.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.19
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8740276
|2007.04.02 03:12
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|157.54
|155.73
|157.82
|2007.04.02 11:03
|157.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.11
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8740630
|2007.04.02 03:28
|buy
|2.60
|eurjpy
|157.35
|155.72
|157.63
|2007.04.02 11:03
|157.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-264.93
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8741829
|2007.04.02 04:47
|buy
|5.20
|eurjpy
|157.16
|155.71
|157.44
|2007.04.02 11:03
|157.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|353.23
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8746496
|2007.04.02 09:46
|buy
|10.40
|eurjpy
|156.96
|155.69
|157.24
|2007.04.02 11:03
|157.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 472.61
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8748903
|2007.04.02 11:03
|buy
|1.40
|eurjpy
|157.32
|155.51
|157.60
|2007.04.03 02:34
|157.60
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|332.68
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8764270
|2007.04.03 02:35
|sell
|1.40
|eurjpy
|157.60
|159.41
|157.32
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 083.17
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8766959
|2007.04.03 07:59
|sell
|2.80
|eurjpy
|157.78
|159.41
|157.50
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 718.94
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8768517
|2007.04.03 09:21
|sell
|5.60
|eurjpy
|157.96
|159.41
|157.68
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 448.91
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8770142
|2007.04.03 10:09
|sell
|11.20
|eurjpy
|158.15
|159.42
|157.87
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 202.43
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8771443
|2007.04.03 10:43
|sell
|22.40
|eurjpy
|158.34
|159.43
|158.06
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 202.42
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8777768
|2007.04.03 15:08
|sell
|44.80
|eurjpy
|158.52
|159.43
|158.24
|2007.04.03 20:58
|158.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8780414
|2007.04.03 16:37
|sell
|89.60
|eurjpy
|158.71
|159.44
|158.43
|2007.04.03 20:57
|158.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 563.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8786353
|2007.04.03 20:59
|sell
|1.40
|eurjpy
|158.46
|160.27
|158.18
|2007.04.03 22:52
|158.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.95
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7901959
|2007.03.02 05:18
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3352
|1.3143
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|-154.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7933098
|2007.03.02 19:20
|sell
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3352
|1.3161
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|484.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7936785
|2007.03.05 01:01
|sell
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3352
|1.3179
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 464.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7942533
|2007.03.05 02:42
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.2996
|1.3205
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7945628
|2007.03.05 03:28
|buy
|5.20
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.2996
|1.3187
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|364.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7946801
|2007.03.05 03:43
|buy
|10.40
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.2992
|1.3165
|2007.03.05 07:21
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 912.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7958458
|2007.03.05 07:23
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3346
|1.3137
|2007.03.05 09:01
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|812.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7965020
|2007.03.05 09:01
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3315
|1.3106
|2007.03.05 12:05
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7967549
|2007.03.05 09:33
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3316
|1.3125
|2007.03.05 12:04
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7973363
|2007.03.05 12:05
|buy
|3.30
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.2939
|1.3148
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7976081
|2007.03.05 13:35
|buy
|6.60
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.2939
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7979354
|2007.03.05 14:48
|buy
|13.20
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.2938
|1.3111
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 696.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7985714
|2007.03.05 17:02
|buy
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.3112
|1.2931
|1.3140
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|333.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7993613
|2007.03.05 18:50
|buy
|7.40
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.2931
|1.3122
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|2 072.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8025912
|2007.03.06 09:44
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.2944
|1.3153
|2007.03.06 21:28
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8030165
|2007.03.06 12:00
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.2944
|1.3135
|2007.03.06 21:28
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8043137
|2007.03.06 16:00
|buy
|16.00
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.2944
|1.3117
|2007.03.06 21:27
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 480.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8051928
|2007.03.06 21:28
|buy
|4.60
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.2937
|1.3146
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.02
|1 288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8175168
|2007.03.09 05:31
|buy
|4.70
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.2972
|1.3181
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 833.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8190361
|2007.03.09 15:32
|buy
|9.40
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.2961
|1.3152
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-846.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8191768
|2007.03.09 15:42
|buy
|18.80
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.2961
|1.3134
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 880.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8195332
|2007.03.09 16:28
|buy
|37.60
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.2961
|1.3116
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 528.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8219702
|2007.03.12 02:05
|buy
|5.90
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.2943
|1.3152
|2007.03.12 11:09
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 652.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8239142
|2007.03.12 11:09
|buy
|6.10
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.2973
|1.3182
|2007.03.12 17:12
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 708.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8258680
|2007.03.12 17:12
|buy
|6.30
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3003
|1.3212
|2007.03.13 14:47
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.31
|1 134.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8281619
|2007.03.13 09:02
|buy
|12.60
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3003
|1.3194
|2007.03.13 14:29
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 528.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8298348
|2007.03.13 14:47
|buy
|6.90
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3023
|1.3232
|2007.03.13 19:02
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|690.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8308583
|2007.03.13 18:03
|buy
|13.80
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3023
|1.3214
|2007.03.13 19:02
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 864.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8313545
|2007.03.13 19:03
|buy
|7.40
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3034
|1.3243
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|-740.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8318025
|2007.03.13 20:56
|buy
|14.80
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3033
|1.3224
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.76
|1 628.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8354369
|2007.03.14 13:19
|buy
|29.60
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3033
|1.3206
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8359330
|2007.03.14 16:03
|buy
|8.50
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3025
|1.3234
|2007.03.14 18:01
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 380.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8368916
|2007.03.14 18:01
|buy
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3055
|1.3264
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.68
|-1 584.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8375821
|2007.03.14 20:20
|buy
|17.60
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3055
|1.3246
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.36
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8398685
|2007.03.15 11:08
|buy
|35.20
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3055
|1.3228
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 336.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8402427
|2007.03.15 14:04
|buy
|9.30
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3039
|1.3248
|2007.03.15 17:41
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 604.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8409562
|2007.03.15 17:41
|buy
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.3250
|1.3069
|1.3278
|2007.03.16 01:21
|1.3262
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.52
|1 152.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8410978
|2007.03.15 18:22
|buy
|19.20
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3069
|1.3260
|2007.03.16 01:21
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.04
|5 376.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8416343
|2007.03.16 01:21
|sell
|10.40
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3447
|1.3238
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|-3 536.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8418309
|2007.03.16 02:53
|sell
|20.80
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3447
|1.3256
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|31.20
|-3 328.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8419596
|2007.03.16 03:59
|sell
|41.60
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3447
|1.3274
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|1 248.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8428827
|2007.03.16 11:18
|sell
|83.20
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3447
|1.3292
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|124.80
|17 472.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8449968
|2007.03.19 04:13
|buy
|11.90
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3119
|1.3328
|2007.03.19 19:43
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 428.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8459074
|2007.03.19 12:20
|buy
|23.80
|eurusd
|1.3282
|1.3119
|1.3310
|2007.03.19 19:43
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 190.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8469438
|2007.03.19 19:45
|sell
|11.80
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3471
|1.3262
|2007.03.20 04:46
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|1 298.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8474162
|2007.03.20 00:45
|sell
|23.60
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3471
|1.3280
|2007.03.20 04:46
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 608.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8478118
|2007.03.20 04:47
|sell
|12.80
|eurusd
|1.3277
|1.3458
|1.3249
|2007.03.21 11:22
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|-3 200.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8480488
|2007.03.20 07:43
|sell
|25.60
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3459
|1.3268
|2007.03.21 11:22
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|38.40
|-1 536.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8500514
|2007.03.20 19:56
|sell
|51.20
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3461
|1.3299
|2007.03.21 11:22
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|76.80
|7 168.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8515496
|2007.03.21 11:30
|sell
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3482
|1.3273
|2007.03.21 20:02
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8546193
|2007.03.22 11:47
|sell
|44.00
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3540
|1.3331
|2007.03.22 11:51
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 320.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8546500
|2007.03.22 11:56
|sell
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3533
|1.3324
|2007.03.22 18:32
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|572.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8553105
|2007.03.22 16:09
|sell
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3533
|1.3342
|2007.03.22 18:31
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 464.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8556488
|2007.03.22 18:32
|sell
|4.60
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.3519
|1.3310
|2007.03.23 11:13
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|1 288.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8572746
|2007.03.23 11:14
|sell
|4.60
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3489
|1.3280
|2007.03.23 16:21
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|460.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8577531
|2007.03.23 14:17
|sell
|9.20
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3489
|1.3298
|2007.03.23 16:21
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 576.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8581809
|2007.03.23 16:21
|buy
|4.70
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3117
|1.3326
|2007.03.26 16:51
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.39
|-470.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8592230
|2007.03.26 01:47
|buy
|9.40
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3117
|1.3308
|2007.03.26 16:51
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|846.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8592356
|2007.03.26 01:49
|buy
|18.80
|eurusd
|1.3261
|1.3116
|1.3289
|2007.03.26 16:51
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 264.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8609591
|2007.03.26 16:51
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3469
|1.3260
|2007.03.27 01:32
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|-1 950.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8610076
|2007.03.26 17:00
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3469
|1.3278
|2007.03.27 01:32
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|-2 100.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8611046
|2007.03.26 17:07
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3471
|1.3298
|2007.03.27 01:32
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|-200.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8612572
|2007.03.26 17:26
|sell
|40.00
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3472
|1.3317
|2007.03.27 01:32
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7 600.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8653669
|2007.03.28 11:00
|sell
|51.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3515
|1.3306
|2007.03.28 11:34
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8700559
|2007.03.30 03:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3508
|1.3299
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8706536
|2007.03.30 07:44
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3508
|1.3317
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|728.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8713796
|2007.03.30 11:30
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3491
|1.3282
|2007.03.30 15:40
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8719409
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3491
|1.3300
|2007.03.30 15:39
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|728.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8740195
|2007.04.02 03:07
|sell
|13.00
|eurusd
|1.3353
|1.3534
|1.3325
|2007.04.02 03:15
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8740312
|2007.04.02 03:15
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3532
|1.3323
|2007.04.03 20:48
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|156.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8755166
|2007.04.02 15:51
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3532
|1.3341
|2007.04.03 20:48
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|784.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|8740196
|2007.04.02 03:07
|buy
|13.00
|usdchf
|1.2152
|1.1971
|1.2180
|2007.04.02 03:15
|1.2149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.01
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8740356
|2007.04.02 03:16
|buy
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2154
|1.1973
|1.2182
|2007.04.03 08:53
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|74.83
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8753286
|2007.04.02 14:47
|buy
|2.80
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.1972
|1.2163
|2007.04.03 08:52
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|6.22
|644.58
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8767852
|2007.04.03 08:54
|buy
|1.40
|usdchf
|1.2167
|1.1986
|1.2195
|2007.04.03 11:51
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.51
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8740222
|2007.04.02 03:10
|buy
|1.30
|usdjpy
|117.93
|116.12
|118.21
|2007.04.02 11:41
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.33
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8741860
|2007.04.02 04:48
|buy
|2.60
|usdjpy
|117.75
|116.12
|118.03
|2007.04.02 11:41
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.53
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8746311
|2007.04.02 09:43
|buy
|5.20
|usdjpy
|117.56
|116.11
|117.84
|2007.04.02 11:41
|117.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 235.57
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8749725
|2007.04.02 11:41
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpy
|117.86
|116.05
|118.14
|2007.04.03 06:43
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|106.82
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8753524
|2007.04.02 14:52
|buy
|2.80
|usdjpy
|117.67
|116.04
|117.95
|2007.04.03 06:43
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|14.98
|664.69
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8765965
|2007.04.03 06:43
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpy
|117.99
|116.18
|118.27
|2007.04.03 09:59
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|331.44
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8769820
|2007.04.03 09:59
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpy
|118.30
|116.49
|118.58
|2007.04.03 11:52
|118.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.29
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.57
|119 102.30
|Closed P/L:
|119 085.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8740386
|2007.04.02 03:18
|sell
|1.30
|eurchf
|1.6224
|1.6405
|1.6196
|1.6299
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.92
|-798.26
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8762920
|2007.04.02 22:44
|sell
|2.80
|eurchf
|1.6242
|1.6405
|1.6214
|1.6299
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.60
|-1 306.70
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8771506
|2007.04.03 10:44
|sell
|5.60
|eurchf
|1.6261
|1.6406
|1.6233
|1.6299
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.48
|-1 742.26
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8773789
|2007.04.03 12:10
|sell
|11.20
|eurchf
|1.6280
|1.6407
|1.6252
|1.6299
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.96
|-1 742.26
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8785945
|2007.04.03 20:48
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3520
|1.3311
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-112.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8798078
|2007.04.04 10:37
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3520
|1.3329
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.86
|-5 421.48
|Floating P/L:
|-5 591.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|119 085.73
|Floating P/L:
|-5 591.34
|Margin:
|6 707.64
|Balance:
|137 317.15
|Equity:
|131 725.81
|Free Margin:
|125 018.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|156 177.54
|Gross Loss:
|37 091.81
|Total Net Profit:
|119 085.73
|Profit Factor:
|4.21
|Expected Payoff:
|1215.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11 761.82 (7.89%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.89% (11 761.82)
|Total Trades:
|98
|Short Positions (won %):
|42 (64.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|56 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|69 (70.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (29.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17 596.80
|loss trade:
|-3 520.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 263.44
|loss trade:
|-1 279.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (17 729.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-11 761.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|27 932.64 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11 761.82 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2