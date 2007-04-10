|Account: 1430210
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30979521
|2007.04.10 16:59
|balance
|Deposit
|3 500.00
|30979707
|2007.04.10 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3673
|1.3405
|2007.04.11 00:05
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.60
|31011396
|2007.04.11 00:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.1940
|1.2208
|2007.04.11 10:42
|1.2208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|31011471
|2007.04.11 00:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3666
|1.3398
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-8.90
|31100886
|2007.04.11 10:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2212
|1.1972
|1.2240
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|31135398
|2007.04.11 14:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.1972
|1.2222
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.59
|31162728
|2007.04.11 18:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2226
|1.1986
|1.2254
|2007.04.12 01:01
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|0.74
|31167187
|2007.04.11 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.1985
|1.2235
|2007.04.12 01:01
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|4.58
|31205982
|2007.04.12 01:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.1999
|1.2267
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.09
|31213860
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3668
|1.3418
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-14.00
|31214123
|2007.04.12 01:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2219
|1.1997
|1.2247
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|31219027
|2007.04.12 01:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3668
|1.3436
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-21.20
|31243701
|2007.04.12 05:25
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2201
|1.1997
|1.2229
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.21
|31308107
|2007.04.12 12:36
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2183
|1.1997
|1.2211
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|31321697
|2007.04.12 13:46
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1997
|1.2193
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.14
|31330382
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3671
|1.3457
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-26.40
|31331395
|2007.04.12 14:20
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.1997
|1.2175
|2007.04.12 16:30
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.59
|31356978
|2007.04.12 16:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.1942
|1.2210
|2007.04.13 12:31
|1.2087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-7.86
|31370474
|2007.04.12 18:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2164
|1.1942
|1.2192
|2007.04.13 12:31
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-12.41
|31415544
|2007.04.13 00:39
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3671
|1.3475
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|31427053
|2007.04.13 01:23
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.1942
|1.2174
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.20
|31429204
|2007.04.13 01:31
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3671
|1.3493
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|31473501
|2007.04.13 06:36
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.1941
|1.2155
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.48
|31484745
|2007.04.13 07:38
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2108
|1.1940
|1.2136
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|31511387
|2007.04.13 10:02
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.1940
|1.2118
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31514519
|2007.04.13 10:20
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3671
|1.3511
|2007.04.13 14:40
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.60
|31527976
|2007.04.13 11:40
|buy
|0.64
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.1940
|1.2100
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|126.51
|Closed P/L:
|128.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31013961
|2007.04.11 00:29
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8241
|0.8481
|0.8213
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-9.30
|31120126
|2007.04.11 13:09
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8260
|0.8482
|0.8232
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-14.80
|31331410
|2007.04.12 14:20
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.8279
|0.8483
|0.8251
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-22.00
|31397505
|2007.04.12 22:40
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.8297
|0.8483
|0.8269
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-29.60
|31412071
|2007.04.13 00:25
|sell
|0.16
|audusd
|0.8315
|0.8483
|0.8287
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-30.40
|31473141
|2007.04.13 06:34
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.8333
|0.8483
|0.8305
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-3.20
|31585295
|2007.04.13 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3743
|1.3475
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-2.90
|31601826
|2007.04.13 16:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3743
|1.3493
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.20
|31612400
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3743
|1.3511
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|2.80
|31580230
|2007.04.13 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.1921
|1.2189
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-1.65
|31612508
|2007.04.13 17:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2141
|1.1919
|1.2169
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|-113.25
|Floating P/L:
|-114.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|128.60
|Floating P/L:
|-114.49
|Margin:
|182.50
|Balance:
|3 628.60
|Equity:
|3 514.11
|Free Margin:
|3 331.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|329.85
|Gross Loss:
|201.25
|Total Net Profit:
|128.60
|Profit Factor:
|1.64
|Expected Payoff:
|4.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|91.93 (2.47%)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (46.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (53.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|121.60
|loss trade:
|-25.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.49
|loss trade:
|-14.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (101.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-91.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|128.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-91.93 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|5