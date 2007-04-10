Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1430210 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
309795212007.04.10 16:59balanceDeposit3 500.00
309797072007.04.10 17:01sell0.01eurusd1.34331.36731.34052007.04.11 00:051.34270.000.000.050.60
310113962007.04.11 00:09buy0.01usdchf1.21801.19401.22082007.04.11 10:421.22080.000.000.002.29
310114712007.04.11 00:09sell0.01eurusd1.34261.36661.33982007.04.13 14:411.35150.000.000.21-8.90
311008862007.04.11 10:43buy0.01usdchf1.22121.19721.22402007.04.11 18:131.22230.000.000.000.90
311353982007.04.11 14:45buy0.02usdchf1.21941.19721.22222007.04.11 18:131.22220.000.000.004.59
311627282007.04.11 18:13buy0.01usdchf1.22261.19861.22542007.04.12 01:011.22350.000.000.270.74
311671872007.04.11 18:40buy0.02usdchf1.22071.19851.22352007.04.12 01:011.22350.000.000.534.58
312059822007.04.12 01:02buy0.01usdchf1.22391.19991.22672007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-5.09
312138602007.04.12 01:36sell0.02eurusd1.34461.36681.34182007.04.13 14:411.35160.000.000.11-14.00
312141232007.04.12 01:36buy0.02usdchf1.22191.19971.22472007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-6.90
312190272007.04.12 01:48sell0.04eurusd1.34641.36681.34362007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.22-21.20
312437012007.04.12 05:25buy0.04usdchf1.22011.19971.22292007.04.12 16:311.21760.000.000.00-8.21
313081072007.04.12 12:36buy0.08usdchf1.21831.19971.22112007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-3.94
313216972007.04.12 13:46buy0.16usdchf1.21651.19971.21932007.04.12 16:311.21750.000.000.0013.14
313303822007.04.12 14:18sell0.08eurusd1.34851.36711.34572007.04.13 14:411.35180.000.000.43-26.40
313313952007.04.12 14:20buy0.32usdchf1.21471.19971.21752007.04.12 16:301.21750.000.000.0073.59
313569782007.04.12 16:31buy0.01usdchf1.21821.19421.22102007.04.13 12:311.20870.000.000.09-7.86
313704742007.04.12 18:23buy0.02usdchf1.21641.19421.21922007.04.13 12:311.20890.000.000.18-12.41
314155442007.04.13 00:39sell0.16eurusd1.35031.36711.34752007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.00-22.40
314270532007.04.13 01:23buy0.04usdchf1.21461.19421.21742007.04.13 12:301.20910.000.000.00-18.20
314292042007.04.13 01:31sell0.32eurusd1.35211.36711.34932007.04.13 14:411.35190.000.000.006.40
314735012007.04.13 06:36buy0.08usdchf1.21271.19411.21552007.04.13 12:301.20900.000.000.00-24.48
314847452007.04.13 07:38buy0.16usdchf1.21081.19401.21362007.04.13 12:301.20910.000.000.00-22.50
315113872007.04.13 10:02buy0.32usdchf1.20901.19401.21182007.04.13 12:301.20900.000.000.000.00
315145192007.04.13 10:20sell0.64eurusd1.35391.36711.35112007.04.13 14:401.35200.000.000.00121.60
315279762007.04.13 11:40buy0.64usdchf1.20721.19401.21002007.04.13 12:301.20910.000.000.00100.57
  0.00 0.00 2.09 126.51
Closed P/L: 128.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
310139612007.04.11 00:29sell0.01audusd0.82410.84810.8213 0.83340.000.00-0.11-9.30
311201262007.04.11 13:09sell0.02audusd0.82600.84820.8232 0.83340.000.00-0.24-14.80
313314102007.04.12 14:20sell0.04audusd0.82790.84830.8251 0.83340.000.00-0.20-22.00
313975052007.04.12 22:40sell0.08audusd0.82970.84830.8269 0.83340.000.00-0.19-29.60
314120712007.04.13 00:25sell0.16audusd0.83150.84830.8287 0.83340.000.00-0.38-30.40
314731412007.04.13 06:34sell0.32audusd0.83330.84830.8305 0.83340.000.00-0.77-3.20
315852952007.04.13 15:15sell0.01eurusd1.35031.37431.3475 1.35320.000.000.05-2.90
316018262007.04.13 16:10sell0.02eurusd1.35211.37431.3493 1.35320.000.000.11-2.20
316124002007.04.13 17:49sell0.04eurusd1.35391.37431.3511 1.35320.000.000.222.80
315802302007.04.13 15:00buy0.01usdchf1.21611.19211.2189 1.21410.000.000.09-1.65
316125082007.04.13 17:49buy0.02usdchf1.21411.19191.2169 1.21410.000.000.180.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.24 -113.25
 Floating P/L: -114.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 128.60 Floating P/L: -114.49 Margin: 182.50
Balance: 3 628.60 Equity: 3 514.11 Free Margin: 3 331.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 329.85 Gross Loss: 201.25 Total Net Profit: 128.60
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 4.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 91.93 (2.47%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (46.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (53.85%)
Largest profit trade: 121.60 loss trade: -25.97
Average profit trade: 27.49 loss trade: -14.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (101.28) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-91.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 128.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -91.93 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 5