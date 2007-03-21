|Account: 1411234
|Name: Humax
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 10:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28726801
|2007.03.21 03:08
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|28887959
|2007.03.22 04:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3389
|1.2888
|1.3439
|2007.03.26 23:44
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|-590.00
|28887965
|2007.03.22 04:07
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9184
|1.9735
|2007.03.23 08:40
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.00
|28887968
|2007.03.22 04:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3388
|1.3889
|1.3338
|2007.03.22 16:32
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|28887994
|2007.03.22 04:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|2.0183
|1.9632
|2007.03.22 16:43
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|28971273
|2007.03.22 16:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3341
|1.3842
|1.3291
|2007.03.23 14:44
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|500.00
|28975426
|2007.03.22 16:42
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.2887
|1.3388
|2007.03.26 23:44
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.30
|-160.00
|28976378
|2007.03.22 16:43
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9183
|1.9684
|2007.03.23 08:40
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|1 000.00
|28977058
|2007.03.22 16:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|2.0132
|1.9581
|2007.03.23 09:15
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|70.00
|29048745
|2007.03.23 08:40
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|2.0133
|1.9632
|2007.03.23 09:14
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|29048852
|2007.03.23 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|2.0189
|1.9638
|2007.03.23 09:10
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|29053683
|2007.03.23 09:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|2.0133
|1.9582
|2007.03.25 22:48
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|500.00
|29055933
|2007.03.23 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9624
|1.9123
|1.9674
|2007.03.26 14:00
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|500.00
|29104433
|2007.03.23 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.2790
|1.3341
|2007.03.26 14:24
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|500.00
|29125353
|2007.03.23 18:02
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.2887
|1.3338
|2007.03.26 14:20
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.20
|2 000.00
|29138824
|2007.03.25 22:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9081
|1.9632
|2007.03.26 05:51
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|29160779
|2007.03.26 05:51
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|2.0133
|1.9582
|2007.03.27 09:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-160.00
|29199879
|2007.03.26 14:03
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|2.0141
|1.9640
|2007.03.27 09:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|2 000.00
|29200087
|2007.03.26 14:04
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|1.9194
|1.9745
|2007.03.27 17:58
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-660.00
|29276332
|2007.03.27 09:03
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9194
|1.9695
|2007.03.27 17:58
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|680.00
|29276656
|2007.03.27 09:04
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9139
|1.9690
|2007.03.27 11:42
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|29287104
|2007.03.27 11:44
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9150
|1.9701
|2007.03.27 11:53
|1.9658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|29288362
|2007.03.27 11:54
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|1.9162
|1.9713
|2007.03.27 18:02
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|29329193
|2007.03.27 18:01
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|1.9164
|1.9715
|2007.03.28 12:31
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-40.00
|29329277
|2007.03.27 18:03
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|2.0161
|1.9610
|2007.03.28 08:30
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1 000.00
|29397197
|2007.03.28 08:30
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9163
|1.9664
|2007.03.28 12:31
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|29397286
|2007.03.28 08:30
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9106
|1.9657
|2007.03.28 12:30
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|900.00
|29424605
|2007.03.28 12:30
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9163
|1.9714
|2007.03.28 17:45
|1.9636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-560.00
|29425684
|2007.03.28 12:31
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|2.0163
|1.9612
|2007.03.28 15:59
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|29465332
|2007.03.28 15:59
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9162
|1.9663
|2007.03.28 17:44
|1.9636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|920.00
|29465566
|2007.03.28 15:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9111
|1.9662
|2007.03.28 17:47
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|29478276
|2007.03.28 17:47
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|2.0137
|1.9586
|2007.03.30 07:36
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|1 500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.90
|16 620.00
|Closed P/L:
|16 544.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29478137
|2007.03.28 17:46
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9140
|1.9691
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-1 240.00
|29694322
|2007.03.30 07:34
|buy
|2.20
|gbpusd
|1.9590
|1.9139
|1.9640
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-242.00
|29694820
|2007.03.30 07:36
|sell
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|2.0083
|1.9532
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-1 493.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1 496.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16 544.10
|Floating P/L:
|-1 496.20
|Margin:
|2 100.00
|Balance:
|21 544.10
|Equity:
|20 047.90
|Free Margin:
|17 947.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18 809.95
|Gross Loss:
|2 265.85
|Total Net Profit:
|16 544.10
|Profit Factor:
|8.30
|Expected Payoff:
|533.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|804.45 (6.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.17% (804.45)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (63.16%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (74.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (25.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 001.20
|loss trade:
|-660.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|817.82
|loss trade:
|-283.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (6 045.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-804.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 045.35 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-804.45 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1