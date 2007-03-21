Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1411234 Name: Humax Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 10:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
287268012007.03.21 03:08balanceDeposit5 000.00
288879592007.03.22 04:07buy1.00eurusd1.33891.28881.34392007.03.26 23:441.33300.000.00-18.15-590.00
288879652007.03.22 04:07buy1.00gbpusd1.96851.91841.97352007.03.23 08:401.96850.000.00-0.400.00
288879682007.03.22 04:07sell1.00eurusd1.33881.38891.33382007.03.22 16:321.33380.000.000.00500.00
288879942007.03.22 04:07sell1.00gbpusd1.96822.01831.96322007.03.22 16:431.96320.000.000.00500.00
289712732007.03.22 16:32sell1.00eurusd1.33411.38421.32912007.03.23 14:441.32910.000.005.40500.00
289754262007.03.22 16:42buy2.00eurusd1.33381.28871.33882007.03.26 23:441.33300.000.00-36.30-160.00
289763782007.03.22 16:43buy2.00gbpusd1.96341.91831.96842007.03.23 08:401.96840.000.00-0.801 000.00
289770582007.03.22 16:44sell1.00gbpusd1.96312.01321.95812007.03.23 09:151.96240.000.000.3070.00
290487452007.03.23 08:40sell2.00gbpusd1.96822.01331.96322007.03.23 09:141.96320.000.000.001 000.00
290488522007.03.23 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.96882.01891.96382007.03.23 09:101.96380.000.000.00500.00
290536832007.03.23 09:10sell1.00gbpusd1.96322.01331.95822007.03.25 22:481.95820.000.000.30500.00
290559332007.03.23 09:16buy1.00gbpusd1.96241.91231.96742007.03.26 14:001.96740.000.00-0.40500.00
291044332007.03.23 14:44buy1.00eurusd1.32911.27901.33412007.03.26 14:241.33410.000.00-6.05500.00
291253532007.03.23 18:02buy4.00eurusd1.32881.28871.33382007.03.26 14:201.33380.000.00-24.202 000.00
291388242007.03.25 22:54buy1.00gbpusd1.95821.90811.96322007.03.26 05:511.96320.000.000.00500.00
291607792007.03.26 05:51sell2.00gbpusd1.96322.01331.95822007.03.27 09:041.96400.000.000.60-160.00
291998792007.03.26 14:03sell4.00gbpusd1.96902.01411.96402007.03.27 09:041.96400.000.001.202 000.00
292000872007.03.26 14:04buy2.00gbpusd1.96951.91941.97452007.03.27 17:581.96620.000.00-0.80-660.00
292763322007.03.27 09:03buy4.00gbpusd1.96451.91941.96952007.03.27 17:581.96620.000.000.00680.00
292766562007.03.27 09:04buy2.00gbpusd1.96401.91391.96902007.03.27 11:421.96460.000.000.00120.00
292871042007.03.27 11:44buy2.00gbpusd1.96511.91501.97012007.03.27 11:531.96580.000.000.00140.00
292883622007.03.27 11:54buy2.00gbpusd1.96631.91621.97132007.03.27 18:021.96610.000.000.00-40.00
293291932007.03.27 18:01buy2.00gbpusd1.96651.91641.97152007.03.28 12:311.96630.000.00-0.80-40.00
293292772007.03.27 18:03sell2.00gbpusd1.96602.01611.96102007.03.28 08:301.96100.000.000.601 000.00
293971972007.03.28 08:30buy4.00gbpusd1.96141.91631.96642007.03.28 12:311.96640.000.000.002 000.00
293972862007.03.28 08:30buy2.00gbpusd1.96121.91061.96572007.03.28 12:301.96570.000.000.00900.00
294246052007.03.28 12:30buy2.00gbpusd1.96641.91631.97142007.03.28 17:451.96360.000.000.00-560.00
294256842007.03.28 12:31sell2.00gbpusd1.96622.01631.96122007.03.28 15:591.96120.000.000.001 000.00
294653322007.03.28 15:59buy4.00gbpusd1.96131.91621.96632007.03.28 17:441.96360.000.000.00920.00
294655662007.03.28 15:59buy2.00gbpusd1.96121.91111.96622007.03.28 17:471.96370.000.000.00500.00
294782762007.03.28 17:47sell3.00gbpusd1.96362.01371.95862007.03.30 07:361.95860.000.003.601 500.00
  0.00 0.00 -75.90 16 620.00
Closed P/L: 16 544.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
294781372007.03.28 17:46buy2.00gbpusd1.96411.91401.9691 1.95790.000.00-3.20-1 240.00
296943222007.03.30 07:34buy2.20gbpusd1.95901.91391.9640 1.95790.000.000.00-242.00
296948202007.03.30 07:36sell1.10gbpusd1.95822.00831.9532 1.95830.000.000.00-11.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.20 -1 493.00
 Floating P/L: -1 496.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16 544.10 Floating P/L: -1 496.20 Margin: 2 100.00
Balance: 21 544.10 Equity: 20 047.90 Free Margin: 17 947.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18 809.95 Gross Loss: 2 265.85 Total Net Profit: 16 544.10
Profit Factor: 8.30 Expected Payoff: 533.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 804.45 (6.17%) Relative Drawdown: 6.17% (804.45)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (63.16%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (74.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (25.81%)
Largest profit trade: 2 001.20 loss trade: -660.80
Average profit trade: 817.82 loss trade: -283.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (6 045.35) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-804.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 045.35 (9) consecutive loss (count): -804.45 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1