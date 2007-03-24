|Account: 1414626
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 15:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132516
|2007.03.24 23:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29209289
|2007.03.26 14:37
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3023
|1.3367
|2007.03.28 14:13
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.96
|207.20
|29442014
|2007.03.28 14:13
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3053
|1.3397
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|-199.80
|29444942
|2007.03.28 14:30
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3053
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.86
|-148.00
|29461772
|2007.03.28 15:36
|buy
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3053
|1.3361
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.72
|296.00
|29489413
|2007.03.28 19:29
|buy
|5.92
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3053
|1.3343
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.45
|1 657.60
|29564714
|2007.03.29 08:54
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3027
|1.3371
|2007.03.29 16:14
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.20
|29583632
|2007.03.29 12:37
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3020
|1.3346
|2007.03.29 16:14
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|414.40
|29616255
|2007.03.29 16:14
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3661
|1.3317
|2007.03.30 07:56
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|207.20
|29699915
|2007.03.30 07:56
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3628
|1.3284
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|29775752
|2007.03.30 15:15
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3628
|1.3302
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-458.80
|29777518
|2007.03.30 15:17
|sell
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3628
|1.3320
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-355.20
|29785121
|2007.03.30 15:27
|sell
|5.92
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3630
|1.3340
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|532.80
|29789379
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|11.84
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3630
|1.3358
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 315.20
|30109578
|2007.04.03 06:00
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3670
|1.3326
|2007.04.03 17:47
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.50
|30126774
|2007.04.03 07:12
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3670
|1.3344
|2007.04.03 17:47
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|30484932
|2007.04.05 08:39
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3683
|1.3339
|2007.04.06 12:34
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-127.50
|30527194
|2007.04.05 12:27
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3684
|1.3358
|2007.04.06 12:34
|1.3380
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|90.00
|30537026
|2007.04.05 13:13
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3684
|1.3376
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3399
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|150.00
|30541137
|2007.04.05 13:22
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3684
|1.3394
|2007.04.06 12:31
|1.3394
|0.00
|0.00
|32.40
|1 680.00
|30553718
|2007.04.05 13:54
|sell
|12.00
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3684
|1.3412
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|64.80
|3 360.00
|30666295
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3688
|1.3344
|2007.04.09 03:22
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|75.00
|30670762
|2007.04.06 12:38
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3390
|1.3688
|1.3362
|2007.04.09 03:22
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|420.00
|30741071
|2007.04.09 03:23
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3363
|1.3047
|1.3391
|2007.04.10 00:58
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.54
|75.00
|30794928
|2007.04.09 16:52
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3047
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 00:58
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|420.00
|30830040
|2007.04.10 00:58
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3060
|1.3404
|2007.04.10 02:03
|1.3404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|30847030
|2007.04.10 02:03
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3090
|1.3434
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|30856861
|2007.04.10 02:41
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3118
|1.3462
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|30866666
|2007.04.10 03:59
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3118
|1.3444
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|30959443
|2007.04.10 14:39
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3130
|1.3474
|2007.04.11 22:46
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|-67.50
|30984381
|2007.04.10 17:57
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3130
|1.3456
|2007.04.11 22:45
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.31
|150.00
|31162325
|2007.04.11 18:13
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3130
|1.3438
|2007.04.11 22:45
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.45
|840.00
|31188806
|2007.04.11 22:46
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3124
|1.3468
|2007.04.12 06:48
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|31254641
|2007.04.12 06:48
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3784
|1.3440
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-352.50
|31330169
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3784
|1.3458
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|-420.00
|31417060
|2007.04.13 00:44
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3786
|1.3478
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|31473823
|2007.04.13 06:37
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3786
|1.3496
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|31517368
|2007.04.13 10:31
|sell
|12.00
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3787
|1.3515
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 360.00
|31570405
|2007.04.13 14:41
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3830
|1.3486
|2007.04.13 15:13
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|31572257
|2007.04.13 14:44
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3830
|1.3504
|2007.04.13 15:13
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|31585292
|2007.04.13 15:15
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3819
|1.3475
|2007.04.13 15:18
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-179.10
|17 233.30
|Closed P/L:
|17 054.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|17 054.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 017 054.20
|Equity:
|1 017 054.20
|Free Margin:
|1 017 054.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|19 865.74
|Gross Loss:
|2 811.54
|Total Net Profit:
|17 054.20
|Profit Factor:
|7.07
|Expected Payoff:
|426.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 184.00 (0.12%)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (69.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (82.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 424.80
|loss trade:
|-458.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|662.19
|loss trade:
|-281.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (2 802.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 184.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 889.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 184.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2