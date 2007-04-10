Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1430210 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 16:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
309795212007.04.10 16:59balanceDeposit3 500.00
309797072007.04.10 17:01sell0.01eurusd1.34331.36731.34052007.04.11 00:051.34270.000.000.050.60
310113962007.04.11 00:09buy0.01usdchf1.21801.19401.22082007.04.11 10:421.22080.000.000.002.29
311008862007.04.11 10:43buy0.01usdchf1.22121.19721.22402007.04.11 18:131.22230.000.000.000.90
311353982007.04.11 14:45buy0.02usdchf1.21941.19721.22222007.04.11 18:131.22220.000.000.004.59
311627282007.04.11 18:13buy0.01usdchf1.22261.19861.22542007.04.12 01:011.22350.000.000.270.74
311671872007.04.11 18:40buy0.02usdchf1.22071.19851.22352007.04.12 01:011.22350.000.000.534.58
312059822007.04.12 01:02buy0.01usdchf1.22391.19991.22672007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-5.09
312141232007.04.12 01:36buy0.02usdchf1.22191.19971.22472007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-6.90
312437012007.04.12 05:25buy0.04usdchf1.22011.19971.22292007.04.12 16:311.21760.000.000.00-8.21
313081072007.04.12 12:36buy0.08usdchf1.21831.19971.22112007.04.12 16:311.21770.000.000.00-3.94
313216972007.04.12 13:46buy0.16usdchf1.21651.19971.21932007.04.12 16:311.21750.000.000.0013.14
313313952007.04.12 14:20buy0.32usdchf1.21471.19971.21752007.04.12 16:301.21750.000.000.0073.59
  0.00 0.00 0.85 76.29
Closed P/L: 77.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
310139612007.04.11 00:29sell0.01audusd0.82410.84810.8213 0.82820.000.00-0.07-4.10
311201262007.04.11 13:09sell0.02audusd0.82600.84820.8232 0.82820.000.00-0.14-4.40
310114712007.04.11 00:09sell0.01eurusd1.34261.36661.3398 1.34790.000.000.16-5.30
312138602007.04.12 01:36sell0.02eurusd1.34461.36681.3418 1.34790.000.000.00-6.60
312190272007.04.12 01:48sell0.04eurusd1.34641.36681.3436 1.34790.000.000.00-6.00
313303822007.04.12 14:18sell0.08eurusd1.34851.36711.3457 1.34790.000.000.004.80
313314102007.04.12 14:20sell0.04audusd0.82790.84830.8251 0.82820.000.000.00-1.20
313569782007.04.12 16:31buy0.01usdchf1.21821.19421.2210 1.21710.000.000.00-0.90
  0.00 0.00 -0.05 -23.70
 Floating P/L: -23.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 77.14 Floating P/L: -23.75 Margin: 57.50
Balance: 3 577.14 Equity: 3 553.39 Free Margin: 3 495.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 101.28 Gross Loss: 24.14 Total Net Profit: 77.14
Profit Factor: 4.20 Expected Payoff: 6.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 24.14 (0.67%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 73.59 loss trade: -8.21
Average profit trade: 12.66 loss trade: -6.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (101.28) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-24.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 101.28 (8) consecutive loss (count): -24.14 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 4