|Account: 1430210
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 16:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30979521
|2007.04.10 16:59
|balance
|Deposit
|3 500.00
|30979707
|2007.04.10 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3673
|1.3405
|2007.04.11 00:05
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.60
|31011396
|2007.04.11 00:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.1940
|1.2208
|2007.04.11 10:42
|1.2208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|31100886
|2007.04.11 10:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2212
|1.1972
|1.2240
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|31135398
|2007.04.11 14:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.1972
|1.2222
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.59
|31162728
|2007.04.11 18:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2226
|1.1986
|1.2254
|2007.04.12 01:01
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|0.74
|31167187
|2007.04.11 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.1985
|1.2235
|2007.04.12 01:01
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|4.58
|31205982
|2007.04.12 01:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.1999
|1.2267
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.09
|31214123
|2007.04.12 01:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2219
|1.1997
|1.2247
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|31243701
|2007.04.12 05:25
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2201
|1.1997
|1.2229
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.21
|31308107
|2007.04.12 12:36
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2183
|1.1997
|1.2211
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|31321697
|2007.04.12 13:46
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1997
|1.2193
|2007.04.12 16:31
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.14
|31331395
|2007.04.12 14:20
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.1997
|1.2175
|2007.04.12 16:30
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|76.29
|Closed P/L:
|77.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31013961
|2007.04.11 00:29
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8241
|0.8481
|0.8213
|0.8282
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.10
|31120126
|2007.04.11 13:09
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8260
|0.8482
|0.8232
|0.8282
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-4.40
|31011471
|2007.04.11 00:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3666
|1.3398
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-5.30
|31213860
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3668
|1.3418
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|31219027
|2007.04.12 01:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3668
|1.3436
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|31330382
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3671
|1.3457
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|31331410
|2007.04.12 14:20
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.8279
|0.8483
|0.8251
|0.8282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|31356978
|2007.04.12 16:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.1942
|1.2210
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-23.70
|Floating P/L:
|-23.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|77.14
|Floating P/L:
|-23.75
|Margin:
|57.50
|Balance:
|3 577.14
|Equity:
|3 553.39
|Free Margin:
|3 495.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|101.28
|Gross Loss:
|24.14
|Total Net Profit:
|77.14
|Profit Factor:
|4.20
|Expected Payoff:
|6.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|24.14 (0.67%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|73.59
|loss trade:
|-8.21
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.66
|loss trade:
|-6.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (101.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-24.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|101.28 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24.14 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|4