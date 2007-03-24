Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414626 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291325162007.03.24 23:31balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
292092892007.03.26 14:37buy0.74eurusd1.33391.30231.33672007.03.28 14:131.33670.000.00-8.96207.20
294420142007.03.28 14:13buy0.74eurusd1.33691.30531.33972007.03.29 08:541.33420.000.00-13.43-199.80
294449422007.03.28 14:30buy1.48eurusd1.33511.30531.33792007.03.29 08:541.33410.000.00-26.86-148.00
294617722007.03.28 15:36buy2.96eurusd1.33331.30531.33612007.03.29 08:541.33430.000.00-53.72296.00
294894132007.03.28 19:29buy5.92eurusd1.33151.30531.33432007.03.29 08:541.33430.000.00-107.451 657.60
295647142007.03.29 08:54buy0.74eurusd1.33431.30271.33712007.03.29 16:141.33460.000.000.0022.20
295836322007.03.29 12:37buy1.48eurusd1.33181.30201.33462007.03.29 16:141.33460.000.000.00414.40
296162552007.03.29 16:14sell0.74eurusd1.33451.36611.33172007.03.30 07:561.33170.000.004.00207.20
296999152007.03.30 07:56sell0.74eurusd1.33121.36281.32842007.03.30 18:541.33620.000.000.00-370.00
297757522007.03.30 15:15sell1.48eurusd1.33301.36281.33022007.03.30 18:541.33610.000.000.00-458.80
297775182007.03.30 15:17sell2.96eurusd1.33481.36281.33202007.03.30 18:541.33600.000.000.00-355.20
297851212007.03.30 15:27sell5.92eurusd1.33681.36301.33402007.03.30 18:541.33590.000.000.00532.80
297893792007.03.30 15:29sell11.84eurusd1.33861.36301.33582007.03.30 18:541.33580.000.000.003 315.20
301095782007.04.03 06:00sell0.75eurusd1.33541.36701.33262007.04.03 17:471.33450.000.000.0067.50
301267742007.04.03 07:12sell1.50eurusd1.33721.36701.33442007.04.03 17:471.33440.000.000.00420.00
304849322007.04.05 08:39sell0.75eurusd1.33671.36831.33392007.04.06 12:341.33840.000.004.05-127.50
305271942007.04.05 12:27sell1.50eurusd1.33861.36841.33582007.04.06 12:341.33800.000.008.1090.00
305370262007.04.05 13:13sell3.00eurusd1.34041.36841.33762007.04.06 12:321.33990.000.0016.20150.00
305411372007.04.05 13:22sell6.00eurusd1.34221.36841.33942007.04.06 12:311.33940.000.0032.401 680.00
305537182007.04.05 13:54sell12.00eurusd1.34401.36841.34122007.04.06 12:301.34120.000.0064.803 360.00
  0.00 0.00 -80.87 10 760.80
Closed P/L: 10 679.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306662952007.04.06 12:34sell0.75eurusd1.33721.36881.3344 1.33750.000.004.05-22.50
306707622007.04.06 12:38sell1.50eurusd1.33901.36881.3362 1.33750.000.008.10225.00
  0.00 0.00 12.15 202.50
 Floating P/L: 214.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 679.93 Floating P/L: 214.65 Margin: 562.50
Balance: 1 010 679.93 Equity: 1 010 894.58 Free Margin: 1 010 332.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 375.47 Gross Loss: 1 695.54 Total Net Profit: 10 679.93
Profit Factor: 7.30 Expected Payoff: 534.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 184.00 (0.12%)  
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 13 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 424.80 loss trade: -458.80
Average profit trade: 883.96 loss trade: -282.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (5 889.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 184.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 889.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 184.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2