Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414626 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291325162007.03.24 23:31balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
292092892007.03.26 14:37buy0.74eurusd1.33391.30231.33672007.03.28 14:131.33670.000.00-8.96207.20
294420142007.03.28 14:13buy0.74eurusd1.33691.30531.33972007.03.29 08:541.33420.000.00-13.43-199.80
294449422007.03.28 14:30buy1.48eurusd1.33511.30531.33792007.03.29 08:541.33410.000.00-26.86-148.00
294617722007.03.28 15:36buy2.96eurusd1.33331.30531.33612007.03.29 08:541.33430.000.00-53.72296.00
294894132007.03.28 19:29buy5.92eurusd1.33151.30531.33432007.03.29 08:541.33430.000.00-107.451 657.60
295647142007.03.29 08:54buy0.74eurusd1.33431.30271.33712007.03.29 16:141.33460.000.000.0022.20
295836322007.03.29 12:37buy1.48eurusd1.33181.30201.33462007.03.29 16:141.33460.000.000.00414.40
296162552007.03.29 16:14sell0.74eurusd1.33451.36611.33172007.03.30 07:561.33170.000.004.00207.20
296999152007.03.30 07:56sell0.74eurusd1.33121.36281.32842007.03.30 18:541.33620.000.000.00-370.00
297757522007.03.30 15:15sell1.48eurusd1.33301.36281.33022007.03.30 18:541.33610.000.000.00-458.80
297775182007.03.30 15:17sell2.96eurusd1.33481.36281.33202007.03.30 18:541.33600.000.000.00-355.20
297851212007.03.30 15:27sell5.92eurusd1.33681.36301.33402007.03.30 18:541.33590.000.000.00532.80
297893792007.03.30 15:29sell11.84eurusd1.33861.36301.33582007.03.30 18:541.33580.000.000.003 315.20
  0.00 0.00 -206.42 5 120.80
Closed P/L: 4 914.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 914.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 004 914.38 Equity: 1 004 914.38 Free Margin: 1 004 914.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 486.47 Gross Loss: 1 572.09 Total Net Profit: 4 914.38
Profit Factor: 4.13 Expected Payoff: 378.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 184.00 (0.12%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (61.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (38.46%)
Largest profit trade: 3 315.20 loss trade: -458.80
Average profit trade: 810.81 loss trade: -314.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (4 495.80) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 184.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 495.80 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 184.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3