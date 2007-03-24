|Account: 1414626
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132516
|2007.03.24 23:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29209289
|2007.03.26 14:37
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3023
|1.3367
|2007.03.28 14:13
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.96
|207.20
|29442014
|2007.03.28 14:13
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3053
|1.3397
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|-199.80
|29444942
|2007.03.28 14:30
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3053
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.86
|-148.00
|29461772
|2007.03.28 15:36
|buy
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3053
|1.3361
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.72
|296.00
|29489413
|2007.03.28 19:29
|buy
|5.92
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3053
|1.3343
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.45
|1 657.60
|29564714
|2007.03.29 08:54
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3027
|1.3371
|2007.03.29 16:14
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.20
|29583632
|2007.03.29 12:37
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3020
|1.3346
|2007.03.29 16:14
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|414.40
|29616255
|2007.03.29 16:14
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3661
|1.3317
|2007.03.30 07:56
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|207.20
|29699915
|2007.03.30 07:56
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3628
|1.3284
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|29775752
|2007.03.30 15:15
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3628
|1.3302
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-458.80
|29777518
|2007.03.30 15:17
|sell
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3628
|1.3320
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-355.20
|29785121
|2007.03.30 15:27
|sell
|5.92
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3630
|1.3340
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|532.80
|29789379
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|11.84
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3630
|1.3358
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 315.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-206.42
|5 120.80
|Closed P/L:
|4 914.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 914.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 004 914.38
|Equity:
|1 004 914.38
|Free Margin:
|1 004 914.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 486.47
|Gross Loss:
|1 572.09
|Total Net Profit:
|4 914.38
|Profit Factor:
|4.13
|Expected Payoff:
|378.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 184.00 (0.12%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (61.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (38.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 315.20
|loss trade:
|-458.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|810.81
|loss trade:
|-314.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (4 495.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 184.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 495.80 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 184.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3