North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 430829 Name: V12_Beta_2 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 18:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88292852007.04.05 16:22sell0.40eurusd1.34180.00001.32532007.04.06 17:121.33660.000.000.60208.00
88269992007.04.05 15:26sell0.40eurusd1.33850.00001.32202007.04.06 17:121.33650.000.000.6080.00
87980572007.04.04 10:36sell0.40eurusd1.33540.00001.31892007.04.06 17:121.33660.000.002.40-48.00
87903262007.04.04 02:00sell0.40eurusd1.33220.00001.31572007.04.06 17:121.33650.000.002.40-172.00
  0.00 0.00 6.00 68.00
Closed P/L: 74.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 74.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 939.23 Equity: 7 939.23 Free Margin: 7 939.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 289.20 Gross Loss: 215.20 Total Net Profit: 74.00
Profit Factor: 1.34 Expected Payoff: 18.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 215.20 (2.64%) Relative Drawdown: 2.64% (215.20)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 208.60 loss trade: -169.60
Average profit trade: 144.60 loss trade: -107.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (289.20) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-215.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 289.20 (2) consecutive loss (count): -215.20 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2