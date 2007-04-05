|Account: 430829
|Name: V12_Beta_2
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 18:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8829285
|2007.04.05 16:22
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3418
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2007.04.06 17:12
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|208.00
|8826999
|2007.04.05 15:26
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3385
|0.0000
|1.3220
|2007.04.06 17:12
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|80.00
|8798057
|2007.04.04 10:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3354
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2007.04.06 17:12
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-48.00
|8790326
|2007.04.04 02:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3157
|2007.04.06 17:12
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-172.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|68.00
|Closed P/L:
|74.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|74.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 939.23
|Equity:
|7 939.23
|Free Margin:
|7 939.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|289.20
|Gross Loss:
|215.20
|Total Net Profit:
|74.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.34
|Expected Payoff:
|18.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|215.20 (2.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.64% (215.20)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|208.60
|loss trade:
|-169.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|144.60
|loss trade:
|-107.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (289.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-215.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|289.20 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-215.20 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2