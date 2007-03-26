North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 430829 Name: V12_Beta_2 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 19:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
86197562007.03.26 23:33buy3.00eurusd1.33321.29311.33952007.03.27 11:381.33470.000.00-11.10450.00
86289892007.03.27 11:38sell3.00eurusd1.33471.37481.32842007.03.28 18:561.33360.000.004.50330.00
86797262007.03.29 08:34buy4.00eurusd1.33241.29231.33872007.03.29 11:251.33340.000.000.00400.00
86837272007.03.29 11:25buy4.00eurusd1.33351.29341.33982007.03.29 13:381.33440.000.000.00360.00
87032752007.03.30 05:00sell4.00eurusd1.33261.37271.32632007.03.30 17:251.32990.000.000.001 080.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.60 2 620.00
Closed P/L: 2 613.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 613.40 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 865.23 Equity: 7 865.23 Free Margin: 7 865.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 613.40 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 613.40
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 522.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 080.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 522.68 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 613.40) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 613.40 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0