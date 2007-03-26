|Account: 430829
|Name: V12_Beta_2
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 19:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8619756
|2007.03.26 23:33
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.2931
|1.3395
|2007.03.27 11:38
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|450.00
|8628989
|2007.03.27 11:38
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3347
|1.3748
|1.3284
|2007.03.28 18:56
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|330.00
|8679726
|2007.03.29 08:34
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.2923
|1.3387
|2007.03.29 11:25
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|8683727
|2007.03.29 11:25
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.2934
|1.3398
|2007.03.29 13:38
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|8703275
|2007.03.30 05:00
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3727
|1.3263
|2007.03.30 17:25
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 080.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|2 620.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 613.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 613.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 865.23
|Equity:
|7 865.23
|Free Margin:
|7 865.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 613.40
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 613.40
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|522.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 080.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|522.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 613.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 613.40 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0