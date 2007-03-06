Interbank FX, LLC
Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 16:46
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Magic Expert Balance
26408402 2007.03.05 16:58 sell 0.7 eurusdm 1.3095 1.3276 1.3067 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0.41 -6.3 43420 10.3DS sell order 4 993.70
26581188 2007.03.06 04:03 sell 1.4 eurusdm 1.3114 1.3277 1.3086 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0 14 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 007.70
26656783 2007.03.06 08:09 sell 2.8 eurusdm 1.3132 1.3277 1.3104 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0 78.4 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 086.10
26700359 2007.03.06 12:41 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3104 1.2923 1.3132 2007.03.06 23:12 1.3132 0 0 -0.46 19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 105.70
26793476 2007.03.06 23:12 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3134 1.2953 1.3162 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 6.3 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 112.00
26850586 2007.03.07 07:08 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3115 1.2952 1.3143 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 39.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 151.20
26880369 2007.03.07 13:03 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3145 1.2964 1.3173 2007.03.07 19:25 1.3173 0 0 0 19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 170.80
26916610 2007.03.07 19:25 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3175 1.2994 1.3203 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.84 -19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 151.20
27005002 2007.03.08 08:35 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3156 1.2993 1.3184 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -0.92 -11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 140.00
27066007 2007.03.08 13:58 buy 2.8 eurusdm 1.3138 1.2993 1.3166 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.83 25.2 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 165.20
27075226 2007.03.08 14:20 buy 5.6 eurusdm 1.3120 1.2993 1.3148 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -3.67 156.8 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 322.00
27166380 2007.03.09 02:51 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3149 1.2968 1.3177 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3115 0 0 0 -27.2 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 294.80
27257054 2007.03.09 13:35 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3131 1.2968 1.3159 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 -24 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 270.80
27259820 2007.03.09 13:40 buy 3.2 eurusdm 1.3113 1.2968 1.3141 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3117 0 0 0 12.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 283.60
27268585 2007.03.09 13:53 buy 6.4 eurusdm 1.3094 1.2967 1.3122 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 140.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 424.40
27414671 2007.03.12 09:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3153 1.2972 1.3181 2007.03.12 10:09 1.3181 0 0 0 5.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 430.00
27428942 2007.03.12 10:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3183 1.3002 1.3211 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 2 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 432.00
27451664 2007.03.12 12:29 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3165 1.3002 1.3193 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 443.20
27489986 2007.03.12 15:13 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3194 1.3013 1.3222 2007.03.13 12:32 1.3203 0 0 -0.13 1.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 445.00
27564007 2007.03.13 06:17 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3175 1.3012 1.3203 2007.03.13 12:31 1.3203 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 456.20
27611118 2007.03.13 12:32 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3211 1.3030 1.3239 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 2 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 458.20
27613226 2007.03.13 12:36 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3193 1.3030 1.3221 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 469.40
27621737 2007.03.13 13:12 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3222 1.3041 1.3250 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.13 -1.6 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 467.80
27634111 2007.03.13 14:14 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3204 1.3041 1.3232 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.26 4 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 471.80
27775009 2007.03.14 06:43 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3186 1.3041 1.3214 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 0 22.4 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 494.20
27885499 2007.03.14 14:20 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3213 1.3394 1.3185 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.35 2 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 496.20
27919119 2007.03.14 15:54 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3231 1.3394 1.3203 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.71 11.2 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 507.40
28105263 2007.03.15 09:06 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3202 1.3383 1.3174 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.12 -21 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 486.40
28119561 2007.03.15 11:41 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3220 1.3383 1.3192 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3306 0 0 0.24 -34.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 452.00
28136482 2007.03.15 13:21 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3238 1.3383 1.3210 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.47 -55.2 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 396.80
28187923 2007.03.15 23:22 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3267 1.3394 1.3239 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 -62.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 334.40
28201710 2007.03.16 00:55 sell 3.2 eurusdm 1.3290 1.3399 1.3262 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 -54.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 280.00
28212941 2007.03.16 02:02 sell 6.4 eurusdm 1.3308 1.3399 1.3280 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 12.8 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 292.80
28259095 2007.03.16 09:26 sell 12.8 eurusdm 1.3326 1.3399 1.3298 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 243.2 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 536.00
28323167 2007.03.16 15:46 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3306 1.3487 1.3278 2007.03.19 06:33 1.3297 0 0 0.12 1.8 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 537.80
28377017 2007.03.19 00:56 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3324 1.3487 1.3296 2007.03.19 06:33 1.3296 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 549.00
28415232 2007.03.19 06:33 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3294 1.3475 1.3266 2007.03.19 10:09 1.3284 0 0 0 2 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 551.00
28429597 2007.03.19 08:05 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3312 1.3475 1.3284 2007.03.19 10:09 1.3284 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 562.20
28450415 2007.03.19 10:09 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3284 1.3465 1.3256 2007.03.20 10:12 1.3274 0 0 0.12 2 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 564.20
28481099 2007.03.19 13:02 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3302 1.3465 1.3274 2007.03.20 10:10 1.3274 0 0 0.24 11.2 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 575.40
28623903 2007.03.20 10:12 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3275 1.3456 1.3247 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 0.43 -21.8 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 553.60
28632852 2007.03.20 11:28 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3293 1.3456 1.3265 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 0.87 -36.8 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 516.80
28689884 2007.03.20 17:51 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3311 1.3456 1.3283 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 1.73 -58.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 458.40
28828572 2007.03.21 18:20 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3331 1.3458 1.3303 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 2.59 -86.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 372.00
28831448 2007.03.21 18:28 sell 3.2 eurusdm 1.3362 1.3471 1.3334 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 5.18 -70.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 301.60
28841104 2007.03.21 18:47 sell 6.4 eurusdm 1.3380 1.3471 1.3352 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 10.37 -32 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 269.60
28868686 2007.03.21 23:52 sell 12.8 eurusdm 1.3408 1.3481 1.3380 2007.03.22 02:35 1.3384 0 0 0 307.2 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 576.80
28883959 2007.03.22 02:37 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3385 1.3204 1.3413 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3340 0 0 -0.12 -9 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 567.80
28907528 2007.03.22 08:24 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3367 1.3204 1.3395 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3340 0 0 -0.24 -10.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 557.00
28923751 2007.03.22 10:55 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3349 1.3204 1.3377 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3338 0 0 -0.48 -8.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 548.20
28976975 2007.03.22 16:44 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3329 1.3202 1.3357 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3338 0 0 -0.97 14.4 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 562.60
29055645 2007.03.23 09:15 buy 3.2 eurusdm 1.3309 1.3200 1.3337 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3337 0 0 0 89.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 652.20
29082574 2007.03.23 12:33 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3341 1.3522 1.3313 2007.03.23 14:00 1.3313 0 0 0 5.6 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 657.80
29092848 2007.03.23 14:00 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3311 1.3130 1.3339 2007.03.26 13:32 1.3284 0 0 -0.12 -5.4 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 652.40
29103477 2007.03.23 14:41 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3293 1.3130 1.3321 2007.03.26 13:32 1.3284 0 0 -0.24 -3.6 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 648.80
29137103 2007.03.25 22:47 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3275 1.3130 1.3303 2007.03.26 13:31 1.3284 0 0 0 7.2 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 656.00
29168065 2007.03.26 07:17 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3256 1.3129 1.3284 2007.03.26 13:31 1.3284 0 0 0 44.8 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 700.80
29193235 2007.03.26 13:32 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3287 1.3106 1.3315 2007.03.26 14:01 1.3315 0 0 0 5.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 706.40
29198281 2007.03.26 14:01 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3317 1.3136 1.3345 2007.03.26 14:26 1.3345 0 0 0 5.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 712.00
29207843 2007.03.26 14:26 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3348 1.3167 1.3376 2007.03.27 14:18 1.3358 0 0 -0.12 2 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 714.00
29213310 2007.03.26 15:30 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3330 1.3167 1.3358 2007.03.27 14:18 1.3358 0 0 -0.24 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 725.20
29308216 2007.03.27 14:18 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3358 1.3539 1.3330 2007.03.28 07:40 1.3330 0 0 0.11 5.6 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 730.80
29392011 2007.03.28 07:40 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3328 1.3509 1.3300 2007.03.28 15:37 1.3332 0 0 0 -0.8 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 730.00
29406801 2007.03.28 09:52 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3346 1.3509 1.3318 2007.03.28 15:36 1.3335 0 0 0 4.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 734.40
29441653 2007.03.28 14:13 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3364 1.3509 1.3336 2007.03.28 15:36 1.3336 0 0 0 22.4 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1 5 756.80
29462082 2007.03.28 15:37 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3333 1.3152 1.3361 2007.03.29 08:54 1.3342 0 0 -0.36 1.8 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 758.60
29489305 2007.03.28 19:29 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3315 1.3152 1.3343 2007.03.29 08:54 1.3343 0 0 -0.73 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 769.80
29564669 2007.03.29 08:54 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3343 1.3162 1.3371 2007.03.30 15:15 1.3333 0 0 -0.12 -2 43420 10.3DS buy order 5 767.80
29583391 2007.03.29 12:36 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3321 1.3158 1.3349 2007.03.30 15:15 1.3332 0 0 -0.24 4.4 43420 10.3DS buy order 1 5 772.20
29720518 2007.03.30 10:52 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3303 1.3158 1.3331 2007.03.30 15:15 1.3331 0 0 0 22.4 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1 5 794.60
29776633 2007.03.30 15:16 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3333 1.3514 1.3305 2007.03.30 16:40 1.3369 0 0 0 -7.2 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 787.40
29780992 2007.03.30 15:21 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3353 1.3516 1.3325 2007.03.30 16:40 1.3369 0 0 0 -6.4 43420 10.3DS sell order 5 781.00
29785694 2007.03.30 15:27 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3371 1.3516 1.3343 2007.03.30 16:40 1.3369 0 0 0 1.6 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 782.60
29789738 2007.03.30 15:29 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3389 1.3516 1.3361 2007.03.30 16:40 1.3369 0 0 0 32 43420 10.3DS sell order 1 5 814.60
Nr.Trade 74 Max 12.8 eurusdm Total         10.84 814.6   48
      Grand Total         10.84 814.6  
  Profitable     48 64.86%
Average Profit     16.97
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0 0 0 0
Floating P/L: 0
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price    
No transactions