|Interbank FX, LLC
|
|
|
|
|Account:
1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
|
|Currency: USD
|
|2007 March 30, 16:46
|
|
|Closed
Transactions:
|
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Magic
|Expert
|
|Balance
|26408402
|2007.03.05 16:58
|sell
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3095
|1.3276
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0.41
|-6.3
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|4 993.70
|26581188
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|1.3277
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0
|14
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 007.70
|26656783
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|2.8
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|1.3277
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0
|78.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 086.10
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0
|0
|-0.46
|19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 105.70
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|6.3
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 112.00
|26850586
|2007.03.07 07:08
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|1.2952
|1.3143
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|39.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 151.20
|26880369
|2007.03.07 13:03
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.07 19:25
|1.3173
|0
|0
|0
|19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 170.80
|26916610
|2007.03.07 19:25
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.84
|-19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 151.20
|27005002
|2007.03.08 08:35
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-0.92
|-11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 140.00
|27066007
|2007.03.08 13:58
|buy
|2.8
|eurusdm
|1.3138
|1.2993
|1.3166
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.83
|25.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 165.20
|27075226
|2007.03.08 14:20
|buy
|5.6
|eurusdm
|1.3120
|1.2993
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-3.67
|156.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 322.00
|27166380
|2007.03.09 02:51
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3149
|1.2968
|1.3177
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3115
|0
|0
|0
|-27.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 294.80
|27257054
|2007.03.09 13:35
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3131
|1.2968
|1.3159
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|-24
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 270.80
|27259820
|2007.03.09 13:40
|buy
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3113
|1.2968
|1.3141
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3117
|0
|0
|0
|12.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 283.60
|27268585
|2007.03.09 13:53
|buy
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|1.2967
|1.3122
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|140.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 424.40
|27414671
|2007.03.12 09:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|1.2972
|1.3181
|2007.03.12 10:09
|1.3181
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 430.00
|27428942
|2007.03.12 10:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3183
|1.3002
|1.3211
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 432.00
|27451664
|2007.03.12 12:29
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3165
|1.3002
|1.3193
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 443.20
|27489986
|2007.03.12 15:13
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3194
|1.3013
|1.3222
|2007.03.13 12:32
|1.3203
|0
|0
|-0.13
|1.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 445.00
|27564007
|2007.03.13 06:17
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.3012
|1.3203
|2007.03.13 12:31
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 456.20
|27611118
|2007.03.13 12:32
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3211
|1.3030
|1.3239
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 458.20
|27613226
|2007.03.13 12:36
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3193
|1.3030
|1.3221
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 469.40
|27621737
|2007.03.13 13:12
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3222
|1.3041
|1.3250
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.13
|-1.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 467.80
|27634111
|2007.03.13 14:14
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3204
|1.3041
|1.3232
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.26
|4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 471.80
|27775009
|2007.03.14 06:43
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3186
|1.3041
|1.3214
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|0
|22.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 494.20
|27885499
|2007.03.14 14:20
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3213
|1.3394
|1.3185
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.35
|2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 496.20
|27919119
|2007.03.14 15:54
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|1.3394
|1.3203
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.71
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 507.40
|28105263
|2007.03.15 09:06
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3202
|1.3383
|1.3174
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.12
|-21
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 486.40
|28119561
|2007.03.15 11:41
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3220
|1.3383
|1.3192
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0.24
|-34.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 452.00
|28136482
|2007.03.15 13:21
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|1.3383
|1.3210
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.47
|-55.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 396.80
|28187923
|2007.03.15 23:22
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3267
|1.3394
|1.3239
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|-62.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 334.40
|28201710
|2007.03.16 00:55
|sell
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3290
|1.3399
|1.3262
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|-54.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 280.00
|28212941
|2007.03.16 02:02
|sell
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3308
|1.3399
|1.3280
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|12.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 292.80
|28259095
|2007.03.16 09:26
|sell
|12.8
|eurusdm
|1.3326
|1.3399
|1.3298
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|243.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 536.00
|28323167
|2007.03.16 15:46
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3306
|1.3487
|1.3278
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0
|0
|0.12
|1.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 537.80
|28377017
|2007.03.19 00:56
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3324
|1.3487
|1.3296
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3296
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 549.00
|28415232
|2007.03.19 06:33
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3294
|1.3475
|1.3266
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 551.00
|28429597
|2007.03.19 08:05
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3312
|1.3475
|1.3284
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 562.20
|28450415
|2007.03.19 10:09
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3284
|1.3465
|1.3256
|2007.03.20 10:12
|1.3274
|0
|0
|0.12
|2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 564.20
|28481099
|2007.03.19 13:02
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3302
|1.3465
|1.3274
|2007.03.20 10:10
|1.3274
|0
|0
|0.24
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 575.40
|28623903
|2007.03.20 10:12
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3275
|1.3456
|1.3247
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|0.43
|-21.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 553.60
|28632852
|2007.03.20 11:28
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3293
|1.3456
|1.3265
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|0.87
|-36.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 516.80
|28689884
|2007.03.20 17:51
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3311
|1.3456
|1.3283
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|1.73
|-58.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 458.40
|28828572
|2007.03.21 18:20
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3331
|1.3458
|1.3303
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|2.59
|-86.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 372.00
|28831448
|2007.03.21 18:28
|sell
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3362
|1.3471
|1.3334
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|5.18
|-70.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 301.60
|28841104
|2007.03.21 18:47
|sell
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3380
|1.3471
|1.3352
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|10.37
|-32
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 269.60
|28868686
|2007.03.21 23:52
|sell
|12.8
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3481
|1.3380
|2007.03.22 02:35
|1.3384
|0
|0
|0
|307.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 576.80
|28883959
|2007.03.22 02:37
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3385
|1.3204
|1.3413
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0
|0
|-0.12
|-9
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 567.80
|28907528
|2007.03.22 08:24
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3367
|1.3204
|1.3395
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0
|0
|-0.24
|-10.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 557.00
|28923751
|2007.03.22 10:55
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3349
|1.3204
|1.3377
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0
|0
|-0.48
|-8.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 548.20
|28976975
|2007.03.22 16:44
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3329
|1.3202
|1.3357
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0
|0
|-0.97
|14.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 562.60
|29055645
|2007.03.23 09:15
|buy
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3309
|1.3200
|1.3337
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3337
|0
|0
|0
|89.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 652.20
|29082574
|2007.03.23 12:33
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3341
|1.3522
|1.3313
|2007.03.23 14:00
|1.3313
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 657.80
|29092848
|2007.03.23 14:00
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3311
|1.3130
|1.3339
|2007.03.26 13:32
|1.3284
|0
|0
|-0.12
|-5.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 652.40
|29103477
|2007.03.23 14:41
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3293
|1.3130
|1.3321
|2007.03.26 13:32
|1.3284
|0
|0
|-0.24
|-3.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 648.80
|29137103
|2007.03.25 22:47
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3275
|1.3130
|1.3303
|2007.03.26 13:31
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|7.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 656.00
|29168065
|2007.03.26 07:17
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3256
|1.3129
|1.3284
|2007.03.26 13:31
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|44.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 700.80
|29193235
|2007.03.26 13:32
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3287
|1.3106
|1.3315
|2007.03.26 14:01
|1.3315
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 706.40
|29198281
|2007.03.26 14:01
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3317
|1.3136
|1.3345
|2007.03.26 14:26
|1.3345
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 712.00
|29207843
|2007.03.26 14:26
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3348
|1.3167
|1.3376
|2007.03.27 14:18
|1.3358
|0
|0
|-0.12
|2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 714.00
|29213310
|2007.03.26 15:30
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3330
|1.3167
|1.3358
|2007.03.27 14:18
|1.3358
|0
|0
|-0.24
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 725.20
|29308216
|2007.03.27 14:18
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3358
|1.3539
|1.3330
|2007.03.28 07:40
|1.3330
|0
|0
|0.11
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 730.80
|29392011
|2007.03.28 07:40
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3328
|1.3509
|1.3300
|2007.03.28 15:37
|1.3332
|0
|0
|0
|-0.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 730.00
|29406801
|2007.03.28 09:52
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3346
|1.3509
|1.3318
|2007.03.28 15:36
|1.3335
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 734.40
|29441653
|2007.03.28 14:13
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3364
|1.3509
|1.3336
|2007.03.28 15:36
|1.3336
|0
|0
|0
|22.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
|5 756.80
|29462082
|2007.03.28 15:37
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3333
|1.3152
|1.3361
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3342
|0
|0
|-0.36
|1.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 758.60
|29489305
|2007.03.28 19:29
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3315
|1.3152
|1.3343
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.3343
|0
|0
|-0.73
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 769.80
|29564669
|2007.03.29 08:54
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3343
|1.3162
|1.3371
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3333
|0
|0
|-0.12
|-2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|5 767.80
|29583391
|2007.03.29 12:36
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3321
|1.3158
|1.3349
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3332
|0
|0
|-0.24
|4.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|5 772.20
|29720518
|2007.03.30 10:52
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3303
|1.3158
|1.3331
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3331
|0
|0
|0
|22.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|5 794.60
|29776633
|2007.03.30 15:16
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3333
|1.3514
|1.3305
|2007.03.30 16:40
|1.3369
|0
|0
|0
|-7.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 787.40
|29780992
|2007.03.30 15:21
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3353
|1.3516
|1.3325
|2007.03.30 16:40
|1.3369
|0
|0
|0
|-6.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|5 781.00
|29785694
|2007.03.30 15:27
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3371
|1.3516
|1.3343
|2007.03.30 16:40
|1.3369
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 782.60
|29789738
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3389
|1.3516
|1.3361
|2007.03.30 16:40
|1.3369
|0
|0
|0
|32
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|5 814.60
|Nr.Trade
|74
|Max
|12.8
|eurusdm Total
|
|
|
|
|10.84
|814.6
|
|48
|
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|10.84
|814.6
|
|
|
|Profitable
|
|
|
|48
|64.86%
|
|
|Average Profit
|
|
|
|16.97
|
|
|
|
|
|Open
Trades:
|
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|No
transactions
|
|
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Floating P/L:
|
|0
|
|
|Working
Orders:
|
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|
|
|No
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|