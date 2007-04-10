Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425496 Name: Marc Brown Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308070132007.04.10 05:46sell0.10gbpusd1.96821.97121.96672007.04.10 05:511.97120.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
308786522007.04.10 06:09sell0.10gbpusd1.96851.97151.96702007.04.10 08:411.97150.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
309739652007.04.10 18:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97081.97381.96932007.04.11 01:331.97380.000.000.03-30.00
 1102[sl]
310825992007.04.11 08:55buy0.10gbpusd1.97821.97521.97972007.04.11 12:251.97520.000.000.00-30.00
 1101[sl]
311146982007.04.11 18:13sell0.10eurusd1.34091.34391.33942007.04.11 22:421.34390.000.001.62-30.00
 1102[sl]
311883652007.04.12 08:48sell0.10eurusd1.34541.34841.34392007.04.12 14:171.34840.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
312353392007.04.12 12:37sell0.10audusd0.82500.82800.82352007.04.12 14:190.82800.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
313301402007.04.12 22:14sell0.10eurusd1.34831.35131.34682007.04.13 00:441.35130.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
314173512007.04.13 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.34951.35251.34802007.04.13 01:321.35250.000.000.00-30.00
 1102[sl]
313880312007.04.13 09:23sell0.10usdcad1.13371.13671.13222007.04.13 12:301.13670.000.000.00-26.39
 1102[sl]
313428092007.04.12 21:34buy0.10eurjpy160.72160.42160.872007.04.13 05:13160.420.000.000.00-25.26
 1101[sl]
313605382007.04.12 23:29sell0.10eurjpy160.52160.82160.372007.04.13 01:23160.820.000.000.00-25.21
 1102[sl]
310123462007.04.11 01:51sell0.10usdjpy118.94119.24118.792007.04.11 04:33119.240.000.000.00-25.16
 1102[sl]
311578642007.04.11 18:12buy0.10usdjpy119.55119.25119.702007.04.11 18:42119.250.000.000.00-25.16
 1101[sl]
312351372007.04.12 11:04buy0.10gbpjpy236.03235.73236.182007.04.12 12:36235.730.000.000.00-25.16
 1101[sl]
308805682007.04.10 21:51sell0.10usdjpy118.98119.28118.832007.04.11 00:16119.280.000.000.00-25.15
 1102[sl]
312351402007.04.12 08:30sell0.10gbpjpy235.59235.89235.442007.04.12 08:40235.890.000.000.00-25.13
 1102[sl]
312351892007.04.12 10:07sell0.10eurjpy160.48160.78160.332007.04.12 11:40160.780.000.000.00-25.12
 1102[sl]
313216622007.04.12 16:21buy0.10usdchf1.21711.21411.21862007.04.13 02:551.21410.000.000.89-24.71
 1101[sl]
312155832007.04.12 12:25buy0.10usdchf1.21911.21611.22062007.04.12 13:451.21610.000.000.00-24.67
 1101[sl]
313081862007.04.12 12:36buy stop0.10gbpjpy236.00235.70236.152007.04.12 14:59235.47cancelled
 1101cancelled
311366292007.04.11 18:04buy0.10usdchf1.22081.21781.22232007.04.11 18:131.22230.000.000.0012.27
 1101[tp]
311682582007.04.11 19:07buy0.10usdchf1.22081.21781.22232007.04.12 00:081.22230.000.002.6712.27
 1101[tp]
308067122007.04.10 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.22181.22481.22032007.04.10 02:381.22030.000.000.0012.29
 1102[tp]
310630822007.04.11 06:30buy0.10usdchf1.21781.21481.21932007.04.11 07:431.21930.000.000.0012.30
 1101[tp]
308067112007.04.10 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.21661.21361.21812007.04.11 01:221.21810.000.000.8912.31
 1101[tp]
309887142007.04.12 04:14sell0.10usdchf1.21991.22291.21842007.04.12 12:151.21840.000.000.0012.31
 1102[tp]
308807192007.04.10 08:40sell0.10usdchf1.21931.22231.21782007.04.10 12:161.21780.000.000.0012.32
 1102[tp]
313048682007.04.12 12:36sell0.10usdchf1.21781.22081.21632007.04.12 13:461.21630.000.000.0012.33
 1102[tp]
314428582007.04.13 14:39buy0.10usdchf1.21221.20921.21372007.04.13 14:411.21370.000.000.0012.36
 1101[tp]
313675782007.04.13 06:33sell0.10usdchf1.21271.21571.21122007.04.13 07:371.21120.000.000.0012.38
 1102[tp]
311195382007.04.11 13:19buy0.10usdjpy119.31119.01119.462007.04.11 14:06119.460.000.000.0012.56
 1101[tp]
308093052007.04.10 21:33buy0.10usdjpy119.15118.85119.302007.04.11 12:24119.300.000.000.0012.57
 1101[tp]
310453082007.04.11 13:37sell0.10usdjpy119.36119.66119.212007.04.12 12:59119.210.000.00-4.2912.58
 1102[tp]
312984612007.04.12 12:36sell0.10eurjpy160.53160.83160.382007.04.12 13:00160.380.000.000.0012.58
 1102[tp]
308085652007.04.09 21:57sell0.10usdjpy119.27119.57119.122007.04.10 00:46119.120.000.000.0012.59
 1102[tp]
312724432007.04.12 12:50sell0.10gbpjpy235.58235.88235.432007.04.12 13:04235.430.000.000.0012.60
 1102[tp]
311679882007.04.13 14:02buy0.10usdjpy118.82118.52118.972007.04.13 14:38118.970.000.000.0012.61
 1101[tp]
314271052007.04.13 02:45sell0.10eurjpy160.64160.94160.492007.04.13 04:50160.490.000.000.0012.63
 1102[tp]
313676912007.04.13 05:31sell0.10usdjpy118.75119.05118.602007.04.13 06:40118.600.000.000.0012.65
 1102[tp]
314566172007.04.13 05:11sell0.10eurjpy160.45160.75160.302007.04.13 08:22160.300.000.000.0012.65
 1102[tp]
314583442007.04.13 12:09buy0.10eurjpy160.50160.20160.652007.04.13 13:56160.650.000.000.0012.65
 1101[tp]
312354502007.04.13 12:22buy0.10usdcad1.13511.13211.13662007.04.13 14:141.13660.000.000.0013.20
 1101[tp]
312354522007.04.12 10:20sell0.10usdcad1.13731.14031.13582007.04.12 15:101.13580.000.000.0013.21
 1102[tp]
308070222007.04.10 13:50sell0.10eurusd1.34301.34601.34152007.04.11 12:241.34150.000.000.5415.00
 1102[tp]
308076802007.04.09 21:37buy0.10eurusd1.33611.33311.33762007.04.10 00:581.33760.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
308149982007.04.10 00:15buy0.10gbpusd1.96261.95961.96412007.04.10 00:581.96410.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
308621512007.04.10 05:50buy0.10gbpusd1.97011.96711.97162007.04.10 09:201.97160.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
308805222007.04.10 11:44buy0.10eurusd1.34211.33911.34362007.04.10 12:171.34360.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
309077422007.04.10 11:53sell0.10gbpusd1.97271.97571.97122007.04.10 15:561.97120.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
309181412007.04.10 10:28buy0.10gbpusd1.97171.96871.97322007.04.10 11:201.97320.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
309467632007.04.11 01:50buy0.10gbpusd1.97511.97211.97662007.04.11 02:031.97660.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
310104302007.04.11 02:08buy0.10eurusd1.34271.33971.34422007.04.12 01:351.34420.000.00-1.8215.00
 1101[tp]
310225992007.04.11 08:05sell0.10gbpusd1.97661.97961.97512007.04.11 12:261.97510.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
310416422007.04.11 04:15buy0.10gbpusd1.97501.97201.97652007.04.11 05:401.97650.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
310582112007.04.11 06:13buy0.10gbpusd1.97821.97521.97972007.04.11 06:441.97970.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
311147412007.04.12 04:38buy0.10gbpusd1.97561.97261.97712007.04.12 06:171.97710.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
311338622007.04.11 14:33sell0.10gbpusd1.97801.98101.97652007.04.11 18:011.97650.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
311584572007.04.11 18:05sell0.10gbpusd1.97451.97751.97302007.04.12 01:011.97300.000.000.0915.00
 1102[tp]
312136562007.04.12 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97591.97891.97442007.04.12 08:491.97440.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
312711702007.04.12 08:33buy0.10gbpusd1.97661.97361.97812007.04.12 12:151.97810.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
313043292007.04.12 13:50buy0.10gbpusd1.97931.97631.98082007.04.12 14:391.98080.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
313084342007.04.12 13:03buy0.10audusd0.82620.82320.82772007.04.12 14:190.82770.000.000.0015.00
 1101[tp]
313311552007.04.13 12:06sell0.10audusd0.83240.83540.83092007.04.13 15:180.83090.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
314298132007.04.13 14:36sell0.10eurusd1.35321.35621.35172007.04.13 14:401.35170.000.000.0015.00
 1102[tp]
304613582007.04.05 05:55balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.62 56.10
Closed P/L: 56.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315803722007.04.13 17:50buy0.10audusd0.83340.83040.8349 0.83290.000.000.12-5.00
 1101 
315928112007.04.13 16:15sell0.10audusd0.83220.83520.8307 0.83340.000.00-0.24-12.00
 1102 
305075502007.04.05 11:03sell0.10eurjpy158.760.000.00 161.300.000.00-10.08-213.09
 111111:H
310957722007.04.11 10:07buy0.10eurjpy160.120.000.00 161.260.000.004.2595.66
 111111:H
307245882007.04.08 22:45buy0.20eurusd1.33760.00000.0000 1.35300.000.00-8.47308.00
 111111:H
307458142007.04.09 05:31sell0.20eurusd1.33600.00000.0000 1.35320.000.007.56-344.00
 111111:H
307245302007.04.08 22:45sell0.10gbpusd1.96450.00000.0000 1.98690.000.000.21-224.00
 111111:B
307458132007.04.09 05:31buy0.10gbpusd1.96520.00000.0000 1.98650.000.00-0.28213.00
 111111:B
315762202007.04.13 17:42sell0.10usdchf1.21461.21761.2131 1.21450.000.00-0.940.82
 1102 
305075422007.04.05 11:03buy0.10usdjpy118.830.000.00 119.170.000.0012.1528.53
 111111:B
310957292007.04.11 10:07sell0.10usdjpy119.180.000.00 119.200.000.00-7.15-1.68
 111111:B
  0.00 0.00 -2.87 -153.76
 Floating P/L: -156.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
315320522007.04.13 12:01sell stop0.10eurjpy159.87160.17159.72 161.26
 1102 
316185942007.04.13 19:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.34811.35111.3466 1.3530
 1102 
313130972007.04.12 13:00sell stop0.10gbpusd1.97391.97691.9724 1.9865
 1102 
315398002007.04.13 12:30sell stop0.10usdcad1.13241.13541.1309 1.1369
 1102 
316184482007.04.13 19:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.13961.13661.1411 1.1374
 1101 
316184892007.04.13 19:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.21891.21591.2204 1.2145
 1101 
315573942007.04.13 14:00sell stop0.10usdjpy118.16118.46118.01 119.17
 1102 
316185372007.04.13 19:00buy stop0.10usdjpy119.60119.30119.75 119.20
 1101 
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 56.72 Floating P/L: -156.63 Margin: 350.00
Balance: 50 056.72 Equity: 49 900.09 Free Margin: 49 550.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 601.30 Gross Loss: 544.58 Total Net Profit: 56.72
Profit Factor: 1.10 Expected Payoff: 0.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 35.39 Maximal Drawdown: 150.79 (0.30%) Relative Drawdown: 0.30% (150.79)
 
Total Trades: 64 Short Positions (won %): 35 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (79.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 44 (68.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (31.25%)
Largest profit trade: 15.54 loss trade: -30.00
Average profit trade: 13.67 loss trade: -27.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (80.82) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-109.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 80.82 (6) consecutive loss (count): -109.03 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1