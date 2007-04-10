|Account: 1425496
|Name: Marc Brown
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30807013
|2007.04.10 05:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|1.9712
|1.9667
|2007.04.10 05:51
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|30878652
|2007.04.10 06:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9715
|1.9670
|2007.04.10 08:41
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|30973965
|2007.04.10 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9738
|1.9693
|2007.04.11 01:33
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31082599
|2007.04.11 08:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9752
|1.9797
|2007.04.11 12:25
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1101
|[sl]
|31114698
|2007.04.11 18:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3439
|1.3394
|2007.04.11 22:42
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31188365
|2007.04.12 08:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3484
|1.3439
|2007.04.12 14:17
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31235339
|2007.04.12 12:37
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8250
|0.8280
|0.8235
|2007.04.12 14:19
|0.8280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31330140
|2007.04.12 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3513
|1.3468
|2007.04.13 00:44
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31417351
|2007.04.13 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.3525
|1.3480
|2007.04.13 01:32
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1102
|[sl]
|31388031
|2007.04.13 09:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1337
|1.1367
|1.1322
|2007.04.13 12:30
|1.1367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.39
|1102
|[sl]
|31342809
|2007.04.12 21:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.72
|160.42
|160.87
|2007.04.13 05:13
|160.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.26
|1101
|[sl]
|31360538
|2007.04.12 23:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.52
|160.82
|160.37
|2007.04.13 01:23
|160.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.21
|1102
|[sl]
|31012346
|2007.04.11 01:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.94
|119.24
|118.79
|2007.04.11 04:33
|119.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.16
|1102
|[sl]
|31157864
|2007.04.11 18:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.55
|119.25
|119.70
|2007.04.11 18:42
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.16
|1101
|[sl]
|31235137
|2007.04.12 11:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.03
|235.73
|236.18
|2007.04.12 12:36
|235.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.16
|1101
|[sl]
|30880568
|2007.04.10 21:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.98
|119.28
|118.83
|2007.04.11 00:16
|119.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.15
|1102
|[sl]
|31235140
|2007.04.12 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.59
|235.89
|235.44
|2007.04.12 08:40
|235.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.13
|1102
|[sl]
|31235189
|2007.04.12 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.48
|160.78
|160.33
|2007.04.12 11:40
|160.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.12
|1102
|[sl]
|31321662
|2007.04.12 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2171
|1.2141
|1.2186
|2007.04.13 02:55
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-24.71
|1101
|[sl]
|31215583
|2007.04.12 12:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2191
|1.2161
|1.2206
|2007.04.12 13:45
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.67
|1101
|[sl]
|31308186
|2007.04.12 12:36
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.00
|235.70
|236.15
|2007.04.12 14:59
|235.47
|cancelled
|1101
|cancelled
|31136629
|2007.04.11 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2178
|1.2223
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.27
|1101
|[tp]
|31168258
|2007.04.11 19:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2178
|1.2223
|2007.04.12 00:08
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|12.27
|1101
|[tp]
|30806712
|2007.04.10 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2218
|1.2248
|1.2203
|2007.04.10 02:38
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.29
|1102
|[tp]
|31063082
|2007.04.11 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2148
|1.2193
|2007.04.11 07:43
|1.2193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|1101
|[tp]
|30806711
|2007.04.10 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.2136
|1.2181
|2007.04.11 01:22
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|12.31
|1101
|[tp]
|30988714
|2007.04.12 04:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2229
|1.2184
|2007.04.12 12:15
|1.2184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.31
|1102
|[tp]
|30880719
|2007.04.10 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2223
|1.2178
|2007.04.10 12:16
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.32
|1102
|[tp]
|31304868
|2007.04.12 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2208
|1.2163
|2007.04.12 13:46
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.33
|1102
|[tp]
|31442858
|2007.04.13 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.2092
|1.2137
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.36
|1101
|[tp]
|31367578
|2007.04.13 06:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2157
|1.2112
|2007.04.13 07:37
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.38
|1102
|[tp]
|31119538
|2007.04.11 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.31
|119.01
|119.46
|2007.04.11 14:06
|119.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.56
|1101
|[tp]
|30809305
|2007.04.10 21:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.15
|118.85
|119.30
|2007.04.11 12:24
|119.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.57
|1101
|[tp]
|31045308
|2007.04.11 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.36
|119.66
|119.21
|2007.04.12 12:59
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|12.58
|1102
|[tp]
|31298461
|2007.04.12 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.53
|160.83
|160.38
|2007.04.12 13:00
|160.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.58
|1102
|[tp]
|30808565
|2007.04.09 21:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.27
|119.57
|119.12
|2007.04.10 00:46
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.59
|1102
|[tp]
|31272443
|2007.04.12 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.58
|235.88
|235.43
|2007.04.12 13:04
|235.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|1102
|[tp]
|31167988
|2007.04.13 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.82
|118.52
|118.97
|2007.04.13 14:38
|118.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.61
|1101
|[tp]
|31427105
|2007.04.13 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.64
|160.94
|160.49
|2007.04.13 04:50
|160.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.63
|1102
|[tp]
|31367691
|2007.04.13 05:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.75
|119.05
|118.60
|2007.04.13 06:40
|118.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.65
|1102
|[tp]
|31456617
|2007.04.13 05:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.45
|160.75
|160.30
|2007.04.13 08:22
|160.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.65
|1102
|[tp]
|31458344
|2007.04.13 12:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.50
|160.20
|160.65
|2007.04.13 13:56
|160.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.65
|1101
|[tp]
|31235450
|2007.04.13 12:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1351
|1.1321
|1.1366
|2007.04.13 14:14
|1.1366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|1101
|[tp]
|31235452
|2007.04.12 10:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1373
|1.1403
|1.1358
|2007.04.12 15:10
|1.1358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.21
|1102
|[tp]
|30807022
|2007.04.10 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3460
|1.3415
|2007.04.11 12:24
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|30807680
|2007.04.09 21:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3331
|1.3376
|2007.04.10 00:58
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|30814998
|2007.04.10 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9596
|1.9641
|2007.04.10 00:58
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|30862151
|2007.04.10 05:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9671
|1.9716
|2007.04.10 09:20
|1.9716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|30880522
|2007.04.10 11:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3391
|1.3436
|2007.04.10 12:17
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|30907742
|2007.04.10 11:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9757
|1.9712
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|30918141
|2007.04.10 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9687
|1.9732
|2007.04.10 11:20
|1.9732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|30946763
|2007.04.11 01:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|1.9721
|1.9766
|2007.04.11 02:03
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31010430
|2007.04.11 02:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3397
|1.3442
|2007.04.12 01:35
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31022599
|2007.04.11 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|1.9796
|1.9751
|2007.04.11 12:26
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|31041642
|2007.04.11 04:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9720
|1.9765
|2007.04.11 05:40
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31058211
|2007.04.11 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|1.9752
|1.9797
|2007.04.11 06:44
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31114741
|2007.04.12 04:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9756
|1.9726
|1.9771
|2007.04.12 06:17
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31133862
|2007.04.11 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9810
|1.9765
|2007.04.11 18:01
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|31158457
|2007.04.11 18:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9775
|1.9730
|2007.04.12 01:01
|1.9730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|31213656
|2007.04.12 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|1.9789
|1.9744
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.9744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|31271170
|2007.04.12 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|1.9736
|1.9781
|2007.04.12 12:15
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31304329
|2007.04.12 13:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9763
|1.9808
|2007.04.12 14:39
|1.9808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31308434
|2007.04.12 13:03
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8262
|0.8232
|0.8277
|2007.04.12 14:19
|0.8277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1101
|[tp]
|31331155
|2007.04.13 12:06
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8324
|0.8354
|0.8309
|2007.04.13 15:18
|0.8309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|31429813
|2007.04.13 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3562
|1.3517
|2007.04.13 14:40
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1102
|[tp]
|30461358
|2007.04.05 05:55
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|56.10
|Closed P/L:
|56.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31580372
|2007.04.13 17:50
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8334
|0.8304
|0.8349
|0.8329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-5.00
|1101
|31592811
|2007.04.13 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8322
|0.8352
|0.8307
|0.8334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-12.00
|1102
|30507550
|2007.04.05 11:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.76
|0.00
|0.00
|161.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.08
|-213.09
|111
|111:H
|31095772
|2007.04.11 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.12
|0.00
|0.00
|161.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|95.66
|111
|111:H
|30724588
|2007.04.08 22:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3376
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.47
|308.00
|111
|111:H
|30745814
|2007.04.09 05:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3360
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|7.56
|-344.00
|111
|111:H
|30724530
|2007.04.08 22:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-224.00
|111
|111:B
|30745813
|2007.04.09 05:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9865
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|213.00
|111
|111:B
|31576220
|2007.04.13 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2176
|1.2131
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|0.82
|1102
|30507542
|2007.04.05 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.83
|0.00
|0.00
|119.17
|0.00
|0.00
|12.15
|28.53
|111
|111:B
|31095729
|2007.04.11 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.18
|0.00
|0.00
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.15
|-1.68
|111
|111:B
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.87
|-153.76
|Floating P/L:
|-156.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|31532052
|2007.04.13 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.87
|160.17
|159.72
|161.26
|1102
|31618594
|2007.04.13 19:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3511
|1.3466
|1.3530
|1102
|31313097
|2007.04.12 13:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9769
|1.9724
|1.9865
|1102
|31539800
|2007.04.13 12:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1324
|1.1354
|1.1309
|1.1369
|1102
|31618448
|2007.04.13 19:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1396
|1.1366
|1.1411
|1.1374
|1101
|31618489
|2007.04.13 19:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.2159
|1.2204
|1.2145
|1101
|31557394
|2007.04.13 14:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.16
|118.46
|118.01
|119.17
|1102
|31618537
|2007.04.13 19:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.60
|119.30
|119.75
|119.20
|1101
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|56.72
|Floating P/L:
|-156.63
|Margin:
|350.00
|Balance:
|50 056.72
|Equity:
|49 900.09
|Free Margin:
|49 550.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|601.30
|Gross Loss:
|544.58
|Total Net Profit:
|56.72
|Profit Factor:
|1.10
|Expected Payoff:
|0.89
|Absolute Drawdown:
|35.39
|Maximal Drawdown:
|150.79 (0.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.30% (150.79)
|Total Trades:
|64
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (79.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|44 (68.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (31.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.54
|loss trade:
|-30.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.67
|loss trade:
|-27.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (80.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-109.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|80.82 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-109.03 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1