Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1415057 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291329472007.03.25 21:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
291368762007.03.25 22:45sell1.00gbpjpy231.080.000.002007.03.26 05:51231.670.000.000.00-500.00
291608472007.03.26 05:51buy1.00gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.03.27 09:531.96350.000.00-0.40-30.00
291646172007.03.26 06:50buy1.00gbpjpy231.690.000.002007.03.27 09:54232.010.000.0020.55270.84
291708952007.03.26 07:45buy1.00eurjpy156.800.000.002007.03.27 14:02157.400.000.008.50508.60
291948122007.03.26 13:45buy1.00eurusd1.32860.00000.00002007.03.28 02:001.33430.000.00-12.10570.00
292102402007.03.26 14:45sell1.00usdjpy117.760.000.002007.03.29 00:18117.160.000.00-71.50512.12
292104362007.03.26 14:47sell1.00usdchf1.21350.00000.00002007.03.28 07:341.21380.000.00-18.80-24.72
292840702007.03.27 10:53sell1.00gbpjpy232.210.000.002007.03.29 03:14229.920.000.00-106.001 955.60
293205352007.03.27 15:45sell1.00eurjpy157.380.000.002007.03.28 00:10157.540.000.00-11.20-135.62
293486222007.03.27 23:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96560.00000.00002007.03.28 03:121.96670.000.000.00-110.00
293593362007.03.28 01:45sell1.00eurjpy156.850.000.002007.03.29 03:57156.150.000.00-33.60597.02
293852312007.03.28 06:45sell1.00eurusd1.33430.00000.00002007.03.29 06:001.33270.000.0016.20160.00
294000772007.03.28 08:45buy1.00usdchf1.21260.00000.00002007.03.29 08:541.21450.000.0026.70156.44
294290972007.03.28 12:46buy1.00gbpusd1.96600.00000.00002007.03.28 15:201.96340.000.000.00-260.00
295197262007.03.29 01:45buy1.00gbpusd1.96360.00000.00002007.03.29 12:361.96250.000.000.00-110.00
295295532007.03.29 03:45buy1.00usdjpy117.180.000.002007.03.30 02:04117.660.000.0013.50407.96
295355982007.03.29 04:45buy1.00gbpjpy230.120.000.002007.03.30 02:01231.000.000.0020.55747.54
295365082007.03.29 04:57buy1.00eurjpy156.090.000.002007.03.30 02:00156.940.000.008.50721.93
295566892007.03.29 07:53buy1.00eurusd1.33260.00000.00002007.03.30 03:131.33330.000.00-6.0570.00
295677932007.03.29 09:53sell1.00usdchf1.21440.00000.00002007.03.29 12:321.21740.000.000.00-246.43
295955092007.03.29 13:45buy1.00usdchf1.21740.00000.00002007.03.30 03:021.21640.000.008.90-82.21
295956122007.03.29 13:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96280.00000.00002007.03.30 02:431.96350.000.000.30-70.00
296714492007.03.30 03:45sell1.00eurjpy157.040.000.002007.04.03 06:59158.150.000.00-22.40-938.38
296717442007.03.30 03:47sell1.00gbpjpy231.190.000.002007.03.30 07:02231.470.000.000.00-237.47
296717502007.03.30 03:47sell1.00usdjpy117.720.000.002007.03.30 07:02117.930.000.000.00-178.07
296717562007.03.30 03:47buy1.00gbpusd1.96430.00000.00002007.03.30 06:511.96200.000.000.00-230.00
296968692007.03.30 07:45buy1.00usdchf1.21860.00000.00002007.03.30 16:211.21210.000.000.00-536.26
296969182007.03.30 07:45sell1.00eurusd1.33230.00000.00002007.03.30 15:181.33450.000.000.00-220.00
297094062007.03.30 08:45sell1.00gbpjpy231.000.000.002007.04.02 14:00233.030.000.00-26.50-1 723.41
297972132007.03.30 15:45sell1.00usdjpy117.430.000.002007.04.02 00:16118.030.000.00-14.30-508.35
297972592007.03.30 15:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97100.00000.00002007.04.03 10:151.97580.000.00-0.80480.00
298191592007.03.30 16:46buy1.00eurusd1.33710.00000.00002007.04.02 08:001.33460.000.00-6.05-250.00
298905412007.04.02 01:45sell1.00usdjpy117.780.000.002007.04.02 18:16117.800.000.000.00-16.98
300503332007.04.02 19:45buy1.00usdchf1.21560.00000.00002007.04.04 07:341.22030.000.0017.80385.15
300806122007.04.03 01:45sell1.00usdjpy117.740.000.002007.04.03 12:20118.740.000.000.00-842.18
301061312007.04.03 05:45sell1.00eurusd1.33620.00000.00002007.04.03 07:001.33700.000.000.00-80.00
301409512007.04.03 07:59sell1.00eurusd1.33620.00000.00002007.04.03 13:001.33680.000.000.00-60.00
301913092007.04.03 12:45sell1.00gbpusd1.97580.00000.00002007.04.04 07:141.97540.000.000.3040.00
302034242007.04.03 13:59buy1.00eurusd1.33700.00000.00002007.04.03 16:001.33610.000.000.00-90.00
302335982007.04.03 16:59sell1.00eurusd1.33580.00000.00002007.04.04 05:061.33440.000.005.40140.00
302750992007.04.03 22:54sell1.00eurjpy158.260.000.002007.04.03 23:54158.340.000.000.00-67.28
303005222007.04.04 01:45sell1.00gbpjpy234.200.000.002007.04.04 02:44234.290.000.000.00-75.78
303005302007.04.04 01:45sell1.00eurjpy158.250.000.002007.04.04 02:45158.260.000.000.00-8.42
303434822007.04.04 07:45buy1.00eurusd1.33560.00000.00002007.04.05 05:221.33630.000.00-18.1570.00
303498112007.04.04 08:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97690.00000.00002007.04.04 10:591.97360.000.000.00-330.00
303500522007.04.04 08:47sell1.00usdchf1.21940.00000.00002007.04.05 03:001.22020.000.00-28.20-65.56
303780302007.04.04 12:45sell1.00gbpjpy234.270.000.002007.04.05 09:00234.400.000.00-79.50-109.43
303851472007.04.04 13:53sell1.00usdjpy118.760.000.002007.04.05 06:56118.770.000.00-42.90-8.42
303947352007.04.04 14:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97620.00000.00002007.04.05 08:201.97500.000.00-1.20-120.00
304217532007.04.04 19:46sell1.00eurjpy158.550.000.002007.04.06 00:54159.440.000.00-44.80-749.34
304528442007.04.05 03:59sell1.00usdchf1.21960.00000.00002007.04.05 12:181.22000.000.000.00-32.79
304683572007.04.05 06:45sell1.00eurusd1.33610.00000.00002007.04.05 07:441.33720.000.000.00-110.00
304775002007.04.05 07:55sell1.00usdjpy118.690.000.002007.04.05 17:03118.780.000.000.00-75.77
304867582007.04.05 08:49sell1.00eurusd1.33640.00000.00002007.04.05 13:451.34430.000.000.00-790.00
304933662007.04.05 09:45sell1.00gbpusd1.97360.00000.00002007.04.06 04:571.97240.000.000.30120.00
304949272007.04.05 09:59sell1.00gbpjpy234.230.000.002007.04.05 22:03234.150.000.00-26.5067.35
305990912007.04.05 20:47buy1.00usdjpy118.730.000.002007.04.06 10:00118.730.000.0013.500.00
306185662007.04.06 00:57buy1.00gbpjpy234.070.000.002007.04.06 11:00234.060.000.000.00-8.42
306315762007.04.06 04:58buy1.00usdchf1.21660.00000.00002007.04.06 11:001.21640.000.000.00-16.44
306356552007.04.06 05:57buy1.00gbpusd1.97190.00000.00002007.04.06 11:011.97060.000.000.00-130.00
  0.00 0.00 -409.95 -2 197.18
Closed P/L: -2 607.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 607.13 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 22 392.87 Equity: 22 392.87 Free Margin: 22 392.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 857.65 Gross Loss: 10 464.78 Total Net Profit: -2 607.13
Profit Factor: 0.75 Expected Payoff: -43.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 607.13 Maximal Drawdown (%): 7 659.31 (25.49%)  
 
Total Trades: 60 Short Positions (won %): 35 (22.86%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (48.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 40 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 1 849.60 loss trade: -1 749.91
Average profit trade: 392.88 loss trade: -261.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3 212.98) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-4 988.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 212.98 (5) consecutive loss (count): -4 988.17 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4