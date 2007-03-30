FXDD

Account: 538097 Name: V12-Agg0 MM0 Currency: USD 2007 April 9, 23:11
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7818096 2007.03.30 18:30 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.3392 1.3211 1.3412 2007.04.03 17:08 1.3373 0.00 0.00 -3.84 -57.00
7820744 2007.03.30 18:55 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3372 1.3209 1.3392 2007.04.03 17:08 1.3374 0.00 0.00 -7.68 12.00
7824411 2007.03.30 22:01 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.3354 1.3209 1.3374 2007.04.02 00:01 1.3374 0.00 0.00 -7.69 240.00
7849806 2007.04.02 22:59 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3366 1.3547 1.3346 2007.04.03 20:47 1.3346 0.00 0.00 0.43 20.00
7862816 2007.04.03 12:36 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.3354 1.3209 1.3374 2007.04.03 17:08 1.3374 0.00 0.00 0.00 240.00
7871846 2007.04.03 20:01 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3359 1.3540 1.3339 2007.04.03 20:55 1.3339 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00
7902321 2007.04.05 06:45 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3368 1.3549 1.3348 2007.04.09 19:42 1.3348 0.00 0.00 0.86 20.00
7902325 2007.04.05 06:45 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3367 1.3548 1.3347 2007.04.09 19:43 1.3347 0.00 0.00 2.58 60.00
7912304 2007.04.05 15:26 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3385 1.3548 1.3365 2007.04.09 03:10 1.3365 0.00 0.00 5.17 120.00
7912320 2007.04.05 15:26 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3386 1.3549 1.3366 2007.04.06 17:12 1.3366 0.00 0.00 0.86 40.00
7914548 2007.04.05 16:12 sell 1.20 eurusd 1.3403 1.3548 1.3383 2007.04.06 15:31 1.3383 0.00 0.00 5.17 240.00
7914565 2007.04.05 16:12 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.3404 1.3549 1.3384 2007.04.06 15:31 1.3384 0.00 0.00 1.72 80.00
7915566 2007.04.05 16:22 sell 2.40 eurusd 1.3421 1.3548 1.3401 2007.04.06 15:30 1.3401 0.00 0.00 10.35 480.00
7915581 2007.04.05 16:22 sell 0.80 eurusd 1.3422 1.3549 1.3402 2007.04.06 15:30 1.3402 0.00 0.00 3.45 160.00
7917477 2007.04.05 16:45 sell 4.80 eurusd 1.3439 1.3548 1.3419 2007.04.06 07:45 1.3419 0.00 0.00 20.69 960.00
7917483 2007.04.05 16:45 sell 1.60 eurusd 1.3440 1.3549 1.3420 2007.04.06 00:26 1.3420 0.00 0.00 6.90 320.00
  0.00 0.00 38.97 2 995.00
Closed P/L: 3 033.97
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 033.97 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 28 591.18 Equity: 28 591.18 Free Margin: 28 591.18