FXDD
|Account: 538097
|Name: V12-Agg0 MM0
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 9, 23:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7818096
|2007.03.30 18:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3392
|1.3211
|1.3412
|2007.04.03 17:08
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|-57.00
|7820744
|2007.03.30 18:55
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3209
|1.3392
|2007.04.03 17:08
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.68
|12.00
|7824411
|2007.03.30 22:01
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3209
|1.3374
|2007.04.02 00:01
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.69
|240.00
|7849806
|2007.04.02 22:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3547
|1.3346
|2007.04.03 20:47
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|20.00
|7862816
|2007.04.03 12:36
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3209
|1.3374
|2007.04.03 17:08
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7871846
|2007.04.03 20:01
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3540
|1.3339
|2007.04.03 20:55
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7902321
|2007.04.05 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3549
|1.3348
|2007.04.09 19:42
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|20.00
|7902325
|2007.04.05 06:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3548
|1.3347
|2007.04.09 19:43
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|60.00
|7912304
|2007.04.05 15:26
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3385
|1.3548
|1.3365
|2007.04.09 03:10
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|120.00
|7912320
|2007.04.05 15:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3549
|1.3366
|2007.04.06 17:12
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|40.00
|7914548
|2007.04.05 16:12
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3403
|1.3548
|1.3383
|2007.04.06 15:31
|1.3383
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|240.00
|7914565
|2007.04.05 16:12
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3549
|1.3384
|2007.04.06 15:31
|1.3384
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|80.00
|7915566
|2007.04.05 16:22
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3548
|1.3401
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.3401
|0.00
|0.00
|10.35
|480.00
|7915581
|2007.04.05 16:22
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3549
|1.3402
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.3402
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|160.00
|7917477
|2007.04.05 16:45
|sell
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3548
|1.3419
|2007.04.06 07:45
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|20.69
|960.00
|7917483
|2007.04.05 16:45
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3549
|1.3420
|2007.04.06 00:26
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|320.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|38.97
|2 995.00
|Closed P/L:
|3
033.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 033.97
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|28 591.18
|Equity:
|28 591.18
|Free Margin:
|28 591.18