FXDD

Account: 538097 Name: V12-Agg0 MM0 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7585548 2007.03.21 00:51 balance Deposit 25 000.00
7772849 2007.03.29 07:15 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.3327 1.3146 1.3347 2007.03.29 13:41 1.3347 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00
7772880 2007.03.29 07:15 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3327 1.3146 1.3347 2007.03.29 13:41 1.3347 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
7786057 2007.03.29 18:45 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3328 1.3509 1.3308 2007.03.30 03:04 1.3326 0.00 0.00 1.30 6.00
7786071 2007.03.29 18:46 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3329 1.3510 1.3309 2007.03.30 02:44 1.3327 0.00 0.00 0.43 2.00
7786683 2007.03.29 19:14 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3346 1.3509 1.3326 2007.03.30 03:04 1.3326 0.00 0.00 2.61 120.00
7786690 2007.03.29 19:14 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3347 1.3510 1.3327 2007.03.30 02:44 1.3327 0.00 0.00 0.87 40.00
7794984 2007.03.30 06:30 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.3344 1.3163 1.3364 2007.03.30 15:30 1.3325 0.00 0.00 0.00 -57.00
7794988 2007.03.30 06:30 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3343 1.3162 1.3363 2007.03.30 15:29 1.3326 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.00
7800409 2007.03.30 10:33 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3326 1.3163 1.3346 2007.03.30 15:29 1.3328 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
7800619 2007.03.30 10:36 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.3325 1.3162 1.3345 2007.03.30 15:29 1.3327 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.00
7805288 2007.03.30 13:47 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.3308 1.3163 1.3328 2007.03.30 15:29 1.3328 0.00 0.00 0.00 240.00
7805295 2007.03.30 13:47 buy 0.40 eurusd 1.3307 1.3162 1.3327 2007.03.30 15:29 1.3327 0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
7818133 2007.03.30 18:30 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3395 1.3214 1.3415 2007.03.30 18:48 1.3397 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.00
7818906 2007.03.30 18:34 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.3377 1.3214 1.3397 2007.03.30 18:48 1.3397 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  0.00 0.00 5.21 552.00
Closed P/L: 557.21
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7818096 2007.03.30 18:30 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.3392 1.3211 1.3412   1.3357 0.00 0.00 -1.92 -105.00
7820744 2007.03.30 18:55 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3372 1.3209 1.3392   1.3357 0.00 0.00 -3.85 -90.00
7824411 2007.03.30 22:01 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.3354 1.3209 1.3374   1.3357 0.00 0.00 -7.69 36.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.46 -159.00
  Floating P/L: -172.46
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 557.21 Floating P/L: -172.46 Margin: 2 806.56
Balance: 25 557.21 Equity: 25 384.75 Free Margin: 22 578.19