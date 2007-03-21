FXDD
|Account: 538097
|Name: V12-Agg0 MM0
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7585548
|2007.03.21 00:51
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|7772849
|2007.03.29 07:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3146
|1.3347
|2007.03.29 13:41
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7772880
|2007.03.29 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3146
|1.3347
|2007.03.29 13:41
|1.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7786057
|2007.03.29 18:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3509
|1.3308
|2007.03.30 03:04
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6.00
|7786071
|2007.03.29 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3510
|1.3309
|2007.03.30 02:44
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|2.00
|7786683
|2007.03.29 19:14
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3346
|1.3509
|1.3326
|2007.03.30 03:04
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|120.00
|7786690
|2007.03.29 19:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3347
|1.3510
|1.3327
|2007.03.30 02:44
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|40.00
|7794984
|2007.03.30 06:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3163
|1.3364
|2007.03.30 15:30
|1.3325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|7794988
|2007.03.30 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3162
|1.3363
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|7800409
|2007.03.30 10:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3163
|1.3346
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|7800619
|2007.03.30 10:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3162
|1.3345
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|7805288
|2007.03.30 13:47
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3163
|1.3328
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7805295
|2007.03.30 13:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3162
|1.3327
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7818133
|2007.03.30 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3214
|1.3415
|2007.03.30 18:48
|1.3397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7818906
|2007.03.30 18:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.3214
|1.3397
|2007.03.30 18:48
|1.3397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.21
|552.00
|Closed P/L:
|557.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7818096
|2007.03.30 18:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3392
|1.3211
|1.3412
|
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-105.00
|7820744
|2007.03.30 18:55
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3209
|1.3392
|
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|-90.00
|7824411
|2007.03.30 22:01
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3209
|1.3374
|
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.69
|36.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.46
|-159.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-172.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|557.21
|Floating P/L:
|-172.46
|Margin:
|2 806.56
|Balance:
|25 557.21
|Equity:
|25 384.75
|Free Margin:
|22 578.19