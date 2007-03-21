FXDD

Account: 538090 Name: V12-Agg0 MM1 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7585339 2007.03.21 00:19 balance Deposit 25 000.00
7585438 2007.03.21 00:37 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3317 1.3136 1.3337 2007.03.21 21:16 1.3337 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
7595211 2007.03.21 12:47 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.3299 1.3136 1.3319 2007.03.21 21:15 1.3319 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
7788546 2007.03.29 22:31 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3335 1.3516 1.3315 2007.03.30 10:56 1.3315 0.00 0.00 0.43 20.00
7788562 2007.03.29 22:31 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3335 1.3516 1.3315 2007.03.30 10:56 1.3315 0.00 0.00 1.30 60.00
  0.00 0.00 1.73 140.00
Closed P/L: 141.73
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 141.73 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 141.73 Equity: 25 141.73 Free Margin: 25 141.73