FXDD
|Account: 538090
|Name: V12-Agg0 MM1
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7585339
|2007.03.21 00:19
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|7585438
|2007.03.21 00:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3136
|1.3337
|2007.03.21 21:16
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7595211
|2007.03.21 12:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3136
|1.3319
|2007.03.21 21:15
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7788546
|2007.03.29 22:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3516
|1.3315
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|20.00
|7788562
|2007.03.29 22:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3516
|1.3315
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|60.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|140.00
|Closed P/L:
|141.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|141.73
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 141.73
|Equity:
|25 141.73
|Free Margin:
|25 141.73