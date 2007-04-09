FXDD
|Account: 544972
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7945832
|2007.04.09 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3542
|1.3327
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-78.00
|7967080
|2007.04.10 03:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3380
|1.3542
|1.3345
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|7969276
|2007.04.10 04:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3398
|1.3542
|1.3363
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|8000487
|2007.04.11 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3547
|1.3394
|2007.04.13 10:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|-100.00
|8037102
|2007.04.12 04:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3547
|1.3412
|2007.04.13 10:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-164.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|-630.00
|Closed P/L:
|-626.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8079383
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3423
|1.3576
|
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-11.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-11.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-11.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-626.99
|Floating P/L:
|-11.68
|Margin:
|67.71
|Balance:
|200.22
|Equity:
|188.54
|Free Margin:
|120.83