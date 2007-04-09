FXDD

Account: 544972 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79458322007.04.09 04:16sell0.10eurusd1.33621.35421.33272007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.41-78.00
79670802007.04.10 03:59sell0.20eurusd1.33801.35421.33452007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.00-120.00
79692762007.04.10 04:52sell0.40eurusd1.33981.35421.33632007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.00-168.00
80004872007.04.11 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.34291.35471.33942007.04.13 10:181.35290.000.001.78-100.00
80371022007.04.12 04:36sell0.20eurusd1.34471.35471.34122007.04.13 10:181.35290.000.000.82-164.00
  0.00 0.00 3.01 -630.00
Closed P/L: -626.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80793832007.04.13 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.35411.34231.3576 1.35300.000.00-0.68-11.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.68 -11.00
 Floating P/L: -11.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -626.99 Floating P/L: -11.68 Margin: 67.71
Balance: 200.22 Equity: 188.54 Free Margin: 120.83