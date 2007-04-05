North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 326946 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88291722007.04.05 16:22buy0.10eurusd1.34151.31801.34472007.04.10 04:521.33920.000.00-1.11-23.00
88548752007.04.08 23:54buy0.10eurusd1.33761.31591.34082007.04.10 04:521.33900.000.00-0.3714.00
88555222007.04.09 01:41sell0.10gbpusd1.96461.97461.96302007.04.09 14:291.96300.000.000.0016.00
88595122007.04.09 09:32buy0.20eurusd1.33571.31581.33892007.04.10 04:521.33890.000.00-0.7464.00
88644252007.04.09 14:29sell0.10gbpusd1.96261.97261.96102007.04.09 16:561.96100.000.000.0016.00
88757902007.04.10 00:06buy0.10gbpusd1.96291.95291.96452007.04.10 03:591.96450.000.000.0016.00
88776902007.04.10 03:59buy0.10gbpusd1.96491.95491.96652007.04.10 04:461.96650.000.000.0016.00
88786032007.04.10 04:46buy0.10gbpusd1.96691.95691.96852007.04.10 05:251.96850.000.000.0016.00
88787822007.04.10 04:52buy0.10eurusd1.33951.31601.34272007.04.10 05:401.34270.000.000.0032.00
88803632007.04.10 05:40buy0.10eurusd1.34311.31961.34632007.04.12 04:421.34630.000.00-1.4832.00
88851872007.04.10 08:50buy0.10gbpusd1.97061.96061.97222007.04.10 13:571.97220.000.000.0016.00
88936652007.04.10 13:57buy0.10gbpusd1.97261.96261.97422007.04.10 15:121.97420.000.000.0016.00
88955642007.04.10 15:12buy0.10gbpusd1.97451.96451.97612007.04.10 19:041.97250.000.000.00-20.00
89030352007.04.10 18:56buy0.20gbpusd1.97091.96091.97252007.04.10 19:041.97250.000.000.0032.00
89068072007.04.10 21:03sell0.10gbpusd1.97121.98121.96962007.04.11 10:201.98120.000.000.04-100.00
89143012007.04.11 04:51sell0.20gbpusd1.97481.98481.97322007.04.11 10:211.98140.000.000.00-132.00
89196402007.04.11 09:13sell0.30gbpusd1.97851.98851.97692007.04.11 10:201.98140.000.000.00-87.00
89219532007.04.11 10:21buy0.10gbpusd1.98131.97131.98292007.04.12 02:011.97620.000.00-0.81-51.00
89235332007.04.11 11:03buy0.20gbpusd1.97781.96781.97942007.04.12 02:011.97630.000.00-1.62-30.00
89413062007.04.11 21:13buy0.30gbpusd1.97421.96421.97582007.04.12 02:011.97580.000.00-2.4348.00
89464842007.04.12 03:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97521.98521.97362007.04.12 04:011.97360.000.000.0016.00
89474622007.04.12 04:01sell0.10gbpusd1.97331.98331.97172007.04.12 17:451.97900.000.000.00-57.00
89487632007.04.12 04:42buy0.10eurusd1.34661.32311.34982007.04.12 17:391.34980.000.000.0032.00
89541522007.04.12 09:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97691.98691.97532007.04.12 11:301.97530.000.000.0032.00
89608412007.04.12 14:13sell0.20gbpusd1.97691.98691.97532007.04.12 17:451.97910.000.000.00-44.00
89679502007.04.12 17:40sell0.30gbpusd1.98071.99071.97912007.04.12 17:451.97910.000.000.0048.00
89680502007.04.12 17:40buy0.10eurusd1.34981.32631.35302007.04.13 03:451.35090.000.00-0.3711.00
89683552007.04.12 17:45buy0.10gbpusd1.97911.96911.98072007.04.13 03:441.98070.000.00-0.2716.00
89722252007.04.12 20:38buy0.10eurusd1.34791.32621.35112007.04.13 03:451.35110.000.00-0.3732.00
89773782007.04.13 03:45buy0.10gbpusd1.98131.97131.98292007.04.13 04:311.98290.000.000.0016.00
89774062007.04.13 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.35091.32741.35412007.04.13 13:271.35410.000.000.0032.00
89787152007.04.13 04:31buy0.10gbpusd1.98361.97361.98522007.04.13 09:241.98520.000.000.0016.00
89827632007.04.13 09:24buy0.10gbpusd1.98571.97571.98732007.04.13 13:311.98730.000.000.0016.00
89888402007.04.13 13:27buy0.10eurusd1.35431.33081.35752007.04.13 20:491.35380.000.000.00-5.00
89890562007.04.13 13:31buy0.10gbpusd1.98761.97761.98922007.04.13 18:201.98060.000.000.00-70.00
89973622007.04.13 17:39buy0.20gbpusd1.98361.97361.98522007.04.13 18:201.98040.000.000.00-64.00
89974272007.04.13 17:40buy0.10eurusd1.35251.33081.35572007.04.13 20:491.35390.000.000.0014.00
89998042007.04.13 18:10buy0.20eurusd1.35071.33081.35392007.04.13 20:491.35390.000.000.0064.00
90004582007.04.13 18:19buy0.30gbpusd1.97881.96881.98042007.04.13 18:201.98040.000.000.0048.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.53 44.00
Closed P/L: 34.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
90039362007.04.13 20:49sell0.10eurusd1.35381.37731.3506 1.35310.000.000.157.00
90006432007.04.13 18:20sell0.10gbpusd1.98091.99091.9793 1.98670.000.000.04-58.00
90035072007.04.13 20:38sell0.20gbpusd1.98451.99451.9829 1.98670.000.000.08-44.00
  0.00 0.00 0.27 -95.00
 Floating P/L: -94.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 34.47 Floating P/L: -94.73 Margin: 146.07
Balance: 53 740.65 Equity: 53 645.92 Free Margin: 53 499.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 720.97 Gross Loss: 686.50 Total Net Profit: 34.47
Profit Factor: 1.05 Expected Payoff: 0.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 148.04 Maximal Drawdown: 376.82 (0.70%) Relative Drawdown: 0.70% (376.82)
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (75.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 64.00 loss trade: -132.00
Average profit trade: 26.70 loss trade: -57.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (185.99) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-338.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 185.99 (8) consecutive loss (count): -338.96 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2