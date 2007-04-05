|Account: 326946
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8829172
|2007.04.05 16:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3180
|1.3447
|2007.04.10 04:52
|1.3392
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-23.00
|8854875
|2007.04.08 23:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3159
|1.3408
|2007.04.10 04:52
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|14.00
|8855522
|2007.04.09 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9746
|1.9630
|2007.04.09 14:29
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8859512
|2007.04.09 09:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3158
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 04:52
|1.3389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|64.00
|8864425
|2007.04.09 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9726
|1.9610
|2007.04.09 16:56
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8875790
|2007.04.10 00:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9529
|1.9645
|2007.04.10 03:59
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8877690
|2007.04.10 03:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|1.9549
|1.9665
|2007.04.10 04:46
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8878603
|2007.04.10 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9569
|1.9685
|2007.04.10 05:25
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8878782
|2007.04.10 04:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3160
|1.3427
|2007.04.10 05:40
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|8880363
|2007.04.10 05:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3196
|1.3463
|2007.04.12 04:42
|1.3463
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|32.00
|8885187
|2007.04.10 08:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9606
|1.9722
|2007.04.10 13:57
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8893665
|2007.04.10 13:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9726
|1.9626
|1.9742
|2007.04.10 15:12
|1.9742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8895564
|2007.04.10 15:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9645
|1.9761
|2007.04.10 19:04
|1.9725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|8903035
|2007.04.10 18:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|1.9609
|1.9725
|2007.04.10 19:04
|1.9725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|8906807
|2007.04.10 21:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9812
|1.9696
|2007.04.11 10:20
|1.9812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-100.00
|8914301
|2007.04.11 04:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|1.9848
|1.9732
|2007.04.11 10:21
|1.9814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|8919640
|2007.04.11 09:13
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9885
|1.9769
|2007.04.11 10:20
|1.9814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.00
|8921953
|2007.04.11 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|1.9713
|1.9829
|2007.04.12 02:01
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|-51.00
|8923533
|2007.04.11 11:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9778
|1.9678
|1.9794
|2007.04.12 02:01
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|-30.00
|8941306
|2007.04.11 21:13
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9642
|1.9758
|2007.04.12 02:01
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|48.00
|8946484
|2007.04.12 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9752
|1.9852
|1.9736
|2007.04.12 04:01
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8947462
|2007.04.12 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9833
|1.9717
|2007.04.12 17:45
|1.9790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|8948763
|2007.04.12 04:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3466
|1.3231
|1.3498
|2007.04.12 17:39
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|8954152
|2007.04.12 09:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9869
|1.9753
|2007.04.12 11:30
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|8960841
|2007.04.12 14:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9869
|1.9753
|2007.04.12 17:45
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|8967950
|2007.04.12 17:40
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9807
|1.9907
|1.9791
|2007.04.12 17:45
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8968050
|2007.04.12 17:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3263
|1.3530
|2007.04.13 03:45
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|11.00
|8968355
|2007.04.12 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9691
|1.9807
|2007.04.13 03:44
|1.9807
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|16.00
|8972225
|2007.04.12 20:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3262
|1.3511
|2007.04.13 03:45
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|32.00
|8977378
|2007.04.13 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|1.9713
|1.9829
|2007.04.13 04:31
|1.9829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8977406
|2007.04.13 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3509
|1.3274
|1.3541
|2007.04.13 13:27
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|8978715
|2007.04.13 04:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|1.9736
|1.9852
|2007.04.13 09:24
|1.9852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8982763
|2007.04.13 09:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|1.9757
|1.9873
|2007.04.13 13:31
|1.9873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8988840
|2007.04.13 13:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3308
|1.3575
|2007.04.13 20:49
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|8989056
|2007.04.13 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9876
|1.9776
|1.9892
|2007.04.13 18:20
|1.9806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|8997362
|2007.04.13 17:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|1.9736
|1.9852
|2007.04.13 18:20
|1.9804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|8997427
|2007.04.13 17:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3308
|1.3557
|2007.04.13 20:49
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8999804
|2007.04.13 18:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3308
|1.3539
|2007.04.13 20:49
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|9000458
|2007.04.13 18:19
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9788
|1.9688
|1.9804
|2007.04.13 18:20
|1.9804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.53
|44.00
|Closed P/L:
|34.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9003936
|2007.04.13 20:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3773
|1.3506
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|7.00
|9000643
|2007.04.13 18:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9909
|1.9793
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-58.00
|9003507
|2007.04.13 20:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|1.9945
|1.9829
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-44.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-95.00
|Floating P/L:
|-94.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|34.47
|Floating P/L:
|-94.73
|Margin:
|146.07
|Balance:
|53 740.65
|Equity:
|53 645.92
|Free Margin:
|53 499.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|720.97
|Gross Loss:
|686.50
|Total Net Profit:
|34.47
|Profit Factor:
|1.05
|Expected Payoff:
|0.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|148.04
|Maximal Drawdown:
|376.82 (0.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.70% (376.82)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (75.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.00
|loss trade:
|-132.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.70
|loss trade:
|-57.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (185.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-338.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|185.99 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-338.96 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2