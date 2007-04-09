FXDD

Account: 550230 Name: sam Currency: USD 2007 April 16, 13:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79597822007.04.09 17:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
80010902007.04.11 02:45buy0.10eurusd1.34350.00001.35352007.04.12 12:221.34510.000.00-1.8916.00
80218312007.04.11 15:24buy0.20eurusd1.34150.00001.35152007.04.12 12:211.34510.000.00-3.7772.00
80518622007.04.12 15:50sell0.10eurusd1.34500.00001.33502007.04.13 17:571.35100.000.000.41-60.00
80532432007.04.12 16:34sell0.20eurusd1.34700.00001.33702007.04.13 17:571.35110.000.000.82-82.00
80555682007.04.12 17:20sell0.40eurusd1.34900.00001.33902007.04.13 17:571.35120.000.001.63-88.00
80642652007.04.13 03:44sell0.80eurusd1.35100.00001.34102007.04.13 17:571.35130.000.000.00-24.00
80732922007.04.13 10:18sell1.60eurusd1.35310.00001.34312007.04.13 17:571.35130.000.000.00288.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.80 122.00
Closed P/L: 119.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 119.20 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 119.20 Equity: 5 119.20 Free Margin: 5 119.20