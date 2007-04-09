FXDD
|Account: 550230
|Name: sam
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 16, 13:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7959782
|2007.04.09 17:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|8001090
|2007.04.11 02:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3535
|2007.04.12 12:22
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|16.00
|8021831
|2007.04.11 15:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3415
|0.0000
|1.3515
|2007.04.12 12:21
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.77
|72.00
|8051862
|2007.04.12 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3450
|0.0000
|1.3350
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-60.00
|8053243
|2007.04.12 16:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3470
|0.0000
|1.3370
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-82.00
|8055568
|2007.04.12 17:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3490
|0.0000
|1.3390
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|-88.00
|8064265
|2007.04.13 03:44
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3510
|0.0000
|1.3410
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8073292
|2007.04.13 10:18
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3531
|0.0000
|1.3431
|2007.04.13 17:57
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|122.00
|Closed P/L:
|119.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|119.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 119.20
|Equity:
|5 119.20
|Free Margin:
|5 119.20