Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1428058
|Name: andrew wan
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 11, 03:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30723091
|2007.04.08 21:36
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30723454
|2007.04.08 22:43
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8170
|0.8094
|0.8190
|2007.04.09 00:19
|0.8154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|30726948
|2007.04.08 23:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3447
|1.3351
|2007.04.08 23:08
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30727023
|2007.04.08 23:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3300
|1.3396
|2007.04.08 23:30
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|30732125
|2007.04.09 00:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3440
|1.3344
|2007.04.09 16:52
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30795032
|2007.04.09 16:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3418
|1.3322
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-76.00
|30800856
|2007.04.09 18:24
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3418
|1.3337
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-122.00
|30829939
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3419
|1.3353
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.00
|30842721
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3389
|1.3420
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.00
|30846948
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3420
|1.3384
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|30852439
|2007.04.10 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3343
|1.3439
|2007.04.10 08:36
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|30904603
|2007.04.10 08:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3343
|1.3424
|2007.04.10 08:36
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|30906964
|2007.04.10 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3340
|1.3436
|2007.04.10 12:17
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-860.00
|Closed P/L:
|-858.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30935845
|2007.04.10 12:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3362
|1.3458
|
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-16.00
|31013386
|2007.04.11 00:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3362
|1.3443
|
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-18.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-18.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-858.38
|Floating P/L:
|-18.61
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|9 141.62
|Equity:
|9 123.01
|Free Margin:
|8 823.01