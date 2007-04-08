Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1428058 Name: andrew wan Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 03:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307230912007.04.08 21:36balanceDeposit10 000.00
307234542007.04.08 22:43buy0.10audusd0.81700.80940.81902007.04.09 00:190.81540.000.000.00-16.00
307269482007.04.08 23:06sell0.10eurusd1.33711.34471.33512007.04.08 23:081.33750.000.000.00-4.00
307270232007.04.08 23:08buy0.10eurusd1.33761.33001.33962007.04.08 23:301.33700.000.000.00-6.00
307321252007.04.09 00:19sell0.10eurusd1.33641.34401.33442007.04.09 16:521.33440.000.000.0020.00
307950322007.04.09 16:53sell0.10eurusd1.33421.34181.33222007.04.10 02:321.34180.000.000.54-76.00
308008562007.04.09 18:24sell0.20eurusd1.33571.34181.33372007.04.10 02:321.34180.000.001.08-122.00
308299392007.04.10 00:58sell0.40eurusd1.33731.34191.33532007.04.10 02:321.34190.000.000.00-184.00
308427212007.04.10 01:52sell0.80eurusd1.33891.34201.33692007.04.10 02:321.34200.000.000.00-248.00
308469482007.04.10 02:03sell1.60eurusd1.34041.34201.33842007.04.10 02:321.34200.000.000.00-256.00
308524392007.04.10 02:33buy0.10eurusd1.34191.33431.34392007.04.10 08:361.34130.000.000.00-6.00
309046032007.04.10 08:21buy0.20eurusd1.34041.33431.34242007.04.10 08:361.34130.000.000.0018.00
309069642007.04.10 08:37buy0.10eurusd1.34161.33401.34362007.04.10 12:171.34360.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 1.62 -860.00
Closed P/L: -858.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
309358452007.04.10 12:18buy0.10eurusd1.34381.33621.3458 1.34220.000.00-0.61-16.00
310133862007.04.11 00:25buy0.20eurusd1.34231.33621.3443 1.34220.000.000.00-2.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.61 -18.00
 Floating P/L: -18.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -858.38 Floating P/L: -18.61 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 9 141.62 Equity: 9 123.01 Free Margin: 8 823.01