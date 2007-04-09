FXDD
|Account: 544972
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 11, 00:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7945832
|2007.04.09 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3542
|1.3327
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-78.00
|7967080
|2007.04.10 03:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3380
|1.3542
|1.3345
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|7969276
|2007.04.10 04:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3398
|1.3542
|1.3363
|2007.04.10 15:47
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-366.00
|Closed P/L:
|-365.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-365.59
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|461.62
|Equity:
|461.62
|Free Margin:
|461.62