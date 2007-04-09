FXDD

Account: 544972 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 00:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79458322007.04.09 04:16sell0.10eurusd1.33621.35421.33272007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.41-78.00
79670802007.04.10 03:59sell0.20eurusd1.33801.35421.33452007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.00-120.00
79692762007.04.10 04:52sell0.40eurusd1.33981.35421.33632007.04.10 15:471.34400.000.000.00-168.00
  0.00 0.00 0.41 -366.00
Closed P/L: -365.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -365.59 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 461.62 Equity: 461.62 Free Margin: 461.62