Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1425804
|Name: RB26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 15:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30533284
|2007.04.05 12:55
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30535377
|2007.04.05 13:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3393
|1.3425
|1.3480
|2007.04.05 13:32
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|30614126
|2007.04.06 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3422
|1.3602
|1.3387
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30654347
|2007.04.06 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9705
|1.9885
|1.9670
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.40
|Closed P/L:
|13.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30595452
|2007.04.05 20:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|159.42
|157.62
|159.77
|
|159.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.67
|30608691
|2007.04.05 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.70
|120.50
|118.35
|
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.28
|30666874
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpym
|119.19
|120.81
|118.84
|
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|30667405
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|1.9828
|1.9613
|
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|30671915
|2007.04.06 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|1.9829
|1.9632
|
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|30692721
|2007.04.06 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpym
|119.37
|120.81
|119.02
|
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-5.12
|
|Floating P/L:
|-5.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|13.40
|Floating P/L:
|-5.03
|Margin:
|55.00
|Balance:
|10 013.40
|Equity:
|10 008.37
|Free Margin:
|9 953.37