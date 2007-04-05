Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425804 Name: RB26 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 15:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305332842007.04.05 12:55balanceDeposit10 000.00
305353772007.04.05 13:09buy0.20eurusdm1.33931.34251.34802007.04.05 13:321.34250.000.000.006.40
306141262007.04.06 00:05sell0.10eurusdm1.34221.36021.33872007.04.06 12:321.33870.000.000.003.50
306543472007.04.06 11:01sell0.10gbpusdm1.97051.98851.96702007.04.06 12:301.96700.000.000.003.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 13.40
Closed P/L: 13.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305954522007.04.05 20:09buy0.10eurjpym159.42157.62159.77 159.500.000.000.090.67
306086912007.04.05 22:30sell0.10usdjpym118.70120.50118.35 119.330.000.000.00-5.28
306668742007.04.06 12:34sell0.20usdjpym119.19120.81118.84 119.330.000.000.00-2.35
306674052007.04.06 12:35sell0.10gbpusdm1.96481.98281.9613 1.96590.000.000.00-1.10
306719152007.04.06 12:39sell0.20gbpusdm1.96671.98291.9632 1.96590.000.000.001.60
306927212007.04.06 13:59sell0.40usdjpym119.37120.81119.02 119.330.000.000.001.34
  0.00 0.00 0.09 -5.12
 Floating P/L: -5.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 13.40 Floating P/L: -5.03 Margin: 55.00
Balance: 10 013.40 Equity: 10 008.37 Free Margin: 9 953.37