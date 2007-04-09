|Account: 1420846
|Name: 10 points 3_DS
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 16:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30740148
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|2007.04.10 15:57
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-7.70
|30830545
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.60
|30843973
|2007.04.10 01:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|30852336
|2007.04.10 02:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3544
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|30941071
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3545
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|30965203
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3545
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|30859267
|2007.04.10 02:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2202
|1.2172
|1.2117
|2007.04.10 13:46
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|30848363
|2007.04.10 02:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9682
|1.9700
|1.9755
|2007.04.10 08:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|30839402
|2007.04.10 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2236
|1.2206
|1.2151
|2007.04.10 02:57
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|30742465
|2007.04.09 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|119.33
|118.92
|118.37
|2007.04.10 02:14
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|3.45
|30833149
|2007.04.10 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|1.9665
|1.9720
|2007.04.10 01:57
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|30738433
|2007.04.09 02:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2234
|1.2272
|1.2327
|2007.04.09 17:15
|1.2272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|30751775
|2007.04.09 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9638
|1.9619
|1.9564
|2007.04.09 14:06
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|30618956
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3391
|1.3336
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|30623237
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|30630973
|2007.04.06 04:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2162
|1.1982
|1.2197
|2007.04.06 12:31
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.87
|30624251
|2007.04.06 02:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|29849564
|2007.03.31 14:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|45.68
|Closed P/L:
|45.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30856600
|2007.04.10 02:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.77
|120.57
|118.42
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|30862259
|2007.04.10 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpym
|118.95
|120.57
|118.60
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|30899654
|2007.04.10 07:58
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpym
|119.14
|120.58
|118.79
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|30922180
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|1.9543
|1.9758
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|Floating P/L:
|-2.86
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|45.59
|Floating P/L:
|-2.86
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|5 045.59
|Equity:
|5 042.73
|Free Margin:
|5 002.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|94.84
|Gross Loss:
|49.25
|Total Net Profit:
|45.59
|Profit Factor:
|1.93
|Expected Payoff:
|2.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|49.25 (0.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.97% (49.25)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (76.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (23.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.00
|loss trade:
|-15.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.30
|loss trade:
|-12.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (94.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-49.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|94.84 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-49.25 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|4