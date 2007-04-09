Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1420846 Name: 10 points 3_DS Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 16:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307401482007.04.09 03:00sell0.10eurusdm1.33611.35411.33262007.04.10 15:571.34380.000.000.05-7.70
308305452007.04.10 00:58sell0.20eurusdm1.33791.35411.33442007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-11.60
308439732007.04.10 01:53sell0.40eurusdm1.33991.35431.33642007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-14.80
308523362007.04.10 02:32sell0.80eurusdm1.34181.35441.33832007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-15.20
309410712007.04.10 12:47sell1.60eurusdm1.34371.35451.34022007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.001.60
309652032007.04.10 15:06sell3.20eurusdm1.34551.35451.34202007.04.10 15:561.34350.000.000.0064.00
308592672007.04.10 02:57sell0.10usdchfm1.22021.21721.21172007.04.10 13:461.21720.000.000.002.46
308483632007.04.10 02:09buy0.10gbpusdm1.96821.97001.97552007.04.10 08:391.97000.000.000.001.80
308394022007.04.10 01:41sell0.10usdchfm1.22361.22061.21512007.04.10 02:571.22060.000.000.002.46
307424652007.04.09 04:00sell0.10usdjpym119.33118.92118.372007.04.10 02:14118.920.000.00-0.143.45
308331492007.04.10 01:06buy0.10gbpusdm1.96461.96651.97202007.04.10 01:571.96650.000.000.001.90
307384332007.04.09 02:11buy0.10usdchfm1.22341.22721.23272007.04.09 17:151.22720.000.000.003.10
307517752007.04.09 07:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.96381.96191.95642007.04.09 14:061.96190.000.000.001.90
306189562007.04.06 01:00sell0.10eurusdm1.34211.33911.33362007.04.06 12:361.33910.000.000.003.00
306232372007.04.06 02:33buy0.10usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.002.94
306309732007.04.06 04:54buy0.10usdchfm1.21621.19821.21972007.04.06 12:311.21970.000.000.002.87
306242512007.04.06 02:53sell0.10gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.003.50
298495642007.03.31 14:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 45.68
Closed P/L: 45.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308566002007.04.10 02:41sell0.10usdjpym118.77120.57118.42 119.080.000.000.00-2.60
308622592007.04.10 03:30sell0.20usdjpym118.95120.57118.60 119.080.000.000.00-2.18
308996542007.04.10 07:58sell0.40usdjpym119.14120.58118.79 119.080.000.000.002.02
309221802007.04.10 10:55buy0.10gbpusdm1.97231.95431.9758 1.97220.000.000.00-0.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.86
 Floating P/L: -2.86
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 45.59 Floating P/L: -2.86 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 5 045.59 Equity: 5 042.73 Free Margin: 5 002.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 94.84 Gross Loss: 49.25 Total Net Profit: 45.59
Profit Factor: 1.93 Expected Payoff: 2.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 49.25 (0.97%) Relative Drawdown: 0.97% (49.25)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (23.53%)
Largest profit trade: 64.00 loss trade: -15.20
Average profit trade: 7.30 loss trade: -12.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (94.84) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-49.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 94.84 (13) consecutive loss (count): -49.25 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 4