Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1420846 Name: 10 points 3_DS Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 14:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306189562007.04.06 01:00sell0.10eurusdm1.34211.33911.33362007.04.06 12:361.33910.000.000.003.00
306232372007.04.06 02:33buy0.10usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.002.94
306242512007.04.06 02:53sell0.10gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.003.50
306309732007.04.06 04:54buy0.10usdchfm1.21621.19821.21972007.04.06 12:311.21970.000.000.002.87
  0.00 0.00 0.00 12.31
Closed P/L: 12.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12.31 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 012.31 Equity: 5 012.31 Free Margin: 5 012.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.31 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12.31
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.50 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.08 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (12.31) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.31 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0