|Account: 1420846
|Name: 10 points 3_DS
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 14:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30618956
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3391
|1.3336
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|30623237
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|30624251
|2007.04.06 02:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30630973
|2007.04.06 04:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2162
|1.1982
|1.2197
|2007.04.06 12:31
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.31
|Closed P/L:
|12.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12.31
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 012.31
|Equity:
|5 012.31
|Free Margin:
|5 012.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.31
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12.31
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.08
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (12.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.31 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0