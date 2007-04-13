FXLite LLC

Account: 551770 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80847862007.04.13 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.35511.33711.35862007.04.13 17:431.35270.000.000.00-24.00
80866132007.04.13 17:36buy0.20eurusd1.35331.33711.35682007.04.13 17:431.35260.000.000.00-14.00
80877532007.04.13 17:41buy0.40eurusd1.35151.33711.35502007.04.13 17:431.35270.000.000.0048.00
80662652007.04.13 04:44buy0.10eurusd1.35131.35381.35932007.04.13 14:541.35380.000.000.0025.00
80620962007.04.13 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.34891.35131.35682007.04.13 04:431.35130.000.000.0024.00
80474022007.04.12 12:35sell0.10eurusd1.34511.36311.34162007.04.12 19:371.34750.000.000.00-24.00
80510052007.04.12 15:36sell0.20eurusd1.34691.36311.34342007.04.12 19:371.34760.000.000.00-14.00
80552622007.04.12 17:17sell0.40eurusd1.34871.36311.34522007.04.12 19:371.34750.000.000.0048.00
80295482007.04.11 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.34261.36061.33912007.04.12 11:491.34490.000.001.37-23.00
80370352007.04.12 04:35sell0.20eurusd1.34441.36061.34092007.04.12 11:491.34500.000.000.00-12.00
80378752007.04.12 04:42sell0.40eurusd1.34621.36061.34272007.04.12 11:491.34500.000.000.0048.00
80282612007.04.11 19:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 1.37 82.00
Closed P/L: 83.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80899772007.04.13 18:13sell0.10eurusd1.35011.36811.3466 1.35320.000.000.41-31.00
80927292007.04.13 18:56sell0.20eurusd1.35191.36811.3484 1.35320.000.000.81-26.00
80941252007.04.13 20:49sell0.40eurusd1.35391.36831.3504 1.35320.000.001.6328.00
  0.00 0.00 2.85 -29.00
 Floating P/L: -26.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 83.37 Floating P/L: -26.15 Margin: 473.48
Balance: 5 083.37 Equity: 5 057.22 Free Margin: 4 583.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 193.00 Gross Loss: 109.63 Total Net Profit: 83.37
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 7.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 38.00 (0.75%) Relative Drawdown: 0.75% (38.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (45.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (54.55%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -24.00
Average profit trade: 38.60 loss trade: -18.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (97.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-38.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 97.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -38.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2