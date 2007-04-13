|Account: 551770
|Name: RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8084786
|2007.04.13 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3371
|1.3586
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8086613
|2007.04.13 17:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3371
|1.3568
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8087753
|2007.04.13 17:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3371
|1.3550
|2007.04.13 17:43
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8066265
|2007.04.13 04:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3538
|1.3593
|2007.04.13 14:54
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|8062096
|2007.04.13 00:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3513
|1.3568
|2007.04.13 04:43
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|8047402
|2007.04.12 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3631
|1.3416
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|8051005
|2007.04.12 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3631
|1.3434
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8055262
|2007.04.12 17:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3631
|1.3452
|2007.04.12 19:37
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8029548
|2007.04.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3606
|1.3391
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|-23.00
|8037035
|2007.04.12 04:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3444
|1.3606
|1.3409
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8037875
|2007.04.12 04:42
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3606
|1.3427
|2007.04.12 11:49
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8028261
|2007.04.11 19:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|82.00
|Closed P/L:
|83.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8089977
|2007.04.13 18:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3681
|1.3466
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-31.00
|8092729
|2007.04.13 18:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3681
|1.3484
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|-26.00
|8094125
|2007.04.13 20:49
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3683
|1.3504
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|-29.00
|Floating P/L:
|-26.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|83.37
|Floating P/L:
|-26.15
|Margin:
|473.48
|Balance:
|5 083.37
|Equity:
|5 057.22
|Free Margin:
|4 583.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|193.00
|Gross Loss:
|109.63
|Total Net Profit:
|83.37
|Profit Factor:
|1.76
|Expected Payoff:
|7.58
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|38.00 (0.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.75% (38.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (45.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (54.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-24.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.60
|loss trade:
|-18.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (97.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-38.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|97.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2