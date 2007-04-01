Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1421261
|Name: Eureka RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 14:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29849979
|2007.04.01 16:26
|balance
|Deposit
|6 600.00
|30618961
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|1.32
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3403
|1.3348
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.76
|30740152
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|2007.04.10 15:57
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-7.70
|30830601
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.60
|30843732
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|30852312
|2007.04.10 02:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3544
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|30941021
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3545
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|30965184
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3545
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|31041200
|2007.04.11 04:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3383
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-6.10
|31137479
|2007.04.11 14:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3599
|1.3402
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-8.20
|31216098
|2007.04.12 01:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3460
|1.3604
|1.3425
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|31322010
|2007.04.12 13:46
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3479
|1.3605
|1.3444
|2007.04.12 16:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|31336914
|2007.04.12 14:40
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3498
|1.3606
|1.3463
|2007.04.12 16:01
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|31431134
|2007.04.13 01:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3520
|1.3541
|1.3596
|2007.04.13 14:02
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|55.46
|Closed P/L:
|55.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 600.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.99
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 655.99
|Equity:
|6 655.99
|Free Margin:
|6 655.99