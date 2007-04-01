Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421261 Name: Eureka RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 14:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298499792007.04.01 16:26balanceDeposit6 600.00
306189612007.04.06 01:00sell1.32eurusdm1.34211.34031.33482007.04.06 12:321.34030.000.000.0023.76
307401522007.04.09 03:00sell0.10eurusdm1.33611.35411.33262007.04.10 15:571.34380.000.000.05-7.70
308306012007.04.10 00:58sell0.20eurusdm1.33791.35411.33442007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-11.60
308437322007.04.10 01:52sell0.40eurusdm1.33991.35431.33642007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-14.80
308523122007.04.10 02:32sell0.80eurusdm1.34181.35441.33832007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-15.20
309410212007.04.10 12:47sell1.60eurusdm1.34371.35451.34022007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.001.60
309651842007.04.10 15:06sell3.20eurusdm1.34551.35451.34202007.04.10 15:561.34350.000.000.0064.00
310412002007.04.11 04:03sell0.10eurusdm1.34181.35981.33832007.04.12 16:021.34790.000.000.16-6.10
311374792007.04.11 14:56sell0.20eurusdm1.34371.35991.34022007.04.12 16:021.34780.000.000.32-8.20
312160982007.04.12 01:43sell0.40eurusdm1.34601.36041.34252007.04.12 16:021.34770.000.000.00-6.80
313220102007.04.12 13:46sell0.80eurusdm1.34791.36051.34442007.04.12 16:021.34780.000.000.000.80
313369142007.04.12 14:40sell1.60eurusdm1.34981.36061.34632007.04.12 16:011.34770.000.000.0033.60
314311342007.04.13 01:35buy0.10eurusdm1.35201.35411.35962007.04.13 14:021.35410.000.000.002.10
  0.00 0.00 0.53 55.46
Closed P/L: 55.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 6 600.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.99 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 655.99 Equity: 6 655.99 Free Margin: 6 655.99