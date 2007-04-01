|Account: 1421333
|Name: rb26team
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29850051
|2007.04.01 19:02
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|30504781
|2007.04.05 11:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3360
|1.3540
|1.3325
|2007.04.06 04:14
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.20
|30513074
|2007.04.05 11:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3378
|1.3540
|1.3343
|2007.04.06 04:14
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.72
|30536349
|2007.04.05 13:11
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.06 04:14
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-1.68
|30541443
|2007.04.05 13:23
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.06 04:14
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.16
|30553347
|2007.04.05 13:52
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3438
|1.3546
|1.3403
|2007.04.06 04:11
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|6.08
|30628348
|2007.04.06 04:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3419
|1.3390
|1.3335
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|7.12
|Closed P/L:
|7.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 007.45
|Equity:
|1 007.45
|Free Margin:
|1 007.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.05
|Gross Loss:
|4.60
|Total Net Profit:
|7.45
|Profit Factor:
|2.62
|Expected Payoff:
|1.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.60 (0.46%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.46% (4.60)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.25
|loss trade:
|-1.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.03
|loss trade:
|-1.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (6.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-4.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.25 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.60 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4