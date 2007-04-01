Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421333 Name: rb26team Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 04:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298500512007.04.01 19:02balanceDeposit1 000.00
305047812007.04.05 11:00sell0.02eurusdm1.33601.35401.33252007.04.06 04:141.34200.000.000.01-1.20
305130742007.04.05 11:20sell0.04eurusdm1.33781.35401.33432007.04.06 04:141.34210.000.000.02-1.72
305363492007.04.05 13:11sell0.08eurusdm1.33991.35431.33642007.04.06 04:141.34200.000.000.04-1.68
305414432007.04.05 13:23sell0.16eurusdm1.34201.35461.33852007.04.06 04:141.34210.000.000.09-0.16
305533472007.04.05 13:52sell0.32eurusdm1.34381.35461.34032007.04.06 04:111.34190.000.000.176.08
  0.00 0.00 0.33 1.32
Closed P/L: 1.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306283482007.04.06 04:14sell0.20eurusdm1.34191.35991.3384 1.34180.000.000.000.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
 Floating P/L: 0.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1.65 Floating P/L: 0.20 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 1 001.65 Equity: 1 001.85 Free Margin: 991.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6.25 Gross Loss: 4.60 Total Net Profit: 1.65
Profit Factor: 1.36 Expected Payoff: 0.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.60 (0.46%) Relative Drawdown: 0.46% (4.60)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.25 loss trade: -1.70
Average profit trade: 6.25 loss trade: -1.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (6.25) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-4.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.25 (1) consecutive loss (count): -4.60 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4