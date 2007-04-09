Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1428475 Name: Beketov Evgeny Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307451692007.04.09 05:10balanceDeposit2 000.00
307464972007.04.09 05:54sell0.02eurusd1.33591.35391.33242007.04.09 12:451.33670.000.000.00-1.60
307604482007.04.09 09:52sell0.04eurusd1.33781.35401.33432007.04.09 12:451.33680.000.000.004.00
307870672007.04.09 16:00sell0.02eurusd1.33661.35461.33312007.04.10 08:021.34050.000.000.11-7.80
308402342007.04.10 01:44sell0.04eurusd1.33841.35461.33492007.04.10 08:021.34060.000.000.00-8.80
308467172007.04.10 02:03sell0.08eurusd1.34021.35461.33672007.04.10 08:021.34070.000.000.00-4.00
308529462007.04.10 02:33sell0.16eurusd1.34201.35461.33852007.04.10 08:021.34060.000.000.0022.40
309057622007.04.10 08:30sell0.02eurusd1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.00-5.00
309313862007.04.10 11:55sell0.04eurusd1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 17:201.34320.000.000.00-3.20
309595642007.04.10 14:39sell0.08eurusd1.34451.35891.34102007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.0011.20
309847362007.04.10 18:06sell0.02eurusd1.34281.36081.33932007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.000.43-5.00
312137562007.04.12 01:36sell0.04eurusd1.34471.35571.34122007.04.12 02:111.34520.000.000.00-2.00
312192772007.04.12 01:48sell0.08eurusd1.34651.35571.34302007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.000.009.60
312295782007.04.12 03:00buy0.02eurusd1.34651.33371.35002007.04.12 10:521.34560.000.000.00-1.80
312747152007.04.12 08:49buy0.04eurusd1.34471.33371.34822007.04.12 10:521.34570.000.000.004.00
313069242007.04.12 12:30buy0.02eurusd1.34681.34891.35442007.04.12 14:451.34890.000.000.004.20
313392912007.04.12 14:45buy0.02eurusd1.34901.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.35120.000.00-0.124.40
314349152007.04.13 02:00buy0.02eurusd1.35151.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.004.40
  0.00 0.00 0.42 25.00
Closed P/L: 25.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315926162007.04.13 15:30sell0.02eurusd1.35031.36311.3468 1.35320.000.000.11-5.80
316018072007.04.13 16:10sell0.04eurusd1.35211.36311.3486 1.35320.000.000.22-4.40
316123572007.04.13 17:49sell0.08eurusd1.35391.36311.3504 1.35320.000.000.435.60
  0.00 0.00 0.76 -4.60
 Floating P/L: -3.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 25.42 Floating P/L: -3.84 Margin: 35.00
Balance: 2 025.42 Equity: 2 021.58 Free Margin: 1 986.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 64.08 Gross Loss: 38.66 Total Net Profit: 25.42
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 1.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 20.49 (1.01%) Relative Drawdown: 1.01% (20.49)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 12 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (47.06%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (52.94%)
Largest profit trade: 22.40 loss trade: -8.80
Average profit trade: 8.01 loss trade: -4.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (12.88) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-20.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 22.40 (1) consecutive loss (count): -20.49 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2