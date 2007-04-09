|Account: 1428475
|Name: Beketov Evgeny
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30745169
|2007.04.09 05:10
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|30746497
|2007.04.09 05:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3539
|1.3324
|2007.04.09 12:45
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|30760448
|2007.04.09 09:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3540
|1.3343
|2007.04.09 12:45
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30787067
|2007.04.09 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3546
|1.3331
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-7.80
|30840234
|2007.04.10 01:44
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3546
|1.3349
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|30846717
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3546
|1.3367
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30852946
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|30905762
|2007.04.10 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3586
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|30931386
|2007.04.10 11:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3586
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|30959564
|2007.04.10 14:39
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3589
|1.3410
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|30984736
|2007.04.10 18:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3608
|1.3393
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-5.00
|31213756
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3557
|1.3412
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|31219277
|2007.04.12 01:48
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3557
|1.3430
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|31229578
|2007.04.12 03:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3337
|1.3500
|2007.04.12 10:52
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|31274715
|2007.04.12 08:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3337
|1.3482
|2007.04.12 10:52
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|31306924
|2007.04.12 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3489
|1.3544
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|31339291
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|4.40
|31434915
|2007.04.13 02:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|25.00
|Closed P/L:
|25.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31592616
|2007.04.13 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3631
|1.3468
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-5.80
|31601807
|2007.04.13 16:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3631
|1.3486
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-4.40
|31612357
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|5.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|-4.60
|Floating P/L:
|-3.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|25.42
|Floating P/L:
|-3.84
|Margin:
|35.00
|Balance:
|2 025.42
|Equity:
|2 021.58
|Free Margin:
|1 986.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|64.08
|Gross Loss:
|38.66
|Total Net Profit:
|25.42
|Profit Factor:
|1.66
|Expected Payoff:
|1.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|20.49 (1.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.01% (20.49)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (47.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (52.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.40
|loss trade:
|-8.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.01
|loss trade:
|-4.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (12.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-20.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|22.40 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-20.49 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2