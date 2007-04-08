|Account: 1427935
|Name: Beketov Evgeny
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30722968
|2007.04.08 17:01
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|30740146
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-15.00
|30830531
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.20
|30843780
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.60
|30852339
|2007.04.10 02:32
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3544
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.80
|30941065
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3545
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 15:55
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|30965204
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3545
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 15:55
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.80
|31229579
|2007.04.12 03:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3337
|1.3500
|2007.04.12 10:52
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|31274714
|2007.04.12 08:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3337
|1.3482
|2007.04.12 10:52
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|31434949
|2007.04.13 02:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|31516173
|2007.04.13 10:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.13 10:28
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|15.20
|Closed P/L:
|15.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.31
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 015.31
|Equity:
|2 015.31
|Free Margin:
|2 015.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|117.20
|Gross Loss:
|101.89
|Total Net Profit:
|15.31
|Profit Factor:
|1.15
|Expected Payoff:
|1.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|99.69 (4.73%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.73% (99.69)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|108.80
|loss trade:
|-29.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.07
|loss trade:
|-14.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (108.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-99.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|108.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-99.69 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4