Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1427935 Name: Beketov Evgeny Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307229682007.04.08 17:01balanceDeposit2 000.00
307401462007.04.09 03:00sell0.02eurusd1.33611.35411.33262007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.11-15.00
308305312007.04.10 00:58sell0.04eurusd1.33791.35411.33442007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-23.20
308437802007.04.10 01:52sell0.08eurusd1.33991.35431.33642007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-29.60
308523392007.04.10 02:32sell0.16eurusd1.34181.35441.33832007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-28.80
309410652007.04.10 12:47sell0.32eurusd1.34371.35451.34022007.04.10 15:551.34380.000.000.00-3.20
309652042007.04.10 15:06sell0.64eurusd1.34551.35451.34202007.04.10 15:551.34380.000.000.00108.80
312295792007.04.12 03:00buy0.02eurusd1.34651.33371.35002007.04.12 10:521.34560.000.000.00-1.80
312747142007.04.12 08:49buy0.04eurusd1.34471.33371.34822007.04.12 10:521.34570.000.000.004.00
314349492007.04.13 02:00buy0.02eurusd1.35151.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.004.40
315161732007.04.13 10:27sell0.02eurusd1.35420.00000.00002007.04.13 10:281.35440.000.000.00-0.40
  0.00 0.00 0.11 15.20
Closed P/L: 15.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.31 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 015.31 Equity: 2 015.31 Free Margin: 2 015.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 117.20 Gross Loss: 101.89 Total Net Profit: 15.31
Profit Factor: 1.15 Expected Payoff: 1.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 99.69 (4.73%) Relative Drawdown: 4.73% (99.69)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%)
Largest profit trade: 108.80 loss trade: -29.60
Average profit trade: 39.07 loss trade: -14.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (108.80) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-99.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 108.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -99.69 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4