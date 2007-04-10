Velocity4x

Account: 9010783 Name: RB26 Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 18:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21095572007.04.10 10:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
21152872007.04.10 18:55buy0.02eurusd1.34251.34571.35122007.04.12 01:421.34570.000.00-0.576.40
21113672007.04.10 12:48buy0.01eurusd1.34431.32631.34782007.04.12 01:421.34570.000.00-0.291.40
21369682007.04.12 09:43buy0.02eurusd1.34451.34921.35472007.04.12 14:441.34920.000.000.009.40
21319752007.04.12 02:36buy0.01eurusd1.34631.34911.35462007.04.12 14:441.34930.000.000.003.00
21428852007.04.12 16:01buy0.02eurusd1.34771.35041.35592007.04.13 00:501.35040.000.00-0.145.40
21417692007.04.12 14:44buy0.01eurusd1.34961.33161.35312007.04.13 00:501.35040.000.00-0.070.80
21479242007.04.13 01:43buy0.01eurusd1.35131.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.002.40
21550622007.04.13 13:45sell0.02eurusd1.35471.35241.34692007.04.13 14:421.35240.000.000.004.60
21542132007.04.13 12:30sell0.01eurusd1.35291.37091.34942007.04.13 14:421.35240.000.000.000.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.07 33.90
Closed P/L: 32.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21578012007.04.13 15:13sell0.01eurusd1.35011.36811.3466 1.35390.000.000.00-3.80
21597072007.04.13 15:56sell0.02eurusd1.35191.36811.3484 1.35390.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.80
 Floating P/L: -7.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 32.83 Floating P/L: -7.80 Margin: 40.54
Balance: 5 032.83 Equity: 5 025.03 Free Margin: 4 984.49