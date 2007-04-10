Velocity4x
|Account: 9010783
|Name: RB26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 18:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2109557
|2007.04.10 10:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2115287
|2007.04.10 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3457
|1.3512
|2007.04.12 01:42
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|6.40
|2111367
|2007.04.10 12:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3263
|1.3478
|2007.04.12 01:42
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|1.40
|2136968
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3492
|1.3547
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|2131975
|2007.04.12 02:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3491
|1.3546
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.3493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2142885
|2007.04.12 16:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3504
|1.3559
|2007.04.13 00:50
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|5.40
|2141769
|2007.04.12 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3316
|1.3531
|2007.04.13 00:50
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.80
|2147924
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2155062
|2007.04.13 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3524
|1.3469
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|2154213
|2007.04.13 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3709
|1.3494
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|33.90
|Closed P/L:
|32.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2157801
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3681
|1.3466
|
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|2159707
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3681
|1.3484
|
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|
|Floating P/L:
|-7.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|32.83
|Floating P/L:
|-7.80
|Margin:
|40.54
|Balance:
|5 032.83
|Equity:
|5 025.03
|Free Margin:
|4 984.49