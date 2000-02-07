Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.21 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled30990Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit7715.39Gross profit20208.53Gross loss-12493.14
Profit factor1.62Expected payoff275.55
Absolute drawdown2903.75Maximal drawdown5241.05 (32.12%)Relative drawdown32.12% (5241.05)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)10 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)18 (38.89%)
Profit trades (% of total)12 (42.86%)Loss trades (% of total)16 (57.14%)
Largestprofit trade3645.43loss trade-1773.40
Averageprofit trade1684.04loss trade-780.82
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (7767.38)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-5241.05)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)7767.38 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5241.05 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.02.07 00:00sell11.00107.190.000.00
22000.02.08 00:00close11.00108.690.000.00-1380.218619.79
32000.04.05 00:00buy21.00105.260.000.00
42000.04.06 00:00buy31.00104.910.000.00
52000.04.07 00:00buy41.00104.760.000.00
62000.04.10 00:00buy51.00105.400.000.00
72000.04.17 00:00close21.00104.700.000.00-533.338086.46
82000.04.17 00:00close41.00104.700.000.00-56.298030.17
92000.04.18 00:00close31.00104.670.000.00-228.027802.15
102000.04.19 00:00close51.00104.660.000.00-705.907096.25
112000.06.27 00:00buy61.00105.800.000.00
122000.07.12 00:00close61.00107.090.000.001206.508302.75
132000.08.01 00:00sell71.00109.300.000.00
142000.08.30 00:00close71.00106.080.000.003031.4111334.15
152000.12.22 00:00sell81.00112.190.000.00
162000.12.25 00:00close81.00112.940.000.00-664.2110669.94
172001.05.09 00:00buy91.00121.350.000.00
182001.05.24 00:00close91.00120.050.000.00-1080.729589.23
192001.07.10 00:00sell101.00125.350.000.00
202001.07.31 00:00close101.00125.170.000.00140.889730.11
212001.10.29 00:00sell111.00122.690.000.00
222001.11.16 00:00close111.00122.430.000.00209.599939.70
232002.01.29 00:00sell121.00133.530.000.00
242002.02.01 00:00close121.00134.770.000.00-920.799018.91
252002.10.17 00:00sell131.00124.570.000.00
262002.10.18 00:00close131.00125.160.000.00-471.548547.37
272002.10.22 00:00sell141.00124.910.000.00
282002.10.23 00:00sell151.00125.180.000.00
292002.11.05 00:00close141.00122.200.000.002215.7310763.10
302002.11.06 00:00close151.00122.020.000.002587.7913350.90
312003.01.21 00:00buy161.00118.070.000.00
322003.01.22 00:00buy171.00118.200.000.00
332003.02.05 00:00close161.00119.650.000.001322.4314673.33
342003.02.06 00:00close171.00120.090.000.001575.9816249.31
352003.10.31 00:00buy181.00108.820.000.00
362003.11.11 00:00close181.00108.890.000.0065.4416314.75
372003.12.29 00:00buy191.00107.360.000.00
382003.12.30 00:00close191.00107.020.000.00-317.5715997.18
392004.01.01 00:00buy201.00107.270.000.00
402004.01.05 00:00close201.00107.000.000.00-252.0915745.09
412004.06.22 00:00buy211.00109.000.000.00
422004.06.23 00:00buy221.00109.120.000.00
432004.06.24 00:00buy231.00108.540.000.00
442004.06.25 00:00close211.00107.100.000.00-1773.4013971.69
452004.06.25 00:00close231.00107.100.000.00-1344.4112627.27
462004.06.28 00:00close221.00107.450.000.00-1553.5711073.70
472004.06.29 00:00buy241.00107.970.000.00
482004.06.30 00:00buy251.00108.300.000.00
492004.07.30 00:00close241.00112.050.000.003645.4314719.13
502004.08.02 00:00close251.00111.090.000.002515.6817234.82
512005.10.21 00:00sell261.00115.310.000.00
522005.10.24 00:00close261.00115.930.000.00-534.9516699.87
532006.01.13 00:00buy271.00114.630.000.00
542006.01.16 00:00close271.00113.860.000.00-676.1416023.73
552006.08.08 00:00buy281.00115.250.000.00
562006.08.29 00:00close281.00117.230.000.001691.6617715.39