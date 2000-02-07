|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.21 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|30990
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|7715.39
|Gross profit
|20208.53
|Gross loss
|-12493.14
|Profit factor
|1.62
|Expected payoff
|275.55
|Absolute drawdown
|2903.75
|Maximal drawdown
|5241.05 (32.12%)
|Relative drawdown
|32.12% (5241.05)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (38.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|12 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|16 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3645.43
|loss trade
|-1773.40
|Average
|profit trade
|1684.04
|loss trade
|-780.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (7767.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-5241.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7767.38 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5241.05 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.02.07 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|107.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2000.02.08 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|108.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-1380.21
|8619.79
|3
|2000.04.05 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|105.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2000.04.06 00:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|104.91
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|2000.04.07 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|104.76
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2000.04.10 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|105.40
|0.00
|0.00
|7
|2000.04.17 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|104.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-533.33
|8086.46
|8
|2000.04.17 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|104.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.29
|8030.17
|9
|2000.04.18 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|104.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.02
|7802.15
|10
|2000.04.19 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|104.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-705.90
|7096.25
|11
|2000.06.27 00:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|105.80
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2000.07.12 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|107.09
|0.00
|0.00
|1206.50
|8302.75
|13
|2000.08.01 00:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|109.30
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2000.08.30 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|106.08
|0.00
|0.00
|3031.41
|11334.15
|15
|2000.12.22 00:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|112.19
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2000.12.25 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|112.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-664.21
|10669.94
|17
|2001.05.09 00:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|121.35
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2001.05.24 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|120.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1080.72
|9589.23
|19
|2001.07.10 00:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|125.35
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2001.07.31 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|125.17
|0.00
|0.00
|140.88
|9730.11
|21
|2001.10.29 00:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|122.69
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2001.11.16 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|122.43
|0.00
|0.00
|209.59
|9939.70
|23
|2002.01.29 00:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|133.53
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2002.02.01 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|134.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-920.79
|9018.91
|25
|2002.10.17 00:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|124.57
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2002.10.18 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|125.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-471.54
|8547.37
|27
|2002.10.22 00:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|124.91
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2002.10.23 00:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|125.18
|0.00
|0.00
|29
|2002.11.05 00:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|122.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2215.73
|10763.10
|30
|2002.11.06 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|122.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2587.79
|13350.90
|31
|2003.01.21 00:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2003.01.22 00:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|33
|2003.02.05 00:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|119.65
|0.00
|0.00
|1322.43
|14673.33
|34
|2003.02.06 00:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|120.09
|0.00
|0.00
|1575.98
|16249.31
|35
|2003.10.31 00:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|108.82
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2003.11.11 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|108.89
|0.00
|0.00
|65.44
|16314.75
|37
|2003.12.29 00:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|107.36
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2003.12.30 00:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|107.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-317.57
|15997.18
|39
|2004.01.01 00:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|107.27
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2004.01.05 00:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|107.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.09
|15745.09
|41
|2004.06.22 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|109.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42
|2004.06.23 00:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|109.12
|0.00
|0.00
|43
|2004.06.24 00:00
|buy
|23
|1.00
|108.54
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2004.06.25 00:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|107.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1773.40
|13971.69
|45
|2004.06.25 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|107.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1344.41
|12627.27
|46
|2004.06.28 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|107.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-1553.57
|11073.70
|47
|2004.06.29 00:00
|buy
|24
|1.00
|107.97
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2004.06.30 00:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|108.30
|0.00
|0.00
|49
|2004.07.30 00:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|112.05
|0.00
|0.00
|3645.43
|14719.13
|50
|2004.08.02 00:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|111.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2515.68
|17234.82
|51
|2005.10.21 00:00
|sell
|26
|1.00
|115.31
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|2005.10.24 00:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|115.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-534.95
|16699.87
|53
|2006.01.13 00:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|54
|2006.01.16 00:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|113.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-676.14
|16023.73
|55
|2006.08.08 00:00
|buy
|28
|1.00
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2006.08.29 00:00
|close
|28
|1.00
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|1691.66
|17715.39