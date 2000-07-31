Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.11 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled31309Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit18055.35Gross profit31529.26Gross loss-13473.91
Profit factor2.34Expected payoff1388.87
Absolute drawdown498.94Maximal drawdown12974.97 (47.06%)Relative drawdown47.06% (12974.97)
Total trades13Short positions (won %)2 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)11 (63.64%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (53.85%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (46.15%)
Largestprofit trade6386.70loss trade-4464.97
Averageprofit trade4504.18loss trade-2245.65
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (13458.34)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-12974.97)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)18070.92 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-12974.97 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.07.31 00:00sell11.00164.660.000.00
22000.08.15 00:00close11.00164.780.000.00-498.949501.06
32001.02.19 00:00buy21.00167.960.000.00
42001.02.20 00:00buy31.00167.940.000.00
52001.02.21 00:00buy41.00167.420.000.00
62001.03.07 00:00close21.00174.200.000.005639.6915140.75
72001.03.07 00:00close41.00174.200.000.006044.5321185.28
82001.03.08 00:00close31.00175.010.000.006386.7027571.98
92001.05.10 00:00buy51.00174.050.000.00
102001.05.11 00:00buy61.00174.380.000.00
112001.05.14 00:00buy71.00173.950.000.00
122001.05.24 00:00close51.00170.320.000.00-2791.8624780.12
132001.05.24 00:00close71.00170.320.000.00-2756.9522023.18
142001.05.25 00:00close61.00168.660.000.00-4464.9717558.21
152002.05.17 00:00buy81.00186.510.000.00
162002.05.20 00:00close81.00183.850.000.00-2211.8515346.36
172003.05.01 00:00sell91.00190.220.000.00
182003.05.02 00:00close91.00191.080.000.00-749.3514597.01
192005.06.08 00:00buy101.00195.670.000.00
202005.06.09 00:00buy111.00195.560.000.00
212005.06.10 00:00buy121.00195.570.000.00
222005.06.20 00:00close101.00198.660.000.002808.8817405.89
232005.06.20 00:00close121.00198.660.000.002794.6320200.52
242005.06.21 00:00close111.00199.490.000.003550.0323750.55
252006.01.13 00:00buy131.00201.800.000.00
262006.01.26 00:00close131.00206.540.000.004304.8028055.35