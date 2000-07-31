|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.11 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|31309
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|18055.35
|Gross profit
|31529.26
|Gross loss
|-13473.91
|Profit factor
|2.34
|Expected payoff
|1388.87
|Absolute drawdown
|498.94
|Maximal drawdown
|12974.97 (47.06%)
|Relative drawdown
|47.06% (12974.97)
|Total trades
|13
|Short positions (won %)
|2 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|6386.70
|loss trade
|-4464.97
|Average
|profit trade
|4504.18
|loss trade
|-2245.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (13458.34)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-12974.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|18070.92 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-12974.97 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.07.31 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|164.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2000.08.15 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|164.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-498.94
|9501.06
|3
|2001.02.19 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|167.96
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2001.02.20 00:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|167.94
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|2001.02.21 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|167.42
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2001.03.07 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|174.20
|0.00
|0.00
|5639.69
|15140.75
|7
|2001.03.07 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|174.20
|0.00
|0.00
|6044.53
|21185.28
|8
|2001.03.08 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|175.01
|0.00
|0.00
|6386.70
|27571.98
|9
|2001.05.10 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|174.05
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2001.05.11 00:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|174.38
|0.00
|0.00
|11
|2001.05.14 00:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|173.95
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2001.05.24 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|170.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-2791.86
|24780.12
|13
|2001.05.24 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|170.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-2756.95
|22023.18
|14
|2001.05.25 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|168.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-4464.97
|17558.21
|15
|2002.05.17 00:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|186.51
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2002.05.20 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|183.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-2211.85
|15346.36
|17
|2003.05.01 00:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|190.22
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2003.05.02 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|191.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-749.35
|14597.01
|19
|2005.06.08 00:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|195.67
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2005.06.09 00:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|195.56
|0.00
|0.00
|21
|2005.06.10 00:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|195.57
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2005.06.20 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|198.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2808.88
|17405.89
|23
|2005.06.20 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|198.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2794.63
|20200.52
|24
|2005.06.21 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|199.49
|0.00
|0.00
|3550.03
|23750.55
|25
|2006.01.13 00:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|201.80
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2006.01.26 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|206.54
|0.00
|0.00
|4304.80
|28055.35