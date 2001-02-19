Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.12 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled31097Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-1231.31Gross profit13840.76Gross loss-15072.07
Profit factor0.92Expected payoff-43.98
Absolute drawdown7300.87Maximal drawdown12036.10 (81.68%)Relative drawdown81.68% (12036.10)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)21 (23.81%)Long positions (won %)7 (42.86%)
Profit trades (% of total)8 (28.57%)Loss trades (% of total)20 (71.43%)
Largestprofit trade4735.22loss trade-1368.35
Averageprofit trade1730.10loss trade-753.60
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (6192.05)consecutive losses (loss in money)11 (-9184.56)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6192.05 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-9184.56 (11)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12001.02.19 00:00buy11.00105.890.000.00
22001.03.08 00:00close11.00111.290.000.004735.2214735.22
32001.04.23 00:00buy21.00109.930.000.00
42001.04.24 00:00close21.00108.740.000.00-990.3413744.88
52001.05.10 00:00buy31.00108.410.000.00
62001.05.11 00:00buy41.00108.000.000.00
72001.05.14 00:00close31.00107.260.000.00-946.4512798.43
82001.05.15 00:00buy51.00107.790.000.00
92001.05.22 00:00close41.00107.460.000.00-361.8012436.63
102001.05.23 00:00close51.00106.210.000.00-1246.5211190.11
112001.07.24 00:00sell61.00108.060.000.00
122001.07.25 00:00sell71.00108.390.000.00
132001.07.26 00:00close61.00108.810.000.00-680.2610509.85
142001.07.27 00:00sell81.00108.570.000.00
152001.07.30 00:00sell91.00107.940.000.00
162001.07.31 00:00close71.00109.380.000.00-906.919602.93
172001.07.31 00:00close91.00109.380.000.00-1222.848380.09
182001.08.01 00:00close81.00109.550.000.00-861.137518.96
192001.08.03 00:00sell101.00109.260.000.00
202001.08.06 00:00sell111.00109.240.000.00
212001.08.14 00:00close101.00109.950.000.00-692.146826.83
222001.08.15 00:00close111.00109.980.000.00-734.166092.67
232002.10.11 00:00sell121.00121.940.000.00
242002.10.14 00:00close121.00122.570.000.00-542.005550.66
252002.10.16 00:00sell131.00122.430.000.00
262002.11.05 00:00close131.00122.000.000.00112.205662.86
272003.03.21 00:00buy141.00127.690.000.00
282003.04.18 00:00close141.00130.180.000.002380.668043.52
292003.12.16 00:00sell151.00132.550.000.00
302003.12.17 00:00sell161.00132.650.000.00
312003.12.18 00:00close151.00133.230.000.00-621.437422.09
322003.12.19 00:00close161.00133.680.000.00-915.616506.48
332003.12.22 00:00sell171.00133.440.000.00
342003.12.23 00:00sell181.00133.430.000.00
352004.01.01 00:00close171.00134.870.000.00-1351.535154.96
362004.01.02 00:00close181.00134.880.000.00-1368.353786.61
372004.01.05 00:00sell191.00134.930.000.00
382004.01.06 00:00sell201.00134.760.000.00
392004.01.07 00:00close191.00135.200.000.00-251.863534.75
402004.01.09 00:00close201.00135.680.000.00-835.622699.13
412004.11.25 00:00buy211.00135.680.000.00
422004.12.08 00:00close211.00138.110.000.002155.974855.09
432004.12.31 00:00sell221.00140.540.000.00
442005.01.12 00:00close221.00135.590.000.004036.098891.18
452005.03.10 00:00sell231.00139.230.000.00
462005.03.11 00:00sell241.00139.680.000.00
472005.03.14 00:00sell251.00139.880.000.00
482005.03.15 00:00sell261.00140.170.000.00
492005.04.05 00:00close231.00139.240.000.00-307.508583.68
502005.04.05 00:00close251.00139.240.000.00263.788847.46
512005.04.06 00:00close241.00139.170.000.00129.598977.05
522005.04.07 00:00close261.00139.910.000.00-93.018884.04
532006.04.21 00:00sell271.00144.510.000.00
542006.05.05 00:00close271.00144.270.000.0027.268911.30
552006.06.29 00:00sell281.00146.120.000.00
562006.07.03 00:00close281.00146.260.000.00-142.608768.69