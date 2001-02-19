|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.12 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|31097
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-1231.31
|Gross profit
|13840.76
|Gross loss
|-15072.07
|Profit factor
|0.92
|Expected payoff
|-43.98
|Absolute drawdown
|7300.87
|Maximal drawdown
|12036.10 (81.68%)
|Relative drawdown
|81.68% (12036.10)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|21 (23.81%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (42.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (28.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|20 (71.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|4735.22
|loss trade
|-1368.35
|Average
|profit trade
|1730.10
|loss trade
|-753.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (6192.05)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|11 (-9184.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6192.05 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-9184.56 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2001.02.19 00:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|105.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2001.03.08 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|111.29
|0.00
|0.00
|4735.22
|14735.22
|3
|2001.04.23 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|109.93
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2001.04.24 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|108.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-990.34
|13744.88
|5
|2001.05.10 00:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|108.41
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2001.05.11 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|108.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7
|2001.05.14 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|107.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-946.45
|12798.43
|8
|2001.05.15 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|107.79
|0.00
|0.00
|9
|2001.05.22 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|107.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-361.80
|12436.63
|10
|2001.05.23 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|106.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-1246.52
|11190.11
|11
|2001.07.24 00:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|108.06
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2001.07.25 00:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|108.39
|0.00
|0.00
|13
|2001.07.26 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|108.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-680.26
|10509.85
|14
|2001.07.27 00:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|108.57
|0.00
|0.00
|15
|2001.07.30 00:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|107.94
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2001.07.31 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|109.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-906.91
|9602.93
|17
|2001.07.31 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|109.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-1222.84
|8380.09
|18
|2001.08.01 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|109.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-861.13
|7518.96
|19
|2001.08.03 00:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|109.26
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2001.08.06 00:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|109.24
|0.00
|0.00
|21
|2001.08.14 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|109.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-692.14
|6826.83
|22
|2001.08.15 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|109.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-734.16
|6092.67
|23
|2002.10.11 00:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|121.94
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2002.10.14 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|122.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-542.00
|5550.66
|25
|2002.10.16 00:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|122.43
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2002.11.05 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|122.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.20
|5662.86
|27
|2003.03.21 00:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|127.69
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2003.04.18 00:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|130.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2380.66
|8043.52
|29
|2003.12.16 00:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|132.55
|0.00
|0.00
|30
|2003.12.17 00:00
|sell
|16
|1.00
|132.65
|0.00
|0.00
|31
|2003.12.18 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|133.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-621.43
|7422.09
|32
|2003.12.19 00:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|133.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-915.61
|6506.48
|33
|2003.12.22 00:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|133.44
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2003.12.23 00:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|133.43
|0.00
|0.00
|35
|2004.01.01 00:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|134.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-1351.53
|5154.96
|36
|2004.01.02 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|134.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-1368.35
|3786.61
|37
|2004.01.05 00:00
|sell
|19
|1.00
|134.93
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2004.01.06 00:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|134.76
|0.00
|0.00
|39
|2004.01.07 00:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|135.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-251.86
|3534.75
|40
|2004.01.09 00:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|135.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-835.62
|2699.13
|41
|2004.11.25 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|135.68
|0.00
|0.00
|42
|2004.12.08 00:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|138.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2155.97
|4855.09
|43
|2004.12.31 00:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|140.54
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2005.01.12 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|135.59
|0.00
|0.00
|4036.09
|8891.18
|45
|2005.03.10 00:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|139.23
|0.00
|0.00
|46
|2005.03.11 00:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|139.68
|0.00
|0.00
|47
|2005.03.14 00:00
|sell
|25
|1.00
|139.88
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2005.03.15 00:00
|sell
|26
|1.00
|140.17
|0.00
|0.00
|49
|2005.04.05 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|139.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-307.50
|8583.68
|50
|2005.04.05 00:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|139.24
|0.00
|0.00
|263.78
|8847.46
|51
|2005.04.06 00:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|139.17
|0.00
|0.00
|129.59
|8977.05
|52
|2005.04.07 00:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|139.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.01
|8884.04
|53
|2006.04.21 00:00
|sell
|27
|1.00
|144.51
|0.00
|0.00
|54
|2006.05.05 00:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|144.27
|0.00
|0.00
|27.26
|8911.30
|55
|2006.06.29 00:00
|sell
|28
|1.00
|146.12
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2006.07.03 00:00
|close
|28
|1.00
|146.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.60
|8768.69